“In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” — George Orwell

The information war is no longer metaphor. It is active, coordinated, and—until recently—cloaked in the sophisticated camouflage of “public safety” and “misinformation response.” Over the last four years, a system of military-grade psychological warfare has been deployed, not against violent actors or hostile states, but against peaceful, law-abiding citizens whose only “crime” was questioning sanctioned narratives.

Recent revelations now confirm what many of us have long suspected: that global defense networks, U.S. intelligence agencies, international NGOs, and transnational tech corporations have colluded to surveil, deplatform, defame, and psychologically target individuals whose words threatened their control.

And I speak from direct experience. Alongside twelve other individuals, including my former wife Dr. Kelly Brogan, I were identified, mapped, and targeted by a NATO-directed information warfare campaign—coordinated by key actors including Imran Ahmed of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), NATO psy-ops expert Dr. Charles Kriel, and Nina Jankowicz, head of the now-defunct DHS Disinformation Governance Board.

We were branded members of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen,” a now widely discredited label, used to engineer blacklists, mass censorship, and coordinated defamation across platforms, media outlets, and legal channels.

But now, we are stepping into the light. And the architects of this censorship machine are being held accountable.

DISARM: A Weapon of War Rebranded as a Tool of Public Health

The Disinformation Analysis and Response Mechanism (DISARM) was developed under NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). In its inception, DISARM was presented as a tool for detecting and analyzing psychological operations conducted by foreign state actors in times of military conflict.

But the moment COVID-19 declared its dominion over public discourse, DISARM was repurposed for domestic deployment. And its new mission? To identify “narrative threats” and neutralize them across media ecosystems.

The Sentiment Inspector Substack recently exposed the weaponization of DISARM against the Disinformation Dozen—who were not violent criminals or foreign propagandists, but medical professionals, independent researchers, and freedom advocates, myself included.

According to the article, real-world damage caused by the DISARM included targeting:

“The “Disinformation Dozen”: The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) used DISARM-compatible methodologies to label and deplatform individuals, some of whom were later shown to have been mischaracterized.”

This was the silent militarization of free speech.

DISARM was not a passive monitoring tool. It enabled:

The mapping of influence networks of targeted individuals

Categorization of speech into threat taxonomies (e.g. “vaccine hesitancy,” “anti-authority,” “pharmaceutical criticism”)

Automated recommendations for deplatforming, demonetization, and reputation suppression

Psychographic targeting using behavioral surveillance tools that rivaled military-grade ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) technologies

This was not just censorship. This was psychological warfare, launched against civilians using battle-tested military strategies, guided by actors operating outside any democratic accountability.

An Info Weapon, Coordinated by NATO Operatives, Turned Against Me and Dr. Kelly Brogan

What makes this even more sinister is that Dr. Charles Kriel, a senior NATO psychological operations advisor and former strategist for the UK Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, was one of the architects of this effort. Kriel, whose resume includes manipulating information environments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, teamed up with Imran Ahmed, founder of CCDH, to launch a new theater of war: the battle against free-thinking Americans.

In collaboration with Nina Jankowicz, who was selected to head the DHS’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board, these individuals worked to label voices like ours as “national security threats”—not for inciting violence, but for disseminating evidence-based, dissenting views on COVID-19, lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and corporate-pharmaceutical collusion.

Our names were not just placed in reports.

They were embedded into simulation exercises, private databases, and AI-enhanced targeting tools—used to justify content takedowns, coordinated defamation, and direct interference in our ability to communicate, make a living, and live in peace.

This was a black operation against domestic dissent, conducted through the backdoors of international diplomacy, third-party nonprofits, and AI-driven censorship. And the systems they used were military grade akinetic weapons, and deployed using plausibly deniable, transatlantic coordinated black operations.

Dr. Peter Hotez’s Call for NATO to Suppress Domestic Dissent

In a moment that would once have sounded implausible outside dystopian fiction, Dr. Peter Hotez, a prominent government advisor and vaccine advocate, called for the “anti-vaccine movement” to be treated as a form of global terrorism, and urged governments to adopt “a counteroffensive” modeled after military and NATO-led responses.

Published in Nature and amplified across media, Hotez’s proposal was clear: the tools of war should be turned against those questioning coerced medical interventions. According to this logic, individuals like me—who have never advocated violence, who have long stood for peace, wellness, and bodily autonomy—were now to be classified as a threat to national security.

Indeed, in August 2021 the Department of Homeland Security began classifying those who questioned COVID-19 lockdown policies or vaccine safety or efficacy as ‘domestic terrorist’ threats. Learn more here.

This was the inversion of civil society: questioning pharmaceutical companies became sedition; sharing scientific data became incitement; exercising speech became aggression.

The FOIA Bombshell: Global Censorship Conspiracy Confirmed

Then came the smoking gun.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by America First Legal revealed explosive evidence: a global censorship web that connected the CDC, the WHO, NATO, the EU, and social media companies, all working to suppress dissent during the pandemic.

A declassified powerpoint delivered in an interagency meeting by the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit to the Biden-Harris administration in August, 2021 confirmed that American bureaucracies worked hand-in-glove with foreign intelligence frameworks to silence domestic voices. “Misinformation reporting portals” were established, metadata on influencers was collected, and content from specific individuals—like myself—was flagged at the government level for removal.

These documents confirm what we have experienced: lawfare, digital erasure, and defamation were not random or accidental—they were coordinated, strategic, and transnational.

May 5th, 2025: My Personal Declaration and Turning Point

On May 5th, after enduring four years of black ops and lawfare, I made the decision to speak out, fully - naming the persecution I have been under in a way that puts my tormentors on notice. In my personal account titled Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops, I detailed the nature of the campaign waged (and still being waged) against me and my loved ones—how it unfolded in subtle censorship, direct professional sabotage, covert legal threats, and even spiritual and emotional targeting.

This was not just an attack on a public figure. It was an attempt to psychologically fracture and spiritually disarm those of us who stood at the edge of truth.

Today, after emerging from this crucible, I am clearer, more committed, and aligned with a deeper mission than ever before.

My public declaration was not a retreat—it was a sword unsheathed. Given the forces that have tormented me and my family for years have yet to put their sword down, as well, the next few weeks will be telling.

For those who missed it, I revealed the intimate details of my journey in the Erased Podcast with my dear friends David and Leila Centner on their YouTube channel here.

The Lawsuit: Disinformation Dozen Strike Back

And then, within days, a historical action was initiated.

Half of the so-called “Disinformation Dozen”, including myself, filed a federal lawsuit against Imran Ahmed, the CCDH, and multiple collaborating parties. This legal filing, detailed in my piece They Came for Me… and for Free Speech, represents a major milestone in the fight for constitutional restoration and sovereign rights.

Our lawsuit asserts what is now undeniable: that coordinated actions taken by domestic and foreign agents to suppress our speech, our reach, and our reputations were illegal, unconstitutional, and damaging—not just to us, but to the very fabric of American democracy.

This lawsuit is the first major strike in what will be a longer campaign: to hold the censors accountable, to restore public trust, and to ensure that no government, nonprofit, or transnational entity can ever again silence dissent in the name of “health” or “safety.”

We Are Not the Disinformation Dozen—We Are the Informed Resistance

What was meant to silence us has done the opposite.

What was meant to discredit us has only drawn attention to the deeper truths we carry.

We are entering a new chapter—one where the light of exposure begins to dissolve the architecture of deception.

Yes, DISARM was used to suppress truth. But truth is not so easily disarmed.

To everyone reading this who has questioned, who has stood up, who has been silenced: you are not alone. You are part of an emergent chorus of sovereign souls reclaiming the sacred right to speak, to know, and to heal.

Let this be our shared turning point.

Key Sources and References