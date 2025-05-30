On Sept 20, 2021, Brian Rothschild announced he would launch a lawsuit against the "disinformation dozen" for wrongful death: Law Firm Seeks to Take COVID Misinformation Spreaders to Court

While the lawsuit, despite several mainstream media announcements to the contrary, never happened, their intentions were made clear: they were willing to conduct "expensivfe' lawfare against truth tellers, who have now been vindicated.

Learn more about the global attempts to defame, vilify and deplatform global health leaders here:

