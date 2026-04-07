The date is set. The federal archive is public. And the man who signed a six-page legal agreement with a convicted sex offender — then thanked him for advice to minimize documents — will face structured questioning for the first time.

It’s official.

Bill Gates will sit for a transcribed interview before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on June 10, 2026, as part of the committee’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking and financial crimes.

Multiple outlets confirmed the date today, including Politico, CNBC, the BBC, and TMZ. A spokesperson for Gates said the Microsoft co-founder “welcomes the opportunity” to appear, adding that “while he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein’s illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee’s questions to support their important work.”

That statement will be tested against a federal archive now numbering in the millions of documents — and against the specific documentary record this series has been assembling since February.

Note: The original May 19 date cited in the committee’s March 3 letter has been rescheduled. Gates will now appear on June 10. The date change was confirmed today by a person familiar with the committee’s deliberations. All other witnesses have also been scheduled across the coming weeks.

The Full Interview Schedule

Gates caps a series of transcribed interviews the committee has scheduled:

April 14 — Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (deposition). Trump fired Bondi last week.

April 30 — Ted Waitt, co-founder of Gateway, who was romantically linked to Ghislaine Maxwell for years.

May 6 — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

May 18 — Tova Noel, the federal correctional officer on duty at the jail when Epstein died. She has said she was the last to see him alive.

June 9 — Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime executive assistant. Groff was indicted on federal sex trafficking conspiracy charges. She is the woman who, on November 28, 2010, received a scheduling note from Epstein reading: “6th now.. girls should be from 5-7 gates from 7-” Her reply: “ok, great. thanks” (EFTA_R1_01477257).

June 10 — Bill Gates.

The committee has already interviewed former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell (who remains incarcerated), and both Bill and Hillary Clinton.

The interviews are transcribed but not public — conducted behind closed doors, more informal than a deposition, but on the record.

The sequencing — Groff the day before Gates — is not accidental.

What the Committee Plans to Ask

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, told TMZ the committee plans to question Gates about his ties to Epstein, what he knew about Epstein’s crimes, whether anyone was ever trafficked to him, why his photograph appeared in the files, and why he chose to associate with a man who had already been convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

That last question is the one the federal archive answers most uncomfortably. And the documentary record this series has assembled over twelve installments provides the committee with a roadmap that goes far beyond the general contours of the Gates-Epstein relationship.

The Documentary Record: What the Committee Will Have

For readers who have followed this series from the beginning, what follows is familiar. For those arriving with today’s news, here is the documentary architecture the committee will be working from — all sourced to the federal record at justice.gov/epstein.

The Scheduling Note and the Visit

December 6, 2010 — Two years after Epstein’s conviction. Groff receives a scheduling note: “girls from 5-7, gates from 7-.” (EFTA_R1_01477257). The woman who managed those schedules testifies the day before Gates.

March 1, 2013 — Gates flies to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate on Epstein’s private plane, without his security team. Five people across two staffs coordinated the logistics. Gates’s security specialist confirmed departure with a single word: “Skeds up.” That evening, Epstein writes to publicist Peggy Siegal: “Im in palm beach, with bill gates at the house.” The next morning, Siegal — who two days earlier had been asked to bring Anne Hathaway to Epstein’s home at 10:30 PM to meet Gates — replies: “Where is Melinda?” (EFTA00955261, EFTA_R1_00331580, EFTA_R1_01658692)

March 5, 2013 — Epstein’s debrief: “Bill was fun.” A ten-point operational memo follows, assigning Terje Rød-Larsen — who had been at Epstein’s home the night before the Palm Beach flight — as the intelligence resource for Pakistan and Nigeria. (EFTA00955128)

The Intelligence Pipeline

March 9, 2013 — Eight days after the Palm Beach flight, the confidential intelligence pipeline opens. For the next six years, classified field reports, Taliban negotiation assessments, and UN Security Council briefings intended for Gates are routed to Epstein’s personal Gmail account. When a field researcher wrote “Urgent, Confi, plz pass on to Bill Gates,” it went to Epstein (EFTA00864113). Epstein demanded editorial control: “do not send anything else, anything! without letting me see it before it goes not after” (EFTA00972411).

On June 9, 2013, in a single two-hour window, Epstein relayed Taliban field intelligence upward to Boris Nikolic while simultaneously committing $5 million of Gates Foundation money downward to Rød-Larsen: “bg will send 5 million to start” (EFTA01971254). Intelligence brokering and philanthropic disbursement running through the same Gmail account simultaneously.

Rød-Larsen is now the subject of a Norwegian police investigation for aggravated corruption. As late as January 2019 — months before Epstein’s arrest — Epstein was still brokering access between Rød-Larsen and Gates’s inner circle at Davos.

The Leverage Inventory

July 4, 2013 — Epstein compiles a private strategic memo assessing Gates’s vulnerabilities. Point 3: “Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, melinda a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result.” Point 4: “Mila and Karima risk becoming overnight sensations.” Two women named. The “pledges” are the Giving Pledge — the moral architecture behind the entire Gates philanthropic ecosystem. (EFTA00964598)

Three days later, Epstein transmitted the threat directly to Nikolic in writing: “the real shame would be that after all the good bill and melind did with the pledge campaign, if milas russian boyfriend chooses to expose the hypocrisy, so many couples that signed up for the pledge will feel no longer obligated to fulfill their pledge.” (EFTA00964802)

The Ghostwritten Letter and the Coaching Instruction

June 16, 2013 — Epstein wrote a letter in Boris Nikolic’s voice, to be sent to Gates as if from Boris. The letter contained a false legal assertion — that Boris’s communications with Epstein were “privileged” (Epstein was not an attorney) — and introduced Epstein as Boris’s authorized representative. The coaching instruction that accompanied it: “if you are going to talk face to face, then you MUST tell him that you already told me the details, otherwise he might tell you make sure you don’t — then you are screwed.” Epstein was instructing Boris to preempt Gates’s ability to limit his access before it was established. Boris’s reaction: “this is great.” (EFTA01967982)

The Draft and the Deletion Request

July 18, 2013 — Epstein drafts preparatory material — in Boris’s voice, sent to himself — alleging Gates had asked Boris to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease, about a request that Boris provide antibiotics Gates could administer to Melinda without her knowledge, and about the description of his penis. The draft further states Gates asked Boris to participate in “a cover up so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve.” (EFTA00965773)

These are allegations assembled as negotiating material. They are not proven facts. But they establish what Epstein had in hand when he sat across from Gates three weeks later.

The Legal Agreement

August 8, 2013 — Thirty-five days after the leverage inventory, five months after the Palm Beach flight, Gates signs a six-page legal agreement at the bgC3 offices in Kirkland, Washington. The agreement states Gates “specifically requested” Epstein’s role. Its terms:

Self-determined access: Epstein could receive, at his own discretion, any confidential information belonging to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, bgC3, Watermark Estate Management, and Melinda Gates personally. The scope was defined by Epstein, not Gates.

Full indemnification: Epstein’s two Virgin Islands entities — Southern Trust Company and Financial Trust Company — were released from all past and future liability.

Survival clause: The agreement’s terms survived Epstein’s death and bound Gates’s estate. (EFTA01106142)

The Document Minimization

August 10, 2013 — Two days after signing. Epstein advises Gates to produce “minimal documents. very minimal.” Gates’s reply: “Thanks for your help. I don’t know how to say that strongly enough.” (EFTA01756693)

This exchange occurred three weeks after Epstein had drafted, in Boris’s voice, allegations about Gates requesting the deletion of specific emails. Both men had a common reference point for what “documents” meant.

The Confirmation

August 29, 2013 — Gates replies to an email thread with Epstein, Boris Nikolic, and Larry Cohen: “I agree it is great to have an agreement that works for everyone.” The email confirmed an arrangement covering 100% of Boris’s Foundation Medicine upside, 50% of his ResearchGate upside, and a $2.5 million cash advance — with the instruction “no reference to last day in public email.” Foundation Medicine went public twenty-two days later. (EFTA00649520, EFTA01957143)

The Financial Architecture

Running parallel to the personal leverage was a financial architecture that the committee should be examining with equal rigor.

Project Molecule — a 14-page donor-advised fund proposal circulated among JPMorgan, Gates’s orbit, and Epstein’s emails in 2011 — proposed a three-entity structure with perpetual duration, donor anonymity, and offshore arms for vaccine investment. Its proposed governance committee included Warren Buffett, Melinda Gates, Susan Rice, Seth Berkley of Gavi, and Queen Rania of Jordan. Its budget included $20 million to “finance the surveillance network in Pakistan.” Epstein projected the fund would generate “billions of dollars” in the first two years and “tens of billions by year 4.” (SDNY_GM_00078533, EFTA01256269)

In a separate exchange, Epstein identified the core design problem: “The tension is making money from a Charitable Org. Therefore the money making parts need to be arms length.” (EFTA01835356)

That tension — philanthropic cover for private returns — is the architectural question that underlies the entire Gates-Epstein relationship.

The Rothschild Settlement

The financial architecture extended beyond Gates. An October 2015 Letter of Agreement (EFTA00584904) documents a $25 million engagement between Epstein’s Southern Trust Company and Edmond de Rothschild Holding, S.A., related to “outstanding matters” involving the United States government. Kathy Ruemmler — former White House Counsel to President Obama — was recruited by Epstein for the engagement, retained him as a consultant on Latham & Watkins letterhead (EFTA00582812), and flew with Epstein and Ariane de Rothschild to Geneva (EFTA00644548). In December 2015, Rothschild wrote to Epstein: “Yes, congratulations and a giant thk u!! I m relieved that it s settled and over.” (EFTA00669908)

Ruemmler departed Goldman Sachs as General Counsel in February 2026.

The Broader Reckoning

Gates’s testimony arrives at a moment when the institutional architecture he built is under existential strain.

Buffett goes cold. Warren Buffett told CNBC on March 31 that he has not spoken to Gates since the files became public. “I’m learning things I did not know,” he said. “I would rather not be under oath.” He declined to commit to continuing his annual multibillion-dollar donations to the Gates Foundation — suspending, for the first time, the partnership that co-founded the Giving Pledge.

Thiel goes public. Peter Thiel has called the Giving Pledge “an Epstein-adjacent, fake Boomer club” and confirmed he has “strongly discouraged people from signing it” and “gently encouraged them to unsign it.”

The defections accumulate. Brian Armstrong quietly removed his name from the Pledge. Larry Ellison announced plans to “reformat” his commitment. Melinda French Gates left the Foundation in 2024. The Foundation’s own CEO told staff he felt “somewhat sullied” by the association.

The censorship apparatus unravels. Morgan McSweeney — founding architect of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the organization whose “Disinformation Dozen” report was cited by a sitting president to declare that twelve named Americans were “killing people” — resigned as the British Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff after his mentor Peter Mandelson was sacked over Epstein connections. YouTube restored accounts it had removed under CCDH-related pressure. Imran Ahmed faces US visa revocation. The organization that branded public discussion of these connections as extremism is now facing the scrutiny it deployed against others.

The protection architecture falls. The same entities that funded the censorship operation — ISD, CCDH, the Arabella Advisors network — were funded by the same philanthropic sources whose financial interests in pandemic outcomes had been declared off-limits for public discussion. ISD’s founding board included a Rothschild bank director. ISD’s funding included Gates Foundation and Open Society Foundation grants. Open Society was subsequently confirmed as a direct funder of CCDH. The funder whose name was declared unspeakable was simultaneously funding both the organization that declared the prohibition and the organization that enforced it.

The people who were targeted — the twelve private citizens branded killers before Parliament and the White House — were never silenced. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. serves as Secretary of Health and Human Services. The concerns they raised are now the subject of congressional hearings, federal declassification orders, and an active federal civil rights lawsuit.

What June 10 Is

This will be the first time Gates faces structured questioning from congressional investigators with the full federal archive at their disposal.

When Gates spoke to PBS in 2021, the files were sealed. When he spoke to 9News Australia earlier this year, the questioning was journalistic. When he addressed his Foundation staff in February, it was behind closed doors, framed on his terms.

June 10 is different. The committee has the documents. They have the Bates numbers. They have the scheduling notes, the flight records, the ghostwritten letter, the coaching instructions, the leverage inventory, the legal agreement, the intelligence pipeline, the document minimization exchange, the financial architecture, and the confirmed deal emails.

They also have Lesley Groff — the woman who received the “girls from 5-7” scheduling note and was indicted on federal sex trafficking conspiracy charges — testifying the day before.

The question for June 10 is not whether Gates regrets the relationship. He has said that repeatedly. The question is what the relationship produced — institutionally, financially, operationally — and who is accountable for the architecture it built.

The documents are public. They are numbered. They are at justice.gov/epstein.

We will be watching.

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This article is Part 17 of the Epstein Files Investigation series on Sayer Ji’s Substack.

Read the full series: The Epstein Files Investigation

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