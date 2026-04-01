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Warren Buffett built one of history's great philanthropic institutions alongside Bill Gates, donated more than $43 billion to it, and has not spoken to its founder since federal documents began detailing what Gates actually agreed to with Jeffrey Epstein.

Buffett’s Silence Signals Something Larger Than a Friendship Fracture

When Warren Buffett told CNBC on March 31 that he had not spoken to Bill Gates since the Jeffrey Epstein files became public — and declined to commit to continuing his annual multibillion-dollar donations to the Gates Foundation — most headlines treated it as a story about two old friends estranged by scandal.

It is that. But it is also considerably more.

Buffett is not merely Gates’s most devoted donor. He is the co-architect of the entire philanthropic framework Gates built. Together with Gates and Melinda French Gates, Buffett co-founded the Giving Pledge in 2010 — a public moral compact asking the world’s wealthiest individuals to commit at least half their fortunes to ostensibly charitable causes, such as global polio eradication campaigns and concomitant surveillance networks. When the man who helped design the edifice goes quiet and begins quietly moving his giving toward family foundations instead, it raises a question that no one in elite philanthropic circles wants to ask aloud: Is the Giving Pledge finished?

The evidence is accumulating that it may be.

The Co-Founder Goes Cold

To understand the weight of the rupture, it helps to understand how the friendship was built. Gates and Buffett first met in the early 1990s through mutual acquaintances — Gates, by his own account, initially skeptical about meeting the famous “Oracle of Omaha,” not seeing the point of spending time with someone who invested in things rather than built them. They quickly proved each other wrong, bonding over competitive thinking, business strategy, and according to their public statements, shared a conviction that their wealth carried a moral obligation larger than themselves. Over the following three decades, Buffett became a trustee of the Gates Foundation, the two played bridge together regularly, and they co-created the Giving Pledge as the institutional expression of their shared philosophy. It was, by any measure, one of the most consequential personal alliances in modern philanthropy.

That is what makes Buffett’s CNBC remarks on March 31 so striking. He spoke warmly of their personal relationship even as he suspended everything attached to it. “I’ll wait and see what unfolds,” he said when pressed on whether donations to the Gates Foundation would continue. “I’m learning things I did not know.” He added, pointedly, that he had no interest in knowing too much — “I don’t want to be in a position where I know things... to be called as a witness” — a line that suggests he is already thinking carefully about legal exposure.

The remark that he “would rather not be under oath,” in his first public comments since the files were released, landed harder than perhaps he intended. As one Daily Mail reader observed in the comments section: “That makes it sound like he knows things.” Buffett may have meant only that he is a cautious man who avoids unnecessary legal entanglement. But the phrase has a different resonance when spoken by someone who has donated $43 billion to an institution now at the center of a federal investigation’s downstream fallout.

He admitted that Gates could have introduced him to Epstein in New York — “I got him to thank for not doing that” — a remark that acknowledged, almost casually, how porous the line between social access and exposure was in that world. “But you can’t get away from what happened either,” he said.

He also drew a portrait of Epstein that was as much about systems as about individuals — about how elite networks create the conditions for exploitation. “Here you had a guy that was a convicted guy, a sensational con man,” Buffett told CNBC. “The percentage of people that he knocked off... he found their weakness. It might have been sex. It might be power. It might be, whatever it might be. And I don’t see how anybody could have pulled that off.” He called Epstein “the con man of all time” — and then made the most personal admission of the interview, reflecting on his own geographic luck: “I’m so happy the guy didn’t stop in Omaha ever. If I lived in New York, I would have been at some party. I would have been at some thing, I think.”

It was a rare moment of candor from a man who has spent seven decades projecting unshakeable self-assurance. Buffett was, in effect, acknowledging that the networks Epstein worked were not unique to the morally compromised. They were the ordinary infrastructure of American elite life — and proximity was largely a matter of chance.

Since 2024, Buffett had already indicated his Gates Foundation donations would end at his death, with 99.5 percent of his remaining wealth flowing instead to a charitable trust managed by his children. That was a long-planned transition. What has changed is the silence, the suspension of current giving, and a public statement of uncertainty from a man not known for uncertain public statements.

The Promise That Keeps Not Arriving

The timing of Buffett’s cooling could hardly be more awkward for Gates. In May 2025, just months before the Epstein files began cascading into public view, Gates published a sweeping blog post announcing that he would donate 99% of his wealth — then estimated by Bloomberg at around $170 billion — through the Gates Foundation by 2045, at which point the institution would permanently close. “I will give away virtually all my wealth through the Gates Foundation over the next 20 years to the cause of saving and improving lives around the world,” Gates wrote. The Foundation, he noted, had already contributed more than $100 billion over its first 25 years and intended to roughly double that over the next two decades.

The announcement was met with admiration in many corners. In others, with something closer to exhaustion.

Stephen Findeisen — the investigative journalist widely known online as Coffeezilla, who built his reputation exposing crypto fraud and financial scams — responded on X: “I’ve been hearing this for 15 years and every year Bill has more.” The post drew more than 450,000 views and 15,000 likes, a number that suggests the critique resonated well beyond the usual Gates critics. The observation contained a measurable truth: despite decades of giving at a scale no private individual in history has matched, Gates’s net worth has continued to grow, raising the question of whether charitable distributions can ever outpace the compounding of capital at the very top of the wealth distribution.

That critique existed before Epstein. The files have given it sharper edges.

The Pledge Under Pressure

The Giving Pledge was conceived in a particular moment — one in which the moral legitimacy of vast private wealth could be rehabilitated, in the eyes of many, by the spectacle of its voluntary dispersal. It worked, for a while. The list of signatories grew rapidly in the initiative’s first years, reaching more than 250 donors across 30 countries, representing an estimated $600 billion in committed wealth.

The growth has stalled. Only four new signatories joined in 2024, and 14 in 2025 — a trickle against a global billionaire class that Forbes now estimates at more than 3,400 individuals. But the defections have become louder than the additions.

Peter Thiel, who never signed, has been waging what might be described as an active counter-campaign. In interviews with the New York Times and others, he called the Giving Pledge “an Epstein-adjacent, fake Boomer club” and confirmed that he has “strongly discouraged people from signing it” and “gently encouraged them to unsign it.” Most pointedly, he told Elon Musk — who did sign, and who has since become the world’s first-ever minted trillionaire — that his pledged wealth would ultimately flow “to left-wing nonprofits that will be chosen by Bill Gates.” “Most of the ones I’ve talked to,” Thiel said of signatories he has spoken with, “have at least expressed regret about signing it.”

Brian Armstrong, founder of Coinbase, quietly removed his name from the Pledge’s website in 2024. Larry Ellison, one of the earliest signatories, announced plans to “reformat” his commitment, redirecting his focus toward commercial scientific projects rather than traditional charitable channels. Melinda French Gates, who co-founded the Pledge and left the Gates Foundation in 2024 to start her own philanthropic organization, acknowledged the uneven results with characteristic restraint: “Some are doing it, and some are trying or aren’t ready to. I wish we had been even more successful with the Pledge than we have been to date.”