Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
3h

One of the most ominous revelations to come out in recent years was when David Martin presented the quote Daszak gave to a group of mRNA investors. He spilled the beans about the marketing plan to get that shit into 5 billion arms. Basically it was with the media hype and the public frightened, profits are sure to follow. Sick stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
Jennie Gibson's avatar
Jennie Gibson
3h

Thank you for this excellent analysis and call to action. I miss the days when the media wasn't owned by the entrenched corporations. It is sad that people can still be influenced by them. I am personally so grateful for the hope RFK Jr.has brought to those of us who want medical freedom and true unbiased science to guide the MAHA movement. We need to all be vocal on every platform we have to make our support known. Thank you Sayer for making it easy over the years for us to access research on healthier ways to address our issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture