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Freedom Farmer's avatar
Freedom Farmer
3hEdited

This old globalist eugenicist vampire will get only softballs--no, pink panties--pitched at him. End of story. I'm prepared to thoroughly SNORE....

Uniparty theater is BORING !

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Aly Jaenicke's avatar
Aly Jaenicke
2h

That’s all the House Oversight Committee does is investigate and they can refer cases to the DOJ and then the DOJ does nothing.

I’m tired of the dog and pony chit show.

90% of Washington DC and our so called leaders need to be in prison for life.

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