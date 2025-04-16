Today, during a landmark press conference led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a shocking truth reverberated through the nation’s consciousness:

In California, one in 12.5 boys is now diagnosed with autism.

This is not a marginal statistic. It is a clarion call. A red siren. A direct confrontation with the failure of our regulatory, scientific, and public health systems to identify and address one of the most urgent crises of our time.

A Historic Spike in Childhood Neurodevelopmental Injury

According to the CDC’s latest Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network data:

National autism rate (8-year-olds): 1 in 31

Among boys nationally: 1 in 20

In California: 1 in 12.5

For context, in 1992, the autism prevalence was 1 in 150. This means we are now facing an increase of nearly 500%. To ignore this is to allow the continued erosion of childhood potential, family integrity, and national vitality.

The Diagnosis Excuse Is Dead

The “better diagnosis” narrative has long been the mainstream's tranquilizer. But as RFK Jr. pointed out today, this is no longer tenable.

Where are the 60-year-olds with non-verbal, head-banging, diaper-wearing autism?



They don’t exist in numbers that mirror today’s children. That absence, across every census and medical record, obliterates the myth that this epidemic has always existed.

Genes Don’t Cause Epidemics—Something in the Environment Does

As RFK Jr. emphatically stated, genes can predispose—but only environmental factors can create epidemics.

He highlighted 1989 as a likely tipping point—when government scientists first noticed a sharp rise in environmental toxicity and chronic childhood conditions.

It is time to demand an unflinching investigation into:

Vaccines and adjuvants

Obstetric ultrasonography

Acetaminophen (Tylenol)

Pesticides, endocrine disruptors, and heavy metals

WiFi and EMF exposure

A New Era of Uncensored Scientific Inquiry

In a historic move, RFK Jr. is empowering independent scientists—led by names like Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and potentially Dr. Martin Kulldorff—to pursue the true causes of autism without fear of censorship, defunding, or professional retaliation.

“We are going to follow the science, no matter where it leads.”

—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This will be the first time in a generation that open, non-industry-controlled science will be given a platform and funding to explore the roots of this epidemic.

This Is Not Just a Health Issue—It Is a Civilizational Crisis

“These are kids who will never pay taxes, never hold a job, never play baseball, never write a poem.”

—RFK Jr.

This is not about numbers. It’s about souls. It’s about families. And it’s about the collective failure of a society to protect its most vulnerable when profits are prioritized over truth.

California: The Canary in the Coal Mine

California is not an anomaly—it is a mirror of our collective future. With more advanced data systems, the state simply reflects the truth more clearly.

If 1 in 12.5 boys in California is autistic today, what will the rest of the country look like in five years?

GreenMedInfo: Research-Based Resources for Autism Prevention and Support

For those ready to reclaim truth and healing, GreenMedInfo.com has compiled the world's largest open-access, evidence-based database on Autism Spectrum Disorders:

🌿 Top Environmental Contributors

Based on published biomedical literature:

Vaccination (MMR, Hepatitis B, adjuvants)

Obstetric ultrasonography

Tylenol/Paracetamol (acetaminophen)

Heavy metals (mercury, aluminum)

Glyphosate, BPA, Wi-Fi radiation

🌱 Top Natural Interventions for Symptom Regression​:

Broccoli sprouts / Sulforaphane (activates detox pathways)

Gluten-free / Casein-free diet

Vitamin D, Vitamin B6/B12, Omega-3 fatty acids

Melatonin, magnesium, probiotics, curcumin

Cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis extracts

Photobiomodulation, music therapy, and microbiota transfer

This information is peer-reviewed, publicly sourced, and freely accessible. You can explore over 570 studies here:

🔗 Explore the GreenMedInfo Autism Spectrum Disorder Resource Page

Conclusion: From Catastrophe to Catalyzing Change

This is a turning point. The autism epidemic is no longer deniable. It is no longer “mysterious.” And with the right leadership, transparency, and courage, it is no longer untouchable.

If you're reading this, you are the resistance to the silence.

📣 Share this article. Speak the truth. Demand answers. Support real science.

Let this be the year we turn the tide for our children—and for the soul of our nation.