Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this report: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1982633637045588012

Quick summary

Manufactured “Grassroots” Campaign: An ostensibly broad coalition of science and public health organizations (some newly minted) has launched a concerted campaign to force the removal of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – including multiple petitions, open letters, and a planned protest march in Washington. While presented as a spontaneous uprising of concerned experts and citizens, evidence shows this movement is a carefully orchestrated effort by establishment insiders.[1]

Astroturfing by the Old Guard: Seven concurrent petitions – prepared by popup groups like Stand Up for Science, Physicians for a Healthy Democracy, and even the Scientific Advisory Board of a journalism institute – have together claimed to gather over 100,000 signatures demanding RFK Jr.’s ouster.[2] An open letter coordinated via a “Save HHS” campaign was signed by over 6,300 current and former HHS employees.[3] Far from independent actions, these efforts are tightly connected, sharing organizers, funding sources, and key personnel in what critics call an astroturfed operation rather than genuine grassroots sentiment.

Peter Daszak’s Leading Role: Peter Daszak – the embattled zoologist best known for his role in suppressing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory – has emerged as a central figure in the anti-RFK Jr. coalition. Recently fired from EcoHealth Alliance and facing a loss of government grants,[4] Daszak now sits on the advisory board of the “Science Accountability Institute” and has been vocally leading the charge to impeach or remove Kennedy. He helped organize one of the petitions through his science advisory board[2] and has used social media to rally support (even internationally) for a November 5th “March for Health & Science” to hand-deliver petitions to Congress.[5] Daszak’s high-profile involvement – despite his undisclosed conflicts of interest in past controversies[6] – underscores that this campaign is being driven by figures with deep stakes in silencing RFK Jr.

Backlash of a Failing Establishment: The aggressive push to oust RFK Jr. comes after years of eroded public trust in health authorities, from the pandemic censorship debacles to policies perceived as overreach. Many Americans see Kennedy as a champion of transparency and medical freedom, and his appointment as HHS Secretary (under a new administration) signaled a threat to entrenched interests. Now, the very institutions and personalities whose credibility plummeted are scrambling to retaliate and reclaim the narrative. Observers argue that this “grassroots” revolt is in fact a desperate, top-down effort – an attempt by the old guard to manufacture consent and remove a reformer who is exposing their failures. Ironically, this astroturf offensive may only validate RFK Jr.’s warnings about the nexus of bureaucratic power and corporate influence trying to crush dissent.

A “Grassroots” Revolt – Or a Choreographed Show?

On its face, the movement to force Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s resignation as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services looks like a broad-based outcry from the scientific and public health community. In early September 2025, over 1,000 current and former HHS employees – now swelled to 6,370 signatories – released an open letter imploring Secretary Kennedy to step down “for endangering the nation’s health”.[3] Around the same time, numerous petitions began circulating online, and a coalition of medical organizations announced a protest March on Washington to demand Kennedy’s removal.

This flurry of activity projects an image of widespread, organic backlash to RFK Jr.’s tenure at HHS. After all, the signatories include career scientists and even prominent figures like Nobel Prize-winning researchers.[7] By October, the campaign claimed to have amassed over 100,000 petition signatures calling for Kennedy’s ouster[2] – a number amplified in press releases and media reports to suggest a mass movement. On November 5, 2025, this alliance plans to stage the “March for Health & Science”, marching to the Capitol to deliver boxes of petitions as TV cameras roll.[2]

But all is not what it seems. Investigations reveal that this ostensible grassroots groundswell is in reality a tightly coordinated operation – astroturfing on a grand scale. Multiple advocacy groups, non-profits, and even government insiders have joined forces to choreograph the anti-RFK Jr. campaign. They have adopted sophisticated PR tactics (even stunts with rubber “Quack-O-Gram” ducks delivered to Congress in a mockery of Kennedy[8]) to create the appearance of spontaneous popular outrage. In truth, the campaign’s key organizers have long-standing ties to the very institutions and power centers threatened by RFK Jr.’s reform agenda.

This article pulls back the curtain on the “Remove RFK Jr.” movement, tracing the nested structure of organizations and actors behind it. We find a who’s-who of pandemic-era officials, pharmaceutical industry proxies, and science bureaucrats – many implicated in the COVID-19 response fiascoes that Kennedy has outspokenly criticized – now mobilizing under noble-sounding banners (”Save HHS,” “Stand Up for Science,” “Physicians for a Healthy Democracy,” etc.). We also spotlight the central role of Peter Daszak, perhaps the most curious figure to lead a crusade for “scientific integrity” given his history. Ultimately, the evidence makes clear that this is not a benign uprising of nonpartisan civil servants, but rather a strategic campaign by the embattled public health establishment to oust a political outsider who is challenging their power.

2. The Astroturf Alliance: Inside the Coalition to “Save HHS”

The drive to depose RFK Jr. is being carried out by a maze of organizations presenting themselves as independent, concerned groups. In reality, they form a tightly knit alliance. At the center of it is a new initiative called the “March for Health & Science,” which describes itself as a “broad coalition of groups from the healthcare, public health, and scientific communities”.[1] This coalition is coordinating the November 5th march and the consolidation of several petitions.

According to the group’s own materials, no fewer than seven petitions were launched in parallel by different partner organizations – all funneling into the same demand: Remove Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as HHS Secretary. These petitions were prepared by: Stand Up for Science, Physicians for a Healthy Democracy, Nurses for America, Free Speech for the People, MoveOn, the Committee to Protect Health Care, and the Science Accountability Institute.[1] Each petition targeted a slightly different audience or angle (for example, one is a formal citizens’ petition to Congress to impeach Kennedy, another is a change.org petition framed as a “Petition for a Healthy America” signed by health professionals, etc.), but all were timed to launch within weeks of each other. The clear intent was to manufacture a wave of pressure from all sides.

If one follows the money and leadership of these groups, the lines between them quickly blur. Stand Up for Science (SUFS), for instance, is a 501(c)(4) advocacy group founded by Colette Delawalla, a science activist who rose to prominence opposing Trump administration science cuts. SUFS spearheaded the highly theatrical “Impeach RFK Jr.” petition drive – complete with delivering over a thousand “Quack-O-Gram” rubber ducks to Congressional offices as a publicity stunt.[8] SUFS boasts that its grassroots volunteers and a person in a giant duck costume have been visiting lawmakers to demand Kennedy’s impeachment, and even credits this pressure for a Congressmember drafting Articles of Impeachment against RFK Jr.[8] In reality, SUFS is less a spontaneous grassroots uprising than a professional campaign organization – it has a government relations team, runs donation drives, and coordinates closely with Washington insiders (evidenced by that immediate response from at least one Representative). It is activism, to be sure, but astutely orchestrated activism, not simply an organic wave of employee discontent.

Another month-old popup entity is Science Accountability Institute (SAI) – a name crafted to sound like a sober academic body. In fact, SAI is essentially a project of the Accountability Journalism Institute (AJI), a nonprofit media outfit. AJI’s mission is explicitly to “support shared reality” and combat what it deems misinformation, particularly in public health.[9] It operates a newsroom called Important Context that has partnered with mainstream outlets (like Rolling Stone) to publish hit pieces on vaccine skeptics and critics of agencies.[9] The Science Accountability Institute appears to be AJI’s activist arm formed to confront the new HHS leadership – it is notable that SAI is fiscally sponsored by AJI’s parent foundation and does not exist independently.[9] The March for Health & Science website openly acknowledges that one of the seven anti-RFK Jr. petitions was “prepared by… the Accountability Journalism Institute’s Scientific Advisory Board.”[2] In other words, the very board of experts assembled by this media institute took the unusual step of collectively authoring a petition to remove a sitting Cabinet official.

Who sits on that Scientific Advisory Board? A roster of well-known scientists and doctors – nearly all of whom were outspoken defenders of the biomedical establishment during the pandemic. The board’s membership includes figures like Dr. Angela Rasmussen (virologist prominent on social media debunking lab-leak ideas), Dr. David H. Gorski (a noted online anti-”quackery” crusader), Dr. Natalia Solenkova (critical care physician known for countering COVID “misinformation” on Twitter), and Dr. Peter Hotez, the vaccine developer who tangled publicly with RFK Jr. over debates, and recently declared that NATO should be brought in to deal with the security threat represented by “Anti-vaxxers.” .[10] Tellingly, Dr. Peter Daszak is also listed as a member of this advisory board.[10] (More on Daszak shortly.) These individuals lend their credentials to AJI/SAI’s efforts; indeed, the Change.org petition “Petition for a Healthy America” was explicitly organized under the banner of “Accountability Journalism Institute: Scientific Advisory Board,” and it attracted the signatures of at least six Nobel Laureates in Medicine along with hundreds of national academy scientists.[7] The participation of such luminaries did not happen by accident – it reflects a high-level, coordinated outreach to muster establishment credibility for the anti-Kennedy cause.

Meanwhile, “Physicians for a Healthy Democracy” appears to be an ad-hoc group formed to give doctors a voice in the campaign – likely a collaboration between medical professionals in agencies and external activists. The site features the October 18th “No Kings” rally and the upcoming Nov. 5th rally to seek RFK Jr.’s ouster as their only two events.

Its petition overlapped with the AJI scientists’ petition. Nurses for America similarly aligns with messaging from major nursing unions. In fact, the nation’s largest nurses’ union, National Nurses United (NNU), publicly called for RFK Jr.’s removal as well.[3] So did the American Public Health Association (APHA) – hardly a radical grassroots outfit, but rather the premier professional association for public health officials.[3] Both APHA and NNU are listed as supporting organizations for the Nov. 5th March.

By the time one maps all these entities, an unmistakable picture emerges: this is the public health establishment fighting back by activating its networks. Government career staff, academic scientists, Big Pharma-linked advocacy groups, non-profit media influencers, (and astroturf pop up sites/orgs) are working in tandem. The March for Health & Science website even highlights support from legacy institutions like the American Public Health Association and Physicians for Social Responsibility, alongside newer activist groups.[1] What’s being sold as a broad, ground-up coalition is in fact a classic alliance of convenience upholding the status quo.

To call it “astroturf” is not to say the participants have no genuine convictions – many likely do oppose RFK Jr.’s policies sincerely. But the simultaneous convergence of petitions, letters, media talking points and rallies indicates top-down coordination. It’s as if a small war room decided: “Activate Operation Save HHS.” The result: multiple fronts (employees, doctors, patients, scientists, etc.) all launching in harmony to create an echo chamber of consensus: Kennedy is a danger and must go.

The pattern is unmistakable — and it isn’t new. As I revealed in my December 2024 investigation, “What the Nobel Laureates Aren’t Saying: The Real Reason They Oppose RFK Jr.”, the opening salvo of this influence campaign came from above: 77 Nobel Laureates, many with deep pharmaceutical and biotech ties, publicly denounced Kennedy’s nomination in what appeared to be an academic petition but functioned as an industry shield.

Within weeks that top-down pressure was reinforced from below. In “EXPOSED: Soros-Funded PAC’s Misleading Campaign and Unverified 17 K ‘Doctors’ Against RFK Jr.’s Nomination”, I traced how Arabella-linked pass-through funds such as the Sixteen Thirty and Hopewell Funds — major financiers of the Center for Countering Digital Hate — bankrolled the Committee to Protect Health Care’s fabricated “17 000 doctors” petition.

These two operations—the Nobel letter from the top and the Soros-funded PAC petitions from below—laid the scaffolding for what would become the hybrid-warfare phase: a synchronized public-relations, media, and lobbying offensive executed through the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s April 2025 memo and its downstream partners. The same financiers, PR consultants, and messaging networks simply changed the letterhead.

Peter Daszak: From COVID Cover-Up to “Combatting Misinformation”

Among all the characters driving this campaign, perhaps none is as paradoxical – or pivotal – as Dr. Peter Daszak. Once a low-profile zoologist and president of the non-profit EcoHealth Alliance, Daszak became globally infamous during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a now-public statement captured in the National Academies proceedings on developing MCMs for coronaviruses, Daszak openly described the need to use media hype to sustain funding and investor interest in vaccine research:

“To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of process.”[bold added] — Peter Daszak

This revealing passage shows that Daszak viewed public fear and media amplification not as by-products of crises but as strategic tools to generate capital and political momentum. It sheds light on why he now leads messaging campaigns against figures like RFK Jr.: to protect the same profit-driven system he once helped design.

He was a chief architect of the February 2020 Lancet letter that denounced the lab-leak hypothesis as a “conspiracy theory,” effectively shutting down debate on the virus’s origins.[6]

That letter later sparked scandal when it emerged Daszak had undisclosed conflicts of interest – his organization had funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the very lab under suspicion.[6] Emails revealed he orchestrated the Lancet statement behind the scenes, recruiting other scientists and even suggesting they “mask [their] involvement” to create an illusion of independent consensus.[6] In short, Peter Daszak has a documented history of manipulating scientific discourse and concealing his hand in order to protect institutional interests.

Fast forward to 2025: Daszak’s fortunes have taken a sharp downturn. Under scrutiny from Congress and relentless criticism from proponents of the lab-leak theory (a cohort that includes RFK Jr., who has openly accused officials of a COVID cover-up), Daszak became a political liability. In January 2025 – during the transition period before the new administration took office – EcoHealth Alliance abruptly fired Daszak as its president, bowing to pressure and hoping to save the organization.[4] Mere days later, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under the outgoing administration cut off all EcoHealth funding and debarred the organization for five years.[4] It was a dramatic fall from grace: Daszak went from globe-trotting pandemic expert (a member of the National Academy of Medicine and advisor to the WHO) to a scapegoated figure essentially blacklisted from U.S. research funding.

For a man like Daszak, deeply invested in the narrative of the benevolent scientific establishment, the rise of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a prominent lab-leak proponent and vaccine critic – to head HHS would have been unthinkable. Yet after the 2024 election, that’s exactly what happened: a new presidency brought Kennedy into the Cabinet. It is therefore unsurprising that Daszak has now surfaced as a leading agitator against RFK Jr. Freed from his official duties, he’s taken on what he likely sees as a moral (and personal) mission to “save science” from Kennedy.

Daszak’s involvement in the ouster campaign is both public and behind-the-scenes. Publicly, he has been railing against RFK Jr. on social media, painting him as an “anti-science” menace. In one pointed post reacting to an HHS policy change on childhood vaccines, Daszak sneered that “at least [Kennedy] is completely predictable in his unabashed anti-science campaign,” blasting Kennedy’s actions to “upend policy on vaccines for children”.[11] He has amplified news of every controversial move by HHS under RFK Jr., attempting to rally outrage among scientists worldwide. “If you live outside the USA and you’re shaking your head in disbelief at US public health,” Daszak wrote in another message, “please show solidarity and sign…[the petition].” In effect, he has become a global organizer against RFK Jr., urging not just Americans but the international scientific community to condemn Kennedy.

Behind the scenes, Daszak sits at the strategic core of the coalition. As noted, he is a member of the Accountability Journalism Institute’s Sci Advisory Board, which authored one of the key petitions.[2] It is hard to imagine that Daszak – given his profile – is merely a passive name on that list. More likely, he has been instrumental in convening his fellow scientists to take this stand. Daszak’s longtime collaborator Dr. Angela Rasmussen (also on the board) and others in that circle have all been vocal about what they see as RFK Jr.’s dangerous impact on vaccination efforts and pandemic preparedness. In short, Daszak provides the intellectual leadership and rallying clout for the scientific establishment’s backlash.

Consider the messaging of the coalition: The petitions and letters read as if pulled from Daszak’s own talking points. The Change.org petition from the AJI board spends paragraphs detailing how RFK Jr. “aggressively disregarded the consensus view of the scientific community,” “fired experts…without grounds,” “defunded critical research,” and “spread public health misinformation”.[7] It even links Kennedy’s rhetoric to a violent incident – noting that a vaccine-injured individual was provoked to open fire at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, killing a guard.[7] This is essentially accusing RFK Jr. of inciting domestic terrorism against scientists. It’s exactly the kind of apocalyptic language one would expect from someone of Daszak’s perspective, who has equated lab-leak theorists with far-right extremists. Indeed, in the World Socialist Web Site, which sympathetically interviewed him, Daszak cast the scrutiny of his work as a “fascist-led witch-hunt” and warned that Trump and Kennedy were leading a “campaign against science and scientists”.[4] Now, in 2025, those same phrases – “war on science,” “Trump regime’s assault on science” – appear in the March for Health & Science coalition’s materials.[1] The fingerprints of Peter Daszak’s narrative are all over this movement.

Critics point out the irony: Peter Daszak positioning himself as a guardian of scientific integrity in order to depose RFK Jr. strikes many as absurd. This is the same man who covertly shaped a Lancet statement to “silence” debate on COVID’s origin,[6] thereby arguably undermining scientific integrity on a grand scale. He also famously failed to disclose in that letter that he had financial ties to the Wuhan lab[6] – a serious breach of transparency. Given that RFK Jr. has been a vocal critic of such conflicts of interest in pandemic decision-making, Daszak’s crusade against him can be seen as highly personal. Kennedy’s push for investigations into agencies like NIH (and their funding of risky research) directly threatens to expose what happened with EcoHealth’s projects. By leading the charge to label RFK Jr. as “unfit” and have him removed, Daszak and his allies not only defend their scientific worldview but also perhaps shield themselves from the reforms and disclosures that Kennedy might champion within HHS. In other words, the battle against RFK Jr. is also a battle for self-preservation by those, like Daszak, who have the most to lose if the status quo in public health is upended.

Share

Tactics of Deception: How to Topple a “Public Enemy”

The anti-RFK Jr. coalition has deployed a full arsenal of political and PR tactics to achieve their goal. Understanding these tactics underscores just how manufactured this “people’s revolt” really is.

One glaring strategy is multiplying the message through myriad voices – the classic chorus effect in public discourse. By initiating seven petitions via different groups, the organizers ensured that news headlines could say “Petitions (plural) are springing up everywhere to remove RFK Jr.” In reality, a relatively small coterie of organizers were behind all of them. But casual observers see quantity – numerous groups, tens of thousands of signatures each – and assume a broad groundswell. Likewise, the open letter by HHS employees gave the impression that even Kennedy’s own workforce had turned en masse against him. It certainly was portrayed that way in media coverage. ABC News ran a headline, “More than 1,000 current, former HHS employees sign letter calling on RFK Jr. to resign”.[12] The article cited the letter’s dire language about Kennedy “compromising the health of the nation” and noted it had been formally sent to key Congressional committees.[12] What ABC did not probe was who coordinated this unprecedented act of bureaucratic dissent. The “Save HHS” campaign website reveals that the initial letter (with 750 signers) was circulating as early as August 20, 2025, and that current HHS staff were encouraged to sign on their “personal time”.[3] The timing and similarity of themes suggest close alignment with the external petitions. Indeed, the Save HHS letter’s concluding call explicitly asks other organizations to “stand in solidarity” and lists the petitions by AJI’s Sci Board, Stand Up for Science, APHA, Nurses United, Doctors for America, etc., as fellow efforts.[3] In short, the inside game (employees letter) and the outside game (public petitions) were two sides of the same coin – a coordinated pincer move to create both internal and external pressure on Kennedy.

Another tactic: emotional and moral framing. The coalition has framed RFK Jr. not just as wrong, but as an urgent moral threat, dovetailing with media allies in this operation who like the Nation have gone so far as to characterize him as the “American Psycho”.

The March for Health & Science coalition chose the web domain “911forhealthandscience.org,” invoking a 9-1-1 emergency – hardly subtle.[1] Their homepage declares “The Trump regime has declared war on science…Fight disinformation and the destruction of America’s public health”.[1] This doomsday rhetoric is designed to cast the removal of RFK Jr. as a life-or-death rescue mission for the country. In the Stand Up for Science materials, they explicitly refer to the current administration as a “fascist regime” and argue that mockery is a useful tactic against fascist regimes.[8] By equating RFK Jr.’s policies with fascism and destruction, they seek to morally justify extraordinary measures against him. This includes things like encouraging civil servants to essentially rebel against their own agency head – something that in other contexts might be seen as a breach of public service loyalty or even insubordination. Yet, by invoking a higher moral duty (”our oath requires us to speak out when the American people are put at risk,” the HHS letter states[12]), the organizers gave cover to employees to take that step.

We should also note the use of political theater: The November 5th March itself is timed immediately after the annual APHA Conference rally, ensuring a ready crowd of public health attendees in D.C.[1] March organizers are encouraging participants to wear white lab coats or scrubs[1] – a visual designed to telegraph “these are the experts” to any media cameras. The coalition promises a press conference at the Capitol with delivery of petitions, undoubtedly flanked by doctors and scientists as photogenic props.[1] This is savvy stagecraft to maximize news impact. Moreover, by collecting all petition signatures to present at once, they create a big-number headline (”Over 100,000 signatures demand Kennedy’s removal”). In reality, those signatures came from various sources – some from MoveOn’s general progressive base, some from medical professionals via their societies, etc. – and certainly with significant overlap (people signing multiple petitions). But presented collectively, it magnifies the perception of public outrage.

[Notice the whopping 413 signatures]

Finally, the coalition has leveraged friendly media and political allies. It’s telling that within the same week of the petitions launch, prominent Democratic lawmakers echoed the call. Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, ranking member of House Appropriations, issued a statement demanding RFK Jr. be fired for “gravely undermining public health”.[13] According to the Stand Up for Science blog, at least one Representative began drafting impeachment articles in the House.[8] It is likely no coincidence that these officials stepped forward after behind-the-scenes lobbying by some of the campaign’s organizers (the SUFS “government relations team” presumably). The media coverage has also been generally uncritical, treating the scientists’ revolt as legitimate. This sympathetic coverage is unsurprising given that AJI/Important Context has partnered with mainstream outlets and that many science journalists share the establishment’s antipathy toward RFK Jr.’s views. In essence, the anti-Kennedy coalition is not just an assembly of outraged professionals – it is a public relations campaign deploying all the machinery of advocacy: petitions, rallies, stunts, statements, press releases, media outreach, and legislative lobbying.

Why They’re Fighting – And Why It Matters

Ultimately, one must ask: Why are these groups pulling out all the stops to take down Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? The ferocity of this astroturf campaign is itself telling. RFK Jr. came into HHS as a reformer and disruptor – someone intent on exposing corruption, overhauling bloated health agencies, and challenging sacred cows (from vaccine policy to Big Pharma influence). In a short span, he indeed shook things up: firing top CDC officials, replacing the vaccine advisory panel with voices outside the orthodox fold, halting mRNA vaccine research funding, and demanding reviews of long-standing programs.[14] To his supporters, these moves fulfilled his promise to “Make America Healthy Again” by restoring transparency and addressing potential health harms that had been ignored. But to the entrenched public health bureaucracy, these actions amounted to heresy – even existential threat. Billions of dollars in research grants, pharmaceutical contracts, and institutional prestige were suddenly on the chopping block.

The coordinated effort to oust RFK Jr. is, at its core, a defense of the old order. The biomedical establishment – agency heads, career scientists, pharma-funded NGOs, and their media allies – had grown used to wielding power without outside interference or accountability. During the declared COVID-19 pandemic, this establishment enjoyed perhaps unprecedented authority over public policy and discourse, albeit at the cost of its credibility (after lockdowns, mandates, and messaging flip-flops, trust in public health officials hit historic lows). They silenced, defamed, and deplatformed Americans with impunity, including “disinformation dozen” member RFK Jr., covering up the truth about the harms associated with the mRNA jabs. Kennedy’s rise symbolized the public’s loss of faith in those experts. Rather than engage with the substance of Kennedy’s critique (for example, the chronic disease epidemic, vaccine safety surveillance issues, regulatory capture at FDA/CDC), the establishment chose to crush the messenger. It’s easier, perhaps, to declare “misinformation emergency – remove the source” than to reflect on why so many Americans no longer trust the CDC or NIH.

Yet, this very overreaction validates many of RFK Jr.’s warnings. He has long spoken about “astroturfers” and “mercenary scientists” deployed to cover up inconvenient truths. Now here they are – a veritable “Bio-Memo Coup” crew attempting what amounts to a bureaucratic coup against a sitting official, largely because they disagree with his policies and fear his influence. The moral righteousness with which they act (”vilifying their life-saving work,” “the public’s trust…at risk” the letters say of Kennedy[14]) cannot hide the fact that this is a power struggle, not a purely principled stand. If public health leaders truly had the public on their side, would they need seven petitions, a PR march, and a small army of PR professionals in duck costumes to make their point? The manufactured nature of the revolt suggests that they know they lack genuine popular support, so it must be engineered.

In the end, what happens with this campaign will have profound implications. If an entrenched network can effectively force out RFK Jr. – someone specifically elected/appointed to challenge them – it would signal that the bureaucratic state can override even high-level political change by activating its alliances. On the other hand, if the public sees through the astroturf and rallies behind Kennedy, it will be a massive blow to the credibility of the self-proclaimed defenders of “science and democracy.” Either way, the battle is instructive: it has exposed the elaborate machinery that influential interests can deploy to simulate “grassroots” consensus.

For supporters of RFK Jr., this is a moment to stand firm. The ferocity of the opposition against him is, in a way, a testament to the impact of his actions. Powerful people do not mobilize like this against trivial or ineffectual figures. They are throwing everything at Kennedy because he is making a difference – rolling back policies they crafted, uncovering data they’d rather keep hidden, empowering voices they tried to censor. This isn’t just about one man’s job; it’s about the future direction of American health policy and whether it will be guided by a spirit of open debate and individual rights or remain under the thumb of a technocratic elite that brooks no dissent.

As this orchestrated “uprising” unfolds, Americans should keep a skeptical eye. The next time you hear that “all experts agree” or that “grassroots supporters” are calling for something that eerily aligns with establishment interests, remember the saga of the campaign against RFK Jr. What looks like people power may well be an illusion crafted by those in power. And those who shout loudest about “misinformation” and “science” might be the ones most desperate to prevent their own misinformation from coming to light, and to silence scientific questions they find inconvenient.

In the fight between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the biomedical establishment, one thing is clear: the lengths to which his opponents have gone to simulate public outrage only confirm that he has them very, very worried. And perhaps, for the health of our constitutional Republic that is a good sign. The people deserve real grassroots leadership, not astroturf. In shining a light on this fake “grassroots” coup attempt, we can better support those – like RFK Jr. – who are truly willing to sacrifice for the greater good, and ensure that the future of public health is driven by real public trust and transparency, not by manufactured consent.

Please share this article far and wide to get the truth out and support RFK Jr.

Sources