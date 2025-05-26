FOLLOW THE SILENCED WORLD PREMIERE (*FULL FILM*)

After winning Best of Festival and Best Director at the 2025 Santa Monica International Film Festival, this powerful film is ready to debut on the global stage — and we want you to be a part of it.

Follow the Silenced reveals the heartbreaking journey of Americans who trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by being chosen for the first COVID vaccine trials. These brave souls refused to be silenced.

This powerful documentary follows those who were smeared, slandered, and pushed into the shadows. When Big Pharma and the government turned their backs, they found strength in each other.

Be part of the movement that refuses to let the truth be silenced.

Learn more about “Follow The Silenced” and download the movie for free HERE