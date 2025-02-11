Only minutes ago, a major positive step for health freedom and environmental sovereignty occurred in Tallahassee! The Florida Senate just moved a bill to ban weather modification forward in a 6-3 vote! This groundbreaking legislation protects the the well-being of Floridians and the integrity of our atmosphere. 🎉

The bill is now moving to the Criminal Justice Committee for the next round of approval before advancing to the Rules Committee and then to a full Senate vote sometime after March!! 📜⚖️

A Huge Thank You! 🙌

This victory was only possible because of the powerful grassroots movement that mobilized in the past few days. We extend our deepest gratitude to:

⭐ Senator Ileana Garcia for her leadership and dedication. ⭐ Marla Maples, Jacquie Jordan, Aimee McBride for their advocacy and relentless efforts. ⭐ The Global Wellness Forum (www.globalwellnessforum.org) for organizing and amplifying awareness. ⭐ Stand for Health Freedom (www.standforhealthfreedom.com) for empowering citizens to take action. ⭐ The 16,000+ Floridians 🇺🇸 who took action, flooding their Senators with calls, emails, and messages in just a matter of days! 💪🔥

Why This Matters 🌎

Weather modification, including cloud seeding and geoengineering, has been a controversial issue with potential risks to human health, agriculture, and ecosystems. This bill safeguards Florida’s skies from unauthorized or hazardous weather manipulation, setting a precedent for other states to follow. Learn more about this essential topic by watching the jaw-dropping documentary by Dane Wiggington ‘The Dimming.’

The MAHA Movement is Rising 🦅

WE THE PEOPLE ✊ are reclaiming health, sovereignty, and an unshakable commitment to wellness and freedom! This victory proves that when we unite, we can create real change. Let’s keep the momentum going!

You can’t Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) when our skies, water, and soil are contaminated with geoengineering toxins, heavy metals, and nanoparticles! 🚫🌎

This landmark victory in Florida, following last year’s breakthrough in Tennessee, marks the beginning of a nationwide movement to ban these covert operations and restore clean air, water, and land. 🔥🇺🇸

What started as a ripple is now a wildfire of awareness and action, sweeping across the country! The momentum is unstoppable! 💪⚡

This is just the beginning. Together, we are making history! 💙💚🌎 #Victory #HealthFreedom #WeDidIt

Watch today’s full committee session below: