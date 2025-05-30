Sayer Ji's Substack

Law Firm Seeks to Take COVID Misinformation Spreaders to Court

Sayer Ji's avatar
Sayer Ji
May 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

On Sept 20, 2021, Brian Rothschild announced he would launch a lawsuit against the "disinformation dozen" for wrongful death: Law Firm Seeks to Take COVID Misinformation Spreaders to Court

While the lawsuit, despite several mainstream media announcements to the contrary, never happened, their intentions were made clear: they were willing to conduct "expensivfe' lawfare against truth tellers, who have now been vindicated.

Learn more about the global attempts to defame, vilify and deplatform global health leaders here:

14 Attorneys General Use Foreign Hate Group's DISINFO Against Whistleblowing US Citizens Exercising 1st Amendment Right

Setting the Record Straight: CCDH Lied, People Died, and the Real Disinformation Agents Have Now Been ExposedExposé: Global Elite Target GreenMedInfo/Health Sites via Institute for Strategic Dialogue, CCDH, NewsGuard, Big Tech

