The ongoing controversy over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services has brought the spotlight on the Committee to Protect Health Care, a group ostensibly representing over 20,000 medical professionals and advocates. This Soros-funded dark money PAC, with its claims backed by significant funding channels like the 1630 Fund and the Hopewell Fund (incidentally, 2 of 17 funding sources behind the notorious Center for Countering Digital Hate), is at the center of debates for its unchecked petition practices and potentially misleading advocacy efforts.

Below, at 6:48 am Eastern, a test of their online petition form revealed ZERO vetting of fake entries, with an immediate update to the petition number.

The Committee's Vague Membership and Verification Practices

The Committee to Protect Health Care prominently claims the backing of thousands but has shown questionable, if not non-existent verification standards. A further example of this lax process was highlighted when an email was sent, immediately following the test of their online petition, to a fictitiously signed-up supporter, “Dr. Fake,” without any background checks:

Email Confirmation Sent to "Dr. Fake"

Subject: Thanks for adding your name

From: Dr. Rob Davidson <info@committeetoprotect.org>

Hello Dr. Fake,

Thank you for joining physicians nationwide to call on the Senate to reject RFK Jr.'s appointment to Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As physicians, we understand the grave danger RFK Jr.'s false claims and misinformation pose to our public health infrastructure. Collectively, we must tell the Senate that this appointment is reckless and dangerous, and that they must protect and defend our patients' access to quality health care by rejecting his appointment.

Take your next step to oppose RFK's nomination by visiting doctorsagainstrfk.com. Through that action center you can email your senators, the AMA, and your specialty organization urging united opposition to this dangerous appointment.

We will keep you updated on developments with the letter and our campaign.

Thanks for all you do,

Rob

This incident raises serious doubts about the integrity of the Committee's campaign and its actual influence.

Soros Funding and Influence Operations

The Committee to Protect Health Care is significantly supported by the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Hopewell Fund, key pass-throughs for funding from both Pierre Omidyar and George Soros, both notorious billionaires bankrolling Leftist agendas. These dark money organizations are known for funneling resources into various advocacy efforts without the need for disclosure, enabling a network of influence operations that impact public policy discreetly. This backing casts a shadow over the authenticity of the Committee's grassroots claims, suggesting a well-orchestrated astroturfing campaign managed by powerful interests rather than a genuine community-led movement.

Contradictory Claims and Public Health Narratives

Compounding the issue, the Committee's aggressive stance against Kennedy's nomination, deemed a "public health emergency," starkly contrasts with their strong advocacy for experimental mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic which they falsely promoted as “safe and effective” to hundreds of millions of Americans. This stance and the subsequent mandates advocated by the Committee highlight a concerning inconsistency in their approach to public health and patient safety.

Demand for Transparency and Accountability

In light of these issues, there is an urgent call for the Committee to Protect Health Care to:

Disclose their verification processes for petition signatories.

Clearly differentiate between medical professionals and advocates within their ranks.

Reveal detailed information about their funding sources, especially the roles of the Sixteen Thirty Fund and the Hopewell Fund.

It is crucial for the public and decision-makers to critically evaluate the sources of advocacy and the motivations behind them, ensuring that policy decisions are informed by transparent and accountable discussions, not manipulated by undisclosed financial and political influences.

As discussions around Kennedy's nomination continue, the integrity and transparency of the advocacy groups involved will be paramount in shaping an informed and fair debate on this critical public health decision.

A Call to Public Action

As the Senate deliberates on Kennedy's nomination, please act now and make your voice heard! Email the 119th Congress before the hearings begin and stand up for health freedom. Join over 20,600 others who believe in a transparent and accountable health policy. Visit Stand for Health Freedom to send your message and support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services. Don’t miss this chance to influence the future of our nation's health policies.