Something extraordinary just happened.

In a breaking interview with Newsweek, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly announced that he will urge the CDC to end its longstanding support for water fluoridation in the United States. Citing serious health concerns backed by robust scientific evidence, Kennedy’s statement marks what may be the beginning of the end for one of the most controversial public health policies in modern history.

“We should follow the science.” — RFK Jr., Newsweek

For those of us who have spent years—sometimes decades—advocating against the mass medication of our population through fluoridated drinking water, this is a monumental victory. It is also a long-overdue recognition of the scientific truths and grassroots advocacy that mainstream institutions have ignored, suppressed, or outright ridiculed.

Today’s news indicates one of the RFK Jr. and Trump team’s MAHA campaign promises continues to move forward into reality…

The Tipping Point Is Here

This moment didn’t come out of nowhere. It was forged through the tireless work of independent researchers, citizen scientists, and grassroots organizations who stood against a deeply entrenched narrative. Their efforts laid the foundation for what we are witnessing today—a potential federal re-evaluation and reversal of fluoride policy, spearheaded by a presidential candidate who is uniquely willing to challenge the status quo.

In my recent Substack article, "Fluoride Fallout: How Science Exposes the Public Health Lie," I detailed how the tide has turned thanks to credible, peer-reviewed studies linking fluoride to neurotoxicity—especially in utero and in early childhood. These are not fringe findings. They include publications in JAMA Pediatrics and conclusions from the U.S. National Toxicology Program that clearly identify fluoride as a potential neurodevelopmental hazard.

Naples: A Local Win with National Reverberations

Just months ago, I shared another victory in "Fluoridation’s Endgame: How Naples Lit the Fuse," highlighting how my own hometown of Naples, Florida successfully voted to remove fluoride from its water supply, after GreenMedInfo senior advisor and co-founded of Stand for Health Freedom gave compelling testimony using our research documents. That decision was the result of persistent civic engagement and the courage of community leaders to listen to the science and to their constituents.

Now, with Kennedy’s announcement, what happened in Naples may soon happen across the country.

300 Irrefutable Reasons—and the Courage to Act on Them

In my article "300 Irrefutable Reasons RFK Jr. Is Right to Oppose Water Fluoridation," I compiled a robust archive of peer-reviewed research that dismantles the myth that water fluoridation is safe or effective. The evidence is overwhelming—and finally, it’s being acknowledged on the national stage by someone with the courage to act on it.

This isn’t just about fluoride. It’s about restoring scientific integrity to public health policy. It’s about ending decades of captured agencies making decisions that affect millions of lives without proper scrutiny, consent, or accountability.

Cracks in the Consensus: EPA to Review New Fluoride Science

What’s happening at the grassroots level is now being echoed at the highest tiers of regulatory authority.

In a major development that reinforces the urgency of RFK Jr.’s call, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just announced it will “expeditiously review new science on fluoride in drinking water.” This marks a pivotal shift in tone from a federal agency long aligned with the CDC on fluoridation policy.

The EPA’s move reflects the growing pressure from both the public and the scientific community to acknowledge fluoride’s potential risks—particularly its neurotoxic effects on developing brains. It also signals that RFK Jr.'s position is not fringe, but rather a prescient response to a long-suppressed body of evidence that is finally beginning to surface through official channels.

With both presidential leadership and now a federal agency opening the door to reconsideration, the dominoes may soon begin to fall faster than anyone anticipated.

Credit Where It’s Due

Let’s be clear: this victory belongs to the people.

To the Fluoride Action Network (FAN), whose work has been absolutely instrumental in documenting the science and pushing for legal action. To the countless local activists who showed up to city council meetings, distributed flyers, made calls, and organized. To the independent journalists and researchers who never stopped sounding the alarm. And to platforms like Mercola.com, NaturalNews.com GreenMedInfo and many others who refused to stay silent.

This is your win.

The Path Ahead

We are now standing on the brink of transformative change. But this is no time to let up. We must amplify this moment, educate our communities, and continue demanding accountability from agencies like the CDC, EPA, and HHS.

RFK Jr.’s announcement is not the end—it is the beginning of a new era. One where health freedom, bodily sovereignty, and evidence-based policy are no longer fringe ideals but central pillars of a better society.

The fluoride spell is breaking.

Let’s make sure it shatters completely.

Join our national and global coalition fighting for truth, wellness, and freedom: www.GlobalWellnessForum.org

Share, comment, and tag others on this X post: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1909380441510981909