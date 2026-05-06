On July 5, 2011, a midlevel director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection signed three pieces of paper. Each renewed a federal license. Each authorized worldwide transport of foreign nationals into the United States without visa review. Each was countersigned by the same man — a registered sex offender on federal supervised release, whose victims were at that moment fighting in federal court for the right to be recognized as victims at all. The federal government’s internal review note, attached to the file: no evidence the previous contract was terminated.

The director was Dennis McKee, of CBP's Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Division. The three pieces of paper were Visa Waiver Program carrier agreements for L.S.J. LLC, Hyperion Air Inc., and JEGE, Inc. — three corporate entities Jeffrey Epstein wholly owned and personally signed for as Managing Member and President. Each agreement ran through 2018.

Each renewal authorized worldwide transport of foreign nationals into the United States without visa review, valid through 2018.

Epstein signed each agreement personally, as Managing Member and President.

The renewals occurred five months after CBP agents had inspected Epstein’s Gulfstream N909JE at Teterboro Airport, detained the aircraft for two hours, and found a radiation reading near the left engine. Within days of that inspection, Hyperion Air’s Chief Pilot had written to Deputy Chief Officer Dominick Calise at CBP Newark a sentence the federal record now contains in writing:

“The owner of the Aircraft is a registered sex offender and is sometimes subject to enhanced scrutiny.” [EFTA01098451]

A parallel complaint drafted from Epstein’s personal Gmail was copied to Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis.

The renewals occurred four years after a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida had subpoenaed the corporate records of Hyperion Air and JEGE — records produced by Epstein’s attorney Jack Goldberger, including IRS 1099s and a share certificate establishing Epstein as 100% sole shareholder of Hyperion Air.

The renewals occurred three years after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea to soliciting prostitution from a minor, after his registration as a sex offender, after the federal civil rights case filed by his victims under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act, and during the years when more than thirty of his victims were fighting in federal court for the right to be recognized as victims of the agreement that produced his sentence.

CBP’s internal review note, attached to the renewal: “No evidence the previous contract was terminated.”

That sentence is the documentary anchor for everything that follows. The federal government had complete documentation of who Jeffrey Epstein was. The federal government had complete documentation of what his aviation entities were. The federal government had received written acknowledgment from one of those entities’ own pilots that he was a registered sex offender. And the federal government renewed his authority to transport foreign nationals into the United States without visa review through 2018.

This piece documents what that renewed authority enabled. It is anchored entirely in the Epstein Files Transparency Act federal document release. Every Bates number cited links to the document at justice.gov/epstein.

I. The Operation the Federal Authority Enabled

What the Visa Waiver Program carrier authority did, in practice, was permit Epstein’s aircraft and ground operation to move foreign nationals into the United States under streamlined immigration procedures. CBP’s renewal in July 2011 authorized that movement to continue.

The federal record establishes that the Epstein operation, holding this authority, ran a vertically integrated immigration-services apparatus through at least seven years. The components are documentary:

External processor: Universal Weather & Aviation, Inc., a federally licensed flight-support firm in Houston, offered ESTA application completion “on their behalf” for Epstein’s foreign-national passengers.

Internal executor: Lesley Groff, Epstein’s executive assistant — subsequently indicted on federal sex trafficking conspiracy charges — handled ticket purchases, passport intake, ESTA verification, ground transportation, and integrated calendar distribution.

Legal counsel: Darren Indyke, Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer, was a signatory on the VWP carrier agreements and the recipient of internal calendars distributing the operation’s foreign-national arrival logistics alongside its high-profile guest meetings.

Dedicated immigration attorney: Parda Beskardes, a New York-based immigration attorney, ran five simultaneous immigration mechanisms for the operation between January 2012 and April 2019: ESTA/Visa Waiver Program authorizations, O-1 extraordinary ability petitions, H-1B specialty occupation visas, green card and status changes, and asylum applications. Karyna Shuliak — named on the March 1, 2013 Palm Beach flight manifest alongside Bill Gates — received her green card through Beskardes; the card was mailed to Beskardes’s office, not to the cardholder.

Personal intervention: Epstein himself, engaging directly when nationality made the routine workflow unavailable.

What follows is the documentary record of how that intervention functioned, what the routine workflow produced, and the complete operational arc of one young woman’s processing through the system.

II. The Routine: “Or We Can Do It on Their Behalf”

On October 3, 2010, at 3:37 PM — nine months before the July 2011 federal renewal — Janet Curl of the “Delta Team” at Universal Weather & Aviation in Houston sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein’s personal Gmail with the subject line “Visa.” The body was an operational instruction:

“If you would like to utilize the visa waiver program the British and Swiss pax will need to go online and complete the ESTA application or we can do it on their behalf https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/esta/. However, the Russian pax can not enter under the visa waiver program and must have a valid U.S visa.”

The phrase that matters is “or we can do it on their behalf.” A federally licensed flight-support firm was offering to file ESTA applications with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on behalf of Epstein’s foreign-national passengers. The instruction was forwarded internally the same evening.

The downstream operation appears in the corpus the same day. Davina DeForest Cornish, a foreign-national associate of Epstein’s, received the forwarded instruction. By the next morning, October 4, 2010, she wrote back:

“I have just verified that the ESTA application I filled out in June this year is still valid and have noted and printed the application number and authorization. Any idea when Jeffrey would like me to travel to the states?”

The June 2010 ESTA filing — four months ahead of any documented travel need — establishes that the back office was running visa-eligibility paperwork proactively, with foreign nationals awaiting Epstein’s scheduling decisions.

This is what the workflow looked like in its routine state: contracted federal flight-support firm filing ESTA applications, internal coordinator forwarding to foreign-national associates, ESTA paperwork prepared months ahead, travel timing determined by Epstein.

III. The Compliance Gap

Eight months after Janet Curl’s email — and six weeks before the July 2011 federal renewal — the operation’s internal compliance posture surfaces in a brief exchange between Lesley Groff and Darren Indyke.

On June 23, 2011, at 12:53 PM, Groff wrote to Indyke:

“I find no Visa Waiver Program documents in Air Ghislaine.”

Indyke responded two minutes later:

“check storage file, pls.”

Groff: “ok...”

Air Ghislaine — named for Ghislaine Maxwell — was the fourth of Epstein’s federally licensed VWP carriers. As a Form I-775 signatory, the entity was required to maintain compliance documentation. Six weeks before CBP renewed the carrier agreements for L.S.J., Hyperion, and JEGE, Epstein’s lawyer was asking his executive assistant to locate VWP documentation that could not be found in the active file. Whether the documents were ever located in the storage file is not visible in the corpus. The federal renewal proceeded.

IV. The Personal Engagement: Embassy-Shopping for a Russian National

The Janet Curl instruction noted: “the Russian pax can not enter under the visa waiver program and must have a valid U.S visa.” The Russian Federation is not a Visa Waiver Program participant. When the routine ESTA workflow was unavailable, the operation defaulted to direct intervention from Epstein himself.

On May 23, 2011 — six weeks before the federal renewal, four months after the Teterboro inspection — a Russian-national woman, signing only “M x,” wrote to Epstein:

“Dear Jeffrey... I have got a situation here, and I was wondering if there is anything in your power to help me. I have got Abercrombie and Fitch campaign with Bruce Webber on 16 of June. They are ready to confirm, but I haven’t got the visa to come to NY. I don’t have a time to open working visa, but I probably could get a tourist visa for this one time. I have called the embassy today, and the nearest appointment is on 15 of June. It takes 5 working days to issue one. Obviously I can’t tell them that it is an emergency, as I am not supposed to work on tourist visa. Is there anything I can do about it? I am really sorry to disturb you with it, but you are my only hope right now. Any ideas? Thank you, M x”

The phrase “I am not supposed to work on tourist visa” is the writer’s own admission that the visa she was preparing to apply for would not legally permit the work she intended to do — paid modeling for an Abercrombie & Fitch campaign shot by photographer Bruce Weber.

Epstein’s response:

“try the embassy in paris, first. it usually can take two days”

Across the next twenty-four hours, Epstein issued a sequence of suggestions: Ireland, Belgium, Scotland. He told her: “I had organized twice before when I thought you were going to apply, I will ask again.”

A registered sex offender on federal supervised release, holding federally renewed Visa Waiver Program carrier authority, was personally coaching a foreign national through embassy-shopping for a U.S. tourist visa intended for use in violation of its terms.

V. The Case Study: One Complete Operational Arc

What follows is the documented arc of one foreign-national woman’s complete processing through the operation’s immigration workflow, from initial referral through post-visit aftermath. Every step is anchored to specific Bates-numbered emails. The arc is reconstructed from the federal record alone.

The Referral

In October 2012, Tancredi Marchiolo — an Italian hedge fund manager, founder of Bremner Capital Management — sent Epstein a message describing a young woman:

“Vaiva Martinonyte is a very good and cute lithuanian friend in the picture.”

The referral occurred four months before the woman herself contacted Epstein.

The Recruitment

On February 13, 2013, Vaiva Martinonyte, a 25-year-old Lithuanian national working in investor relations at Bremner Capital Management under Marchiolo, emailed Epstein for the first time:

“Hi Jeffrey, I hope you are well. I have been advised by Tancredi to reach out to you in regards of my visit to NYC. As working with the BCM, I am currently in the process of learning the business and filling my role in building a strong relationships with institutional and private investors. Following the aforementioned, I am looking forward to spend some time to learn the business and meet the people.”

Epstein replied within hours, asking her dates. When she proposed the week of February 25, his response was direct:

“come the 27 meeet bill gates the 1st”

This is the recruitment statement, in Epstein’s own writing: come February 27, meet Bill Gates March 1.

The Logistics

On February 14, 2013, at 8:44 PM, Lesley Groff emailed Vaiva: “Jeffrey would like me to purchase you a ticket to come to NY Feb. 27-March 3rd. I need to know the exact spelling of your name as it appears on your ID, your complete birthdate and the country of origin of your passport.”

Vaiva responded with passport details. The next day, Groff confirmed the airport and asked: “I am being told you need a Visa to come to the states... do you have one?”

Vaiva walked her through the eligibility:

“As Lithuania is in the EU and it has an agreement with the US, in this case I am eligible to stay in the US for less than 90 days under the Visa Waiver Program. Tonight, I will apply for an authorisation to travel to the US through ESTA. I did it before when I was going to the US.”

Lithuania joined the Visa Waiver Program in 2008. Vaiva had previously used the ESTA workflow for travel to the United States in connection with this network. The federally licensed carrier authority that CBP had renewed in July 2011 was the legal architecture under which her travel was now being processed.

The Calendar Distribution

On February 22, 2013, at 3:46 PM, Groff distributed the integrated week’s schedule — Priv & Conf: Feb. 23-March 27 — to Epstein, with copies to Jojo Fontanilla, Rich Barnett, and others. Six hours later, she forwarded the schedule to Darren Indyke with the note “Updated schedule (for the time being).”

The schedule’s Wednesday February 27 entry read:

“WED. FEB. 27, 2013 NY Reminder: Bill Gates in NY 12:20pm Vaiva Martinonyte to arrive JFK via Virgin Atlantic#3. Jojo to pick her up and take her to apt 2:00pm Appt w/Bill Gates”

Vaiva’s arrival at JFK and the Gates appointment appeared as parallel entries on the same operational calendar — the same calendar received by Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer, the same lawyer who was a signatory on the VWP carrier agreements that had enabled her transport.

The Day of Arrival

By February 25, the schedule was being adjusted in real time. At 4:05 PM, Groff sent an updated version. The Wednesday February 27 entry now read:

“12:20pm Vaiva Martinonyte to arrive JFK via Virgin Atlantic#3. Jojo to pick her up and take her to Apt OR to Four Seasons to meet up with you at 2pm. 2-3:30pm Appt w/Bill Gates at the Four Seasons 10:15pm Appt w/Bill Gate (again)”

The routing option — “Apt OR to Four Seasons to meet up with you at 2pm” — is documentary. The same day’s Gates schedule placed a 2-3:30 PM meeting at the Four Seasons.

Seven minutes later, replying to a separate query about another guest, Epstein himself updated the Gates timing in his own writing: “gates is now 330 wed and again and 9pm.”

The next day, February 26, Epstein wrote to Groff: “alsonow 1015 pm gatres not 9, also maybe thurs 2 and fri, maybe fly with me to pb.” Multiple Gates meetings across multiple days. The “maybe fly with me to pb” reference was to the Palm Beach flight Gates would take with Epstein on March 1 — a flight previously documented in this newsletter and the Wall Street Journal. The flight manifest listed three passengers: Gates, Epstein, and Karyna Shuliak.

The Photograph

On February 27, 2013, at 8:26:45 PM — between Gates’s 2-3:30 PM Four Seasons appointment and his 10:15 PM second appointment — Epstein sent an email from his iPhone to Boris Nikolic, Bill Gates’s chief science and technology advisor at bgC3.

The email body contained six words: “Sorry for all the typos. Sent from my iPhone.”

The substantive content was an attached photograph. The image, grainy and low-resolution, depicts two figures — a man and a woman — in what appears to be a domestic interior. Bill Gates is identifiable in the photograph. The woman in the image is not confirmed.

What is documentary about the photograph is its provenance: sent by Epstein from his iPhone to Boris Nikolic at 8:26 PM on the night Vaiva Martinonyte was housed at Epstein’s apartment, between two scheduled Gates meetings, on the day Epstein had told Vaiva two weeks earlier — in writing — to come and meet Gates.

The Five Days

From February 27 through March 3, 2013, Vaiva was housed at Epstein’s properties. Calendar entries across the period reflect “Reminder: Bill Gates in NY” on three consecutive days: February 27, February 28, and March 1. On the morning of March 1, Epstein flew to Palm Beach with Gates aboard Epstein’s private aircraft.

That evening, while Epstein was in Palm Beach with Gates, Vaiva attended The Phantom of the Opera in New York. Epstein had paid for the tickets — for Vaiva and four others.

On March 4, a CITICAR confirmation under Vaiva’s name picked her up for transport to JFK. She departed on Virgin Atlantic #26.

The Aftermath

On March 2, 2013, at 9:10 AM, Vaiva sent Epstein a routine professional message: “Hi Jeffrey, Thank you for the update. UCL should have provided you with all the required information. Hope your trip is going well.”

Eight hours later, at 6:48 PM, Epstein replied with two words:

“not good”

Minutes later:

“Did not receive a thank you for phantom, did you go? Can you tell the truth about anything”

At 7:29 PM, Epstein escalated:

“why don’t you write me what you would like me to do, given what has happened, so far i have not sent anything at all to tancredi.”

The phrase “so far” is the operational threat. Epstein had not yet reported to Vaiva’s employer about whatever had happened during the visit. He was asking Vaiva what she wanted him to do.

At 7:50 PM, Epstein specified: “a detailed letter of apology would be a good start.”

Vaiva responded later that evening with the requested apology. Her message, preserved in the forward Epstein sent to Tancredi the next day, contains lines that bear close reading:

“I am an honest person and I do not have any reasons to lie to a person I am meeting for the second time in my life.”

The “second time in my life” phrase establishes that Vaiva had met Epstein only once before her February 27 arrival — possibly the October 2012 referral occasion. She was a near-stranger to the man whose apartment she had been housed in for five days.

She thanked him for “the evening with your girls” at Phantom. She accepted his criticism of her CV.

The Forward

On March 3, 2013, at 12:45 PM, Epstein forwarded Vaiva’s apology to Tancredi Marchiolo with this assessment:

“her resume is a fake, she can’t write english, she doesn’t even know the difference betweeen a stock and a bond though she said she took a masters in corporate finance, she only answered phones as a temp receptionist at the law firm for month, never as a law intern, she could never ever draft a contract, she worked at a clothes store, (abercrombie). I m not sure what her story is, but she seems incapable of telling the truth, shes cute. I asjked her to write a paragraph in front of me so she couldnt call anyone or send for help. she couldn’t. be careful. something very strange. you should send someone to UCL to confirm, pay no attention to doc she provides.”

Two phrases in this paragraph require attention.

The first: “I asjked her to write a paragraph in front of me so she couldnt call anyone or send for help.” This is Epstein, in his own writing, describing the methodology of his interaction with Vaiva. The professional pretext was a writing test. The operational purpose, in his own words, was to ensure she “couldnt call anyone or send for help.”

The second phrase: “shes cute” — embedded in the middle of a paragraph nominally addressed to her professional inadequacy. The phrase has no professional function in a hedge-fund employment review.

The detail about Abercrombie is documentary. The Russian-national woman who wrote to Epstein in May 2011 had also written about an Abercrombie & Fitch campaign. Two of the foreign-national women routed through Epstein’s operational immigration desk have documented Abercrombie connections.

The Disposal

Tancredi responded the same day:

“Thank you for feedback amico mio. We thought alot about it and we wont proceed with her on the basis of her english, her inability in relations, and her flat learning curve. We are taking on board the cousin of my friend guillame rambourg... Yes shes not cute for our standards, but she is extremely smart and knows everybody in middle east.”

The aesthetic axis — “she’s not cute for our standards” — appears in Tancredi’s response with the same casual employment-evaluation function Epstein had used.

The Non-Execution

The dismissal Tancredi referenced did not occur. On May 13, 2013 — ten weeks after the exchange in which both men agreed to drop her — Vaiva wrote to Epstein:

“I am continually working with Bremner Capital LLP on the investor relations’ side. Let me know if/when you are in Europe. It would be nice to catch up.”

What was extracted by Epstein’s pressure was the apology itself, not Vaiva’s job. The leverage was used. The threat was not executed.

VI. The Workflow’s Persistence

The operational immigration workflow continued for years. On April 25, 2017 — six years after the federal renewal, two years before Epstein’s third indictment — Lesley Groff was still booking flights for foreign nationals associated with the network, using the same passport-and-ESTA workflow established in 2010. The email contained the mother’s full passport details and her current ESTA number. The workflow was forwarded internally within the operation.

Beyond ESTA, the operation’s parallel mechanisms continued through April 2019. Parda Beskardes managed five simultaneous immigration tracks. In April 2014, Beskardes wrote to Epstein with the subject line “[REDACTED] is approved” — and routed the USCIS approval tracking number directly to Darren Indyke.

In November 2017, Karyna Shuliak’s National Interest Waiver green card was approved through Beskardes. The card was mailed to Beskardes’s office, not to the cardholder. Beskardes was the address of record for the most durable form of U.S. immigration status available to a foreign national.

A separate immigration track ran for a woman identified as Juliya: a Newark Asylum Office Case A-791, 910 days pending at last documented check, second reschedule processed, status forwarded to jeevacation@gmail.com.

In 2019, FBI FD-302 testimony documented the operation’s backstop: Epstein offered cash payments — beginning at $10,000, rising to $20,000 — to men willing to marry Russian women in his network. Two women were married under this arrangement for approximately two years, providing immigration status. The marriages were not otherwise functional.

The architecture documented in these emails — federal carrier authority, contracted ESTA processor, in-house executor, dedicated immigration attorney, sham marriage backstop — operated across the full span between Epstein’s 2008 conviction and his 2019 arrest. None of it was clandestine. All of it was documented in real time, on the operation’s internal correspondence channels, distributed to its lawyer, executed by its staff.

VII. The Question

The structural question this record raises is about the federal government, not Epstein.

In 2008, Epstein pled guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He registered as a sex offender. He was placed on federal supervised release. The federal government had identified 36 victims, 34 of them confirmed minors. A federal grand jury had subpoenaed the corporate records of his aviation entities. His victims had filed a Crime Victims’ Rights Act case in federal court that remained active for years. CBP had inspected his aircraft. Hyperion Air’s own Chief Pilot had written to CBP Newark acknowledging in writing that the aircraft’s owner was a registered sex offender.

In July 2011, with all of this on the federal record, CBP’s Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Division renewed his Visa Waiver Program carrier agreements through 2018.

The renewal occurred under CBP’s review note: “no evidence the previous contract was terminated.”

That is not the absence of information. That is the absence of action on information.

What followed — the routine ESTA workflow run through Universal Weather, the calendar distribution to Indyke, the ground transport coordination through Groff, Vaiva Martinonyte’s complete arc through the operation in February-March 2013, the Beskardes parallel mechanisms running through April 2019, the sham marriages — followed from the renewed authority. The federal record does not establish that CBP knew the operational details of how the authority was being used. The federal record establishes that the authority was renewed despite documented written acknowledgment of who was using it.

VIII. The Reciprocal Program

The Visa Waiver Program is not a unilateral U.S. authority. It is a reciprocal arrangement with 42 partner nations, each of which admits U.S. citizens visa-free in exchange for the United States admitting their citizens visa-free under the program’s terms.

The arrangement rests on an implicit foundation: that the U.S. government, when it licenses private carriers to transport foreign nationals into the United States under VWP authority, will not license those carriers to be operated by registered sex offenders running trafficking pipelines targeting the citizens of partner nations.

The foreign-national women routed through Jeffrey Epstein’s federally licensed carriers, as documented in this piece and across the broader EFTA corpus, came from VWP partner countries: the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands, and others. The exception in this piece’s record — the Russian-national woman in the May 2011 thread — proves the rule. Russia is not a VWP participant; she had to apply for a tourist visa, and Epstein had to coach her through embassy-shopping to get one. The other women in the documentary record traveled cleanly under their VWP-eligible nationalities, on a federally licensed carrier whose owner the federal government had registered as a sex offender three years before the carrier authority was last renewed.

The governments of those partner nations now have a question to put to the United States: why did your government license a registered sex offender to transport our citizens into your country, after your own pilot acknowledged his status to your border agency in writing?

Lithuania has a citizen — Vaiva Martinonyte — whose complete operational arc through the Epstein system is now in the federal record. The United Kingdom has multiple. Luxembourg has at least one. France has the embassy that Epstein recommended for embassy-shopping in 2011. Each of those countries’ foreign ministries, immigration authorities, and journalists are positioned to ask the United States, on behalf of their citizens, what is now in the documentary record at justice.gov.

The Visa Waiver Program operates on trust. The federal record establishes that the trust was misplaced. The countries that placed it have a right to ask why.

IX. Open Questions

The documentary record raises questions the corpus does not resolve. They are listed here so investigators can pursue them:

What was Director Dennis McKee’s review process, and what did the CBP Fines, Penalties and Forfeitures Division know about Epstein’s status at the time of the July 2011 renewal? The Chief Pilot’s January 2011 acknowledgment is in writing. The internal review note — “no evidence the previous contract was terminated” — suggests the review was procedural rather than substantive. What was the procedural standard?

What was the scope of Universal Weather & Aviation, Inc.’s role across the entire 2003-2016 span of Epstein’s federally licensed carrier operation? The “Delta Team” assignment in Houston handled multiple Epstein flights across at least thirteen years. What was their internal protocol for ESTA filings on behalf of foreign nationals?

How many foreign-national women were processed through the operation’s immigration workflow between 2008 and 2019? The Vaiva sequence is one documented case study; the Russian-national thread is another; the Davina DeForest Cornish ESTA filings are a third; Karyna Shuliak’s documented green card is a fourth; the Juliya asylum case is a fifth; the FBI-documented sham marriages add at least two more. The full count is recoverable from systematic Bates analysis of the EFTA corpus.

What is the woman in EFTA01901099? The photograph’s provenance — sent by Epstein from his iPhone to Bill Gates’s chief science advisor at 8:26 PM on the night Vaiva Martinonyte was at Epstein’s apartment — is documentary. The identification of the woman in the image is not.

These are questions for further investigation. They are not the structural finding of this piece.

X. Methodology

This investigation is anchored entirely in the Epstein Files Transparency Act federal document release. All Bates numbers cited in this piece link directly to the underlying documents.

For prior reporting on the December 2012 Downing Street visa-expediting incident and the broader carrier-authority documentation, see this newsletter’s April 18, 2026 piece. For the Bill Gates / Jeffrey Epstein documentary record including the March 2013 Palm Beach flight, the August 2013 bgC3 legal agreement, and the September 2013 dinner with Terje Rød-Larsen and Thorbjørn Jagland, see this newsletter’s March 27, 2026 piece.

View the entire Epstein Files investigative series here.

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