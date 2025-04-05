🔥 BREAKING: Hours ago, Tulsi Gabbard, newly appointed Director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, publicly confirmed her intention to declassify the Biden administration’s classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy — a document described by insiders as the “blueprint for silencing dissent.”

“We are already on this, and look forward to declassifying this and other instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.”

— DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard, April 5, 2025)

This moment is profound. It may mark the first time in modern history that an American intelligence leader has committed to transparency around the politically motivated weaponization of national security authorities against the American people.

Tulsi’s response came directly after America First Legal’s bombshell letter, which called for the full release of the Biden administration’s classified “domestic terrorism” surveillance agenda — an initiative that covertly targeted U.S. citizens, including veterans, mothers, conservatives, people of faith, and health freedom advocates.

Included in those targeted: a group once labeled the “Disinformation Dozen.”:

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sayer Ji

Ty and Charlene Bollinger

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Rizza Islam

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Erin Elizabeth

Dr. Kelly Brogan

Dr. Christiane Northrup

Dr. Ben Tapper

Kevin Jenkins

Their crime? Exercising their constitutionally protected speech to question official narratives around COVID-19, vaccines, lockdowns, and censorship - dissent which was formally defined as “terrorism” by Biden’s DHS, beginning with an August 13, 2021 bulletin titled, "Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland,” and which I reported on here previously.

View AFL’s X post here.

The Real "Threat" Was Telling the Truth

I count myself among those thirteen (CCDH actually miscounted) — along with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Rizza Islam, and others who dared to ask hard questions during a time of global confusion.

We were branded as threats and accused of spreading disinformation — yet, in truth, we were among the first to raise the alarm about unprecedented government overreach and the perils of coercive pharmaceutical and censorship policies. On December 6th, 2020, I publicly warned about the mRNA injections before they were rolled out en masse under Project Warp Speed. That message reached millions worldwide. Since then, many individuals have contacted me, expressing heartfelt gratitude — telling me that my early warning saved their lives or the lives of their loved ones. While the global media machine insisted these experimental shots were 'safe and effective,' and our own Surgeon General Vivek Murthy covered up true stories of vaccine injuries and deaths, those of us who questioned that narrative were vilified, even called 'killers.' But history is beginning to reveal who was truly speaking in service of life, truth, and informed choice.

Tulsi's move is more than vindication. It is a historic correction.

The Blueprint for Tyranny: Biden’s 2021 Domestic Terrorism Strategy

Let’s not forget: the roots of this surveillance apparatus trace back to June 2021, when the Biden administration quietly released a 20-page “National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism.” This document proposed a “whole-of-society” approach — involving tech companies, financial institutions, NGOs, and intelligence agencies — to identify and neutralize so-called “domestic threats.”

Who were these “threats”?

According to internal DHS documents exposed by AFL, they were:

Parents protesting school board decisions

Pro-life mothers

Faith-based communities

Supporters of President Trump

And, yes, prominent health freedom advocates

More chilling still, as revealed in our exposé “Behind Closed Doors,” the UK Foreign Office helped draft this policyand even embedded operatives inside U.S. institutions. In August 2021, they convened with Biden’s team to push a transnational agenda of information control and population-level psychological operations.

📖 Read the original report

Global Censorship: A Team Effort

Foreign Collusion, Global Control

This wasn’t just a domestic overreach — it was foreign interference at the highest levels.

Our investigation revealed:

The UK’s “Counter-Disinformation Unit” actively advised and coordinated with the Biden White House .

These operations extended beyond U.S. borders — into Canada, Australia, Europe, and the UN itself.

The same networks implicated in online censorship and psy-ops also pressured platforms to silence dissent, including calling for Twitter to be “killed” under Elon Musk’s leadership.

📖 See our latest on this collusion

⚖️ A Call for Congressional Investigation: CCDH Must Be Held Accountable

We now call for a full Congressional inquiry into the activities of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)and its CEO, Imran Ahmed, who led the charge to deplatform and defame the “Disinformation Dozen.” Their campaign, backed by the UK government and embraced by the Biden administration, knowingly lied — claiming that 65% of misinformation came from 12 people, a statistic debunked repeatedly.

📖 The Data They Don’t Want You to See

Yet, as we speak, CCDH is being celebrated by elite organizations like the Elevate Prize Foundation, even being nominated for major cash awards in Miami — within earshot of the very people whose lives and reputations they destroyed.

📖 Read why this is a scandal

The Black Ops Behind the Smears

A leaked internal memo reveals that Imran Ahmed and his team at CCDH engaged in tactics more commonly associated with covert psychological warfare than with civil discourse. These included media manipulation, narrative framing, reputational targeting, and deplatforming strategies, designed not just to silence dissent, but to psychologically and socially isolate those who spoke out against coercive pharmaceutical policies.

These tactics — described in the memo as "black operations" — sought to destroy the livelihoods, credibility, and digital presence of citizens exercising their constitutional rights, all under the pretense of protecting public health. It is also possible that these tactics involved the use of military, paramilitary and intelligence operations which are illegal in nature. These and other actions MUST be investigated further.

🕊️ Truth Is Rising. Justice Must Follow.

Let us be clear: this isn’t about revenge — it’s about restoring constitutional order and ensuring that no administration, foreign or domestic, ever weaponizes surveillance against free citizens again.

I join the call for:

✅ The declassification of all documents related to the Biden administration’s censorship strategy

✅ A full Congressional inquiry into CCDH, Imran Ahmed, and UK collusion

✅ Federal protection for truth-tellers — not punishment

✅ Restitution and legal redress for those who were harmed

✅ Official recognition by the new administration of the “Disinformation Dozen” as patriots who risked so much to warn their fellow Americans of the dangers to liberty, life, and the pursuit of happiness.

I close with my heartfelt appreciation to Tulsi Gabbard, for her courage and clarity. Her commitment to truth offers hope that we can yet reclaim a future grounded in liberty, transparency, and sovereign dignity.

To those who were slandered, silenced, or surveilled: this is just the beginning. Join us at the Global Wellness Forum to seek truth, wellness, justice, and freedom in all things!

Stay tuned.



