Read, share, and comment on the post dedicated to this breaking story here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1971234226373525573

A Coup Morphs Into Impeachment

On September 17, 2025, the pharmaceutical lobby’s $2 million “coup” attempt against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. collapsed under the weight of citizen backlash. Within 24 hours, Senator Bill Cassidy was forced to reverse course, offering Kennedy the chance to testify after trying to orchestrate a one-sided Senate HELP Committee spectacle. This marked a rare and decisive grassroots victory, as documented in The Coup That Failed.¹

But less than a week later, the influence operation has opened a new front. On September 25, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) announced she was drafting articles of impeachment against Kennedy. While the Republican-majority House makes such an outcome impossible, the very announcement carries the same narrative power the Senate hearing was designed to wield: stigmatization, reputational damage, and headline management.

This is the anatomy of a coordinated influence campaign: when one avenue falters, another is activated.

Timeline of the Impeachment Narrative

August 8, 2025 — Social Media Seeding

Dr. Zachary Rubin, a pediatric allergist, posts an Instagram thread explicitly arguing Kennedy should be impeached, laying out a list of supposed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” The post racks up over 40,000 likes and enthusiastic comments urging Congress to act.

August 14, 2025 — Media Amplification

MedPage Today publishes a feature, “Groups Call for RFK Jr. to Be Impeached,” citing Rubin’s post and a petition launched by Stand Up for Science. Both argue Kennedy’s actions meet the constitutional threshold for impeachment — language deliberately calibrated to normalize the idea.

Late August — Petition Infrastructure

Stand Up for Science circulates a petition calling for Congress to impeach and remove Kennedy. It frames him as a liar, saboteur, and existential threat to public health, and promises to deliver signatures directly to lawmakers in September. This was not a grassroots phenomenon. It was a scripted activation of a pressure campaign, updated daily with “evidence” pulled from media talking points.

September 8, 2025 — Narrative Entrenchment

Mother Jones publishes David Corn’s piece, “Impeach RFK Jr.,” branding him “a deranged liar” and “the most direct threat to the nation.” The article openly urges Democrats to use impeachment as a partisan weapon, making no pretense of constitutional process.

September 12–17, 2025 — Senate Theater

Sen. Cassidy convenes a stacked HELP Committee hearing excluding Kennedy from testifying. When the plan collapses under public backlash, it creates a vacuum for the next escalation.

September 25, 2025 — House Escalation

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) announces impeachment articles, using the exact stigmatizing labels (“reckless,” “dangerous,” “conspiracy theorist”) circulated in petitions, op-eds, and NGO press kits.

Stevens’ Impeachment Push: The Talking Points

Click to view Stevens’ X post.

Stevens’ press release and media rollout hit every note of the now-familiar pharma-aligned script:

Kennedy has “contempt for science.”

He is guilty of “spreading conspiracy theories.”

His actions are ”unprecedented, reckless, and dangerous.”²

These phrases are not random. They are the exact same labels deployed by:

Bernie Sanders in his September 12 Guardian op-ed (a UK outlet identified by CCDH for anti-Kennedy narratives).³

Cassidy’s HELP Committee hearing witnesses.⁴

The New York Times’ op-ed by nine former CDC directors.⁵

BIO’s leaked April 2025 memo instructing allies to lobby Congress that ”it is time for RFK Jr. to go.”⁶

The impeachment gambit is not about constitutional violations—it is about embedding these stigmatizing frames into the congressional record.

Why Stevens? Why Now?

Stevens is not acting in a vacuum:

She is running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2026 .⁷ By fronting this impeachment gambit, she gains national visibility and positions herself as a defender of “science” against a convenient foil.

She steps into the vacuum created when Cassidy’s hearing collapsed . The timing suggests a deliberate sequencing: Senate failure → House escalation.

Her language mirrors CCDH and BIO talking points so closely it reads like a continuation of the script.

In other words, Stevens is both a beneficiary of the narrative and a vehicle for its continuation.

The Stacked Influence Operation

What we are witnessing is not normal oversight. It is the continuation of a stacked influence operation:

BIO Memo (April 2025): Big Pharma plots Kennedy’s ouster, allocates $2 million, names strategic allies like Cassidy.⁸ NGO/Foreign Ops: CCDH’s “black ops” plans, Guardian placements, coordination with U.S. officials.⁹ Senate Theater (Sept 17): Cassidy’s HELP hearing excludes Kennedy, amplifies only hostile witnesses.¹⁰ Media Echo: Guardian, NYT, and The Nation push “RFK Jr. unfit/dangerous” framing.¹¹ House Escalation (Sept 25): Stevens announces impeachment—moving the battlefront after Senate failure.¹²

Each layer is designed to reinforce the others. Even when one collapses under scrutiny (as Cassidy’s did), the operation adapts and re-launches elsewhere.

Full-Spectrum Hybrid Warfare

Stevens’ impeachment move is just one node in what can only be described as hybrid warfare against a sitting U.S. official:

Reputational: Framing Kennedy as “predator,” “psychopath,” “existential threat.”

Legislative: Senate hearings, impeachment gambits.

Media: Coordinated op-eds, pre-written hit pieces.

Foreign Influence: CCDH’s black ops, Guardian placements.

Physical Intimidation: Reports of bomb threats at Kennedy’s residence.¹³

This is not democratic oversight. It is a war of attrition designed to delegitimize, intimidate, and ultimately neutralize Kennedy outside normal political processes.

Conclusion: Exposing the Pattern

Rep. Haley Stevens’ impeachment gambit should not be mistaken for a local Michigan story. It is the next act in a coordinated playbook—an adaptation of the very coup that failed in the Senate only days earlier.

For citizens, the lesson is clear: vigilance works. When the Cassidy coup was exposed, it collapsed. The same must happen now. By recognizing the recycled language, the recycled tactics, and the recycled players, the public can once again disrupt the script.

This is bigger than RFK Jr. It is about whether powerful lobbies and foreign NGOs can dictate who serves in our government. The people defeated one coup attempt. We now face its reincarnation in the House. The choice is whether to let the operation succeed—or to shine enough sunlight on it to make it fail again.

Immediate Actions You Can Take:

Contact Your Representatives: Demand they investigate the BIO memo, CCDH’s foreign influence operations, and potential FARA violations. Use our sample letter templates and talking points to make your voice heard on Capitol Hill.

Use Children’s Health Defense’s action here.

Use Stand for Health Freedom’s action here.

Share This Investigation: The mainstream media has largely ignored or downplayed these documented influence operations. Social media and alternative platforms remain crucial for getting this information to the American people. Share this article widely.

Share

Support Legal Accountability: Back organizations filing federal civil rights lawsuits against CCDH, tech giants, and government officials who participated in censorship campaigns. These legal challenges are essential for establishing precedent and deterring future operations. Support our federal lawsuit here.

Join or Organize Your Own September 27th Rally: Stand with thousands of Americans showing support for RFK Jr. and opposition to coordinated influence campaigns. Find a rally near you or organize one in your community.

Document Everything: Screenshot social media posts, save articles, and preserve evidence of coordinated messaging. These influence operations depend on their activities remaining hidden or being dismissed as “organic” opposition.

The integrity of our republic depends on exposing and stopping these hybrid warfare tactics before they become the new normal in American politics. Whether you support RFK Jr.’s policies or not, every American should oppose the use of foreign-directed influence operations and industry-funded propaganda campaigns to remove elected officials.

The time for action is now. Our democracy cannot survive if we allow coordinated influence operations to replace transparent governance and democratic accountability.

Finally, join me today with other members of the so-called ‘Disinformation Dozen’ — a label that has become a badge of honor since the collapse of the ‘safe and effective’ narrative — as we discuss the targeting of not only officials like HHS Secretary RFK Jr., but all Americans who wish to speak freely and exercise their fundamental rights, and our federal lawsuit fighting back against these coordinated attacks on free speech. Details are below:

Share