Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Truth as a 2nd Language's avatar
Truth as a 2nd Language
3h

I know you could be writing about other things but what a service to bring this level of detail, evidence and exposure to this sordid subject. Much gratitude.

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Christy Stadelmaier's avatar
Christy Stadelmaier
2h

No wonder “they” didn’t want the “files” released. There is, no doubt, a treasure trove of facts yet to be uncovered. Thank you for uncovering and stringing together these facts that show our government from top to bottom to be more corrupt than any normal person can imagine as we go about our what used to be normal lives. All I can say, it is all so sickening, and Bill Gates has not been indicted yet for his crimes against humanity.

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