The confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) are far more than just a political event—they symbolize the culmination of a powerful global movement for health freedom, sovereignty, and human rights.

After four years of biomedical authoritarianism, censorship, and suppression of fundamental rights, we the people are standing up. And now, we have leaders inside the government who share our vision.

A Historic Alliance for Health and Freedom

It’s undeniable that the 2020 election was rife with controversy, and many believe it was stolen, including myself. But what matters now is that, despite everything, Donald Trump has returned to office, and his partnership with RFK Jr. on health policy is igniting a populist movement unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

This alliance is not about politics as usual—it is about a fundamental shift in priorities. If America is to be great again, we must first ensure that our people are healthy, free, and sovereign over their own bodies.

Health is the foundation of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs—without it, nothing else is possible. That’s why Bobby and Trump coming together on this issue has sparked a worldwide movement of support.

A Global Movement for Wellness and Freedom

When we released our Stand for Health Freedom petition letter and email campaign, we were overwhelmed by the response:

✅ People from over 100 countries asked to sign it. And over 105,000 emails were sent to Senators by constituents asking them to confirm RFK Jr.!

✅ The World Council for Health, representing 40+ nations and 250+ organizations, formally endorsed RFK Jr.’s confirmation.

✅ Across the world, millions are uniting around a single demand: Never again will we allow governments or unelected entities to control our bodies.

For four long years, we have endured:

🚨 Censorship—being labeled “domestic threats” simply for questioning vaccine safety.

🚨 Gaslighting—told we were conspiracy theorists while the truth slowly came to light.

🚨 Forced medical experiments—coerced vaccinations at the cost of employment, education, and even travel.

🚨 Deplatforming—both Bobby and I were targeted as part of the infamous “Disinformation Dozen.”

But despite these attacks, we prevailed. We overcame the lies. And today, we are stepping into our power as a people, refusing to be controlled ever again.

Health Freedom Is the Cornerstone of Our New Democracy

You cannot have medical freedom without informed consent.

You cannot have informed consent without access to uncensored information.

The Biden administration weaponized censorship, branding those who asked questions as “killers” and “threats to national security.” But we have flipped the script.

Now, it is WE who are setting the agenda.

The appointment of RFK Jr. represents a turning point—a moment when the American people reclaim their government and their health.

The Global Wellness Forum: A Framework for the Future

I am honored to stand at these hearings with Marla Maples, co-founder of the Global Wellness Forum (GWF), along with our beloved colleague Dr. Ed Group (and many others who are part of our leadership councils).

The Global Wellness Forum is more than an organization—it is a movement, an international coalition built to amplify and empower the grassroots solutions that already exist in:

🌱 Regenerative agriculture – Restoring our soil, food, and ecosystems.

🌿 Integrative and alternative medicine – Breaking free from pharmaceutical dependency.

📰 Independent media – Ensuring truth is never silenced again.

🖥️ Ethical technology and AI – Putting innovation in service of the people, not the elite.

📚 New education models – Breaking the chains of indoctrination.

And so much more!

The dying predatory globalist system—which has suppressed human rights under the guise of “public health”—is being replaced by a people-powered framework that is truly by the people, for the people.

This movement is rooted in truth, integrity, non-violence, and medical freedom. It is about restoring our humanity—not just preventing disease, but unlocking true wellness, so that every human being can experience vitality, connection, and love.

Join the Movement

We invite every person who shares these values to stand with us. This is not a movement you need to “join.”

You are already part of it.

Our role is simply to amplify and unite the hundreds of millions if not billions of people worldwide who are ready for a new paradigm of health, freedom, and self-governance.

📢 I am hereby officially announcing the launch of the Global Wellness Forum.

🔗 www.GlobalWellnessForum.org

This is the moment we rise together.

This is the moment we stand for freedom.

And we will never go back.

Let’s make history.

— Sayer Ji,

Cofounder and Chairman of the Global Wellness Forum