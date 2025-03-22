A Transatlantic War on Speech: New Documents Confirm Coordinated UK-US Censorship Targeting Americans

On March 20, 2025, America First Legal (AFL) released explosive documents to its X account confirming what many of us who were labeled the "Disinformation Dozen" long suspected: our own government — in direct collusion with a foreign one — orchestrated a sprawling censorship regime to silence us.

This operation, as the newly released files show, was not merely about public health, safety, or misinformation. It was a calculated attempt by elements within the U.S. State Department, the U.K. Foreign Office, and private intelligence cut-outs like NewsGuard, Park Advisors, and CCDH to suppress constitutionally protected speech — especially that of Americans like myself who dared challenge the official narrative. Even more concerning is the orchestration of digital ‘hit jobs’ against us—including RFK Jr.—whose independent presidential run had CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed reportedly feeling 'nervous.' In a stunning leaked memo, Ahmed disclosed that a 'black ops' campaign was being launched against him.

Key Takeaways From the Report

1. U.K. Foreign Office Directly Coordinated With U.S. Agencies to Censor Americans

An email dated January 8, 2021, shows officials from the U.S. State Department sending internal information — labeled “malinformation” — to officials in the U.K.'s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. This cross-border sharing of intel laid the groundwork for transatlantic censorship policies

This timing is not coincidental. As previously reported by GreenMedInfo, internal CDC documents obtained by AFL also reveal that by 2021, the Biden-Harris executive branch had entered into a deeply coordinated relationship with foreign governments, including the UK, to shape censorship protocols under the pretext of combatting “misinformation.” These efforts involved surveillance and suppression strategies embedded within major public health agencies. (source)

2. The Global Engagement Center (GEC) Became a Domestic Weapon

Originally founded to combat foreign propaganda, the GEC transformed into a domestic censorship tool. It coordinated with USAID, UK government entities, and private media watchdogs to surveil and suppress American speech — especially on COVID-19, elections, and medical freedom.

3. Park Advisors and NewsGuard: Government Cut-Outs Disguised as Media Monitors

Park Advisors received $6M from the GEC and used that funding to sub-contract to NewsGuard, Atlantic Council, and the Global Disinformation Index — all of which actively rate and demote websites critical of establishment narratives. These tools were weaponized against people like me

It is crucial to note that NewsGuard, the Atlantic Council (whose Digital Forensic Research Lab overlaps ideologically and logistically with CCDH), and ISD (Institute for Strategic Dialogue) — along with BBC Click — were the four organizations that produced the original report labeling GreenMedInfo.com as “far-right.” That defamatory report essentially put a digital hit out on us, resulting in years of censorship and reputational damage. The chairman of CCDH, Simon Clark, who also has ties to the Atlantic Council, is a central figure in this coordinated effort. (source)

4. NewsGuard Collusion With NSA, DOD, and Cyber Command

An email from November 2020 (just days after the election) revealed NewsGuard's outreach to government officials from NSA, USAID, Cyber Command, and more, offering “misinformation monitoring” services powered by AI and machine learning.

5. CCDH and Foreign Influence

The UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate — central to the infamous “Disinformation Dozen” report — was also implicated. It leveraged its connections to the Biden administration and UK intelligence circles to run a smear campaign that suppressed the reach of American voices without due process.

Why This Matters

If you’re reading this, you probably already know the consequences of these efforts. Deplatforming. Smears. Blacklisting. Targeted economic warfare. And above all: the chilling of free speech under the guise of safety.

But now, we have concrete documentation that what was once labeled a "conspiracy theory" was in fact an intelligence-linked censorship campaign involving foreign governments and taxpayer money.

As one of those targeted, I view these revelations as vindication — but also a call to action.

What Comes Next?

We must:

Demand a full congressional investigation into CCDH, NewsGuard, and all associated federal agencies.

Call for legal action against U.S. officials who violated the First Amendment by colluding with foreign powers.

Build a new, sovereign information ecosystem resistant to foreign and domestic censorship.

Our sovereignty — both as individuals and as a nation — depends on it.

I invite you to read the full report, reflect on its implications, and join me in calling for accountability and transparency.

🔴 URGENT CALL TO ACTION

N

The very organizations exposed in this report continue to receive accolades and funding. Imran Ahmed, the CEO of CCDH — the UK-based group that helped launch the “Disinformation Dozen” smear campaign — is currently a finalist for The Elevate Prize, with an award ceremony scheduled for May 12–14.

This prize would not only legitimize his censorship agenda but reward the very tactics now proven to be tied to international collusion and unconstitutional suppression of free speech.

I encourage you to read and share the full exposé here: Imran Ahmed and the Elevate Prize and raise your voice in opposition to this blatant normalization of digital authoritarianism under the guise of “public good.”