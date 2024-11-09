When global intelligence networks deploy military-grade psychological operations against private citizens through carefully constructed cut-outs, we've entered a new era of state power - and Sayer Ji's case exposes the blueprint.

When a private citizen becomes the target of coordinated psychological operations by their own government, it's disturbing. When that targeting involves synchronized actions between U.S. and UK intelligence agencies, it's chilling. But when global military organizations like NATO single out individual Americans for information warfare campaigns, deploying front groups and weaponized media to destroy their reputations and silence their voices - that represents an unprecedented escalation in the war on dissent. This is exactly what happened to Sayer Ji, founder of GreenMedInfo, and others who dared to question dominant narratives around public health.

Through a trail of leaked documents, whistleblower revelations, and carefully traced connections, we can now map out how this operation functions - from the highest levels of military intelligence down to the targeted harassment of individual citizens. At the center of this story is a leaked 2024 memo from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) explicitly referencing "black operations" against public figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr - a chilling display of the lengths they'll go to neutralize their targets. This same organization previously placed Ji on its notorious "Disinformation Dozen" list - a designation that would serve as a pretext for coordinated deplatforming, character assassination, and reputation destruction.

Part I: Anatomy of a Modern Black Ops Hit Job

The term "black ops" evokes images of covert government actions conducted far from public view. In military and intelligence communities, black operations involve extreme secrecy, deception, and occasionally illegality. The CCDH memo reveals that these tactics are now aimed at public health advocates in the U.S., suggesting an aggressive campaign to eliminate dissenting voices. Far from being limited to merely countering misinformation, CCDH's "black ops" approach includes coordinated media smears, economic isolation, and digital censorship. This escalation reflects a new level of institutionalized power directed at civilian targets, often bypassing constitutional safeguards.

View the leaked internal memo from CCDH here.

Black operations, by their very nature, operate outside the normal scope of transparency and legality. They rely on plausible deniability, allowing government and intelligence agencies to execute operations that would otherwise face legal and public scrutiny. For private individuals like Sayer Ji, being targeted by black operations is akin to being deemed an enemy combatant - only the battlefield is the digital and media landscape, and the weapons are reputation destruction and censorship.

Part II: Weaponizing Media - Charles Kriel's Dis/Informed Documentary

Dis/Informed: A NATO Born Black Ops Info-Weapon Against Civilian Dissent

Charles Kriel's 2024 documentary, Dis/Informed, serves as a prime example of what can be described as a "black ops" info-weapon, strategically crafted to suppress dissenting voices within the health freedom community and beyond. With Kriel's deep ties to NATO's Strategic Communications (StratCom) division, this film is more than a documentary; it embodies the principles of psychological and information warfare, applied to civilian discourse. Through NATO-aligned frameworks that recast speech as "digital warfare," Dis/Informed systematically targets individuals like Sayer Ji, portraying them as existential threats to public safety--a narrative historically reserved for state adversaries.

The film itself frames dissenters in the health space as dangerous purveyors of "disinformation," transforming those who question official health narratives into perceived security risks. The language used to describe the film reflects this objective:

"Dis/Informed is a deep-dive into conspiracy mentality and why we are so vulnerable to disinformation. Directors Viken and Kriel go in search of why women's spaces online are being radicalised, and how the pandemic has made us all vulnerable to believing comforting lies over harsh truth."

By using the term "radicalised" to describe online spaces, Kriel equates health advocates with extremist threats, conditioning audiences to associate dissent with subversive, destabilizing forces that must be controlled.

NATO's StratCom and the "Tanks with Tweets" Doctrine

Kriel's close involvement with NATO's StratCom division--where psychological and information operations are interwoven into modern military strategy--reveals how military doctrines are now being applied to civilian contexts. Known informally as the "tanks with tweets" doctrine, this approach regards social media as a battlefield and online dissent as a form of enemy communication.

Within this framework, public health messages that deviate from official narratives are treated not as part of a free and open discourse, but as adversarial content requiring suppression.

Dis/Informed thus functions as a tool of information warfare, embodying NATO's objectives of narrative control by shaping public perception to view health freedom advocates as dangerous subversives. This reorientation of military-grade information tactics onto civilians represents an extraordinary escalation of government overreach, pushing the boundaries of ethical and legal standards. By framing dissent as an existential threat, Kriel's work facilitates a shift where suppression of critical voices becomes a justified response, rather than a violation of civil liberties.

The Role of Sympodium and NATO's Strategic Influence on Civilian Narratives

Kriel's recent appointment as Senior Fellow at the Sympodium Institute of Strategic Communications further underscores the strategic function of Dis/Informed as a state-aligned "info-weapon." Sympodium, a UK-based think tank closely aligned with NATO and specializing in strategic communication with geopolitical dimensions, serves as a bridge for applying military-grade information operations within civilian spaces. Kriel's role at Sympodium represents more than professional recognition; it cements his position within a network focused on extending state and military influence into public dialogue under the guise of "public safety."

Through his media and advisory roles, Kriel is part of a broader framework that legitimizes the targeting of dissenters by aligning them with security threats. The alignment between Dis/Informed's narrative and NATO's StratCom doctrine reveals a deliberate effort to normalize the classification of dissent as a danger to stability, transforming critical civilian voices into perceived enemies of the state.

Part III: The Architects of Influence

Damien Collins, CCDH, and the Legislative Push for Censorship

The integration of Dis/Informed into this larger influence campaign is not limited to media alone--it has direct legislative implications. Kriel's advisory role on the UK's Online Safety Bill was instrumental in shaping a legislative framework that could enforce platform compliance with state-mandated censorship initiatives.

Damien Collins, MP, chaired the Committee overseeing the bill and has maintained a revolving-door relationship with the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), where he acts as both an ally and UK board member. This connection with CCDH aligns Collins deeply with its agenda, as CCDH has actively promoted the suppression of "harmful disinformation" while targeting figures like Sayer Ji on its infamous "Disinformation Dozen" list.

Through his advisory role, Kriel helped draft broad definitions around "disinformation" and "vulnerability," which Collins then leveraged to push for a sweeping bill that compels platforms to monitor and remove speech deemed harmful by state standards. This collaboration with CCDH embeds a form of digital control into UK legislation, creating a pathway for legal action against those who question dominant narratives. The partnership between Collins and Kriel highlights how state-aligned influence groups like CCDH are embedded within legislative efforts to silence dissent, normalizing censorship under the guise of protecting "vulnerable audiences."

A Self-Styled Crusader: Kriel's Boastful Claims of "Taking Down Cambridge Analytica"

Kriel's alignment with CCDH's objectives is further bolstered by his self-promoted claim of dismantling Cambridge Analytica, a company notorious for data manipulation and election interference. He takes full credit for this takedown, presenting himself as a hero in the realm of digital ethics, while downplaying or omitting the contributions of others. This self-aggrandizing narrative reinforces his status as an authority on disinformation, positioning him to wield influence over narratives while undermining individuals who challenge powerful interests.

[Note: unlike Dr. Kriel who put ome of our children in his 'documentary' we will respectfully honor the privacy of his family]

Imran Ahmed's Rhetoric: Framing Public Health Advocates as Villains

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), plays a pivotal role in the documentary Dis/Informed, where he employs incendiary language to demonize public health advocates. In a 2021 podcast with journalist Matt Binder, Ahmed accused figures like Sayer Ji of "profiting from causing death" and described them as individuals with a "psychological need...to cause pain and to cause chaos." Such characterizations aim to dehumanize and socially isolate these targets, framing them as morally reprehensible and justifying extreme measures against them.

Ahmed's rhetoric aligns with CCDH's broader strategy of targeting dissenting voices. The organization has been involved in campaigns against individuals and groups it deems as spreading misinformation or hate speech. For instance, in January 2020, CCDH campaigned against far-right commentator Katie Hopkins and left-wing politician George Galloway, lobbying "Big Tech" companies to remove them from major social media platforms. Additionally, CCDH's "Stop Funding Misinformation" campaign has persuaded numerous brands to cease advertising on websites it accuses of spreading fake news.

Read our original report on 9 Dark Money Funders behind CCDH here.

Funded through at least 17 opaque sources, including dark money networks like the Schwab Charitable Fund, CCDH acts with the resources and support of an intelligence operation. Ahmed's partnership with figures like Charles Kriel and Nina Jankowicz shows a close alignment with intelligence objectives.

By framing public health advocates as existential threats, Ahmed's statements contribute to a narrative that legitimizes censorship and punitive actions against dissenting voices, and provides the justification for intelligence-backed tactics like psychological operations and economic isolation. This approach not only undermines open discourse but also sets a precedent for targeting individuals who challenge prevailing narratives, raising concerns about the erosion of free speech and the potential for abuse of power in the name of combating misinformation.

The Role of Nina Jankowicz and CIR: An International Censorship Network

Adding further weight to the media campaign against dissenters is Nina Jankowicz, former head of the U.S. Disinformation Governance Board and a registered foreign agent for the UK's Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), where Charles Kriel also holds a prominent role. Jankowicz's 11/19/2022 FARA registration reflects her involvement with an organization funded by the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the U.S. State Department, USAID, and Australia's Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade. CIR claims that these funds support "projects related to investigating human rights abuses, war crimes, and disinformation."

The inclusion of U.S. funding indicates that operations like those of CIR effectively launder First Amendment suppression through international collaborations, bypassing constitutional protections by outsourcing censorship functions to foreign entities. Jankowicz's role with CIR connects her directly to the same NATO-linked influence network working to target dissenting voices on platforms like GreenMedInfo. Her involvement, alongside figures like Kriel, reveals an orchestrated effort to circumvent U.S. laws on free speech by operating within a global intelligence network that treats American citizens as adversarial targets.

Jankowicz's position as a foreign agent while advising on U.S. policy issues related to misinformation highlights a conflict of interest and a troubling trend: foreign influence, through organizations like CCDH and CIR, is now actively shaping the boundaries of permissible speech in the United States. This international nexus of funding and influence effectively weaponizes foreign policy tools to suppress domestic dissent, setting a dangerous precedent for circumventing U.S. citizens' rights.

This alignment between the UK and U.S. agencies allows intelligence-backed organizations like CIR and CCDH to wield significant power, presenting an unsettling example of how global intelligence networks now operate with shared goals and mutual support. For private citizens like Sayer Ji, this represents a form of state-sponsored suppression that operates outside traditional constitutional limits, indicating the erosion of foundational democratic rights.

Learn More: Sayer Ji: Anti-Vaxx Extremist or Whistleblower? The SECRET to How I Survive

Simon Clark and the Atlantic Council: A Think Tank with Intelligence Ties

Simon Clark, chairman of CCDH and a leader at the Atlantic Council, anchors CCDH's ties to NATO and Five Eyes intelligence. The Atlantic Council's board includes former CIA directors and Five Eyes leaders, situating CCDH within an intelligence framework that extends beyond national borders. This connection enables CCDH to act as an intermediary, wielding influence through both media campaigns and direct action against targeted individuals.

A Private Citizen Versus an International Elite: Targeted by the Power of Globalized Censorship

At the heart of this campaign is the targeting of private citizens like Sayer Ji, who has been subjected to an extraordinary level of state-aligned scrutiny and suppression. Dis/Informed exemplifies the reach of this network, positioning Ji as a security threat and presenting his dissenting views as a form of adversarial communication. What began as one man exercising his right to free speech has evolved into a confrontation with a powerful coalition of international interests, driven by a military-style approach to silencing opposition.

Through coordinated efforts between NATO, Sympodium, CCDH, CIR, and government figures like Damien Collins, an unprecedented censorship network now actively targets citizens who challenge powerful narratives. For Sayer Ji, this has meant facing the full force of an international elite determined to criminalize dissent. The targeting of Ji highlights a new era of globalized censorship, where speech can be weaponized and controlled by international actors who operate beyond the reach of democratic protections.

In an astounding example of the profound level of influence these global, dark money networks wield, the CCDH was able to put their black operation talking points into the very mouth of the U.S. president himself, as the CNN video from 7/19/21 shows here.

This story serves as a warning: in an age where the lines between military and civilian information tactics are blurred, the right to dissent has become a battleground where private citizens are treated as enemies by an international elite. Dis/Informed is more than a documentary--it's an info-weapon in a coordinated, transnational campaign to redefine, suppress, and punish dissenting voices, raising urgent questions about the future of free speech in a world increasingly dominated by influence networks.

Part IV: Legal Warfare - Brian Rothschild's Wrongful Death Suit Threats

In addition to media weaponization and reputational attacks, the campaign against dissenting health advocates has escalated to the realm of legal threats. In 2021, attorney Brian Rothschild announced his plans to file mass tort wrongful death lawsuits against members of the so-called "Disinformation Dozen," a group designated by CCDH as responsible for a substantial portion of online vaccine misinformation. Rothschild argued that dissenting voices like Sayer Ji were directly responsible for COVID-19-related deaths, particularly after the vaccine became available, by allegedly discouraging vaccinations. He cited cases such as that of a federal firefighter who died of COVID-19, reportedly influenced by "misinformation."

View the video of Brian Rothschild on NBC 7 here.

Rothschild's legal strategy aimed to hold these individuals accountable in court, positioning their online speech as a form of negligence or even intentional harm. This legal maneuver was part of a broader pattern to not only silence but financially devastate individuals challenging dominant narratives. Rothschild's statements reinforced CCDH's "black ops" playbook, which frames dissenters as threats to public safety who "profit from causing death." His comments echo CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed's incendiary remarks labeling these individuals as having a "psychological need…to cause pain and to cause chaos," further pushing the narrative that dissenters are morally and socially reprehensible.

This tactic underscores how the CCDH and its allies leverage various systems of influence to suppress health freedom voices. While the cases face high legal barriers--requiring proof of a direct link between speech and specific COVID-19 cases--the threat alone serves to intimidate and financially burden those targeted. The specter of wrongful death suits exemplifies the extreme lengths to which the network will go to neutralize opposition, blending psychological and legal warfare to create a chilling effect across the public health debate.

Part V: The Global Censorship Apparatus

Five Eyes Intelligence Network: Coordinating Transnational Suppression

The Five Eyes alliance allows intelligence agencies from the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to circumvent domestic restrictions on surveillance and censorship. By working with CCDH, Five Eyes agencies can target individuals under the guise of "combating misinformation," bypassing legal restrictions that prevent direct censorship.

Through this alliance, intelligence agencies can coordinate actions across borders, using CCDH as a cut-out to execute censorship and reputational attacks. This structure provides plausible deniability, enabling agencies to target speech domestically without breaching constitutional protections.

The Biden-Harris Administration's Coordination with UK Intelligence

See slides from the leaked powerpoint here.

In August 2021, the Biden-Harris administration met with UK intelligence officials to discuss methods for combating "misinformation." During this meeting, British intelligence shared strategies with U.S. officials, effectively importing foreign methods of censorship into American policy. The slide above is from a leaked powerpoint presented, and reveals an international agenda of bilateral engagements to coordinate efforts. This collaboration highlights how international allies are influencing U.S. approaches to free speech. The CCDH acts as a critical link in implementing these strategies against American citizens.

Part V: Tactics and Techniques

Psychological Operations Against Civilians

CCDH's tactics against public health advocates align with psychological warfare principles, from character assassination to social isolation. By depicting dissenters as "killers" and "agents of chaos," CCDH primes the public to view them as threats, creating an environment where censorship and deplatforming are seen as necessary measures.

This form of psychological warfare aims to isolate individuals by fostering fear, creating a chilling effect that discourages others from associating with targeted voices. These tactics reflect a disturbing application of military strategies to civilian discourse.

Economic Warfare: Cutting Off Financial Support

CCDH's influence extends to the financial realm, where it pressures banks, payment processors, and advertisers to cut off services to its targets. This economic isolation is a hallmark of intelligence tactics designed to destabilize individuals by undermining their financial base. The approach is comprehensive, often affecting not only the individuals but also their families and associates, thereby heightening the psychological pressure.

Conclusion: The Fight for Free Speech in the Age of Global Intelligence Operations

The revelations about CCDH, Dis/Informed, and their ties to NATO's StratCom expose a disturbing reality: that global intelligence alliances are now employing military-grade tactics against private citizens. This operation doesn't merely target misinformation; it seeks to control public opinion by silencing dissent and marginalizing voices that challenge powerful institutions.

The militarization of public health rhetoric, exemplified by figures like Dr. Peter Hotez, who controversially suggested that the fight against health freedom advocates should be seen as a "war" with potential military involvement (e.g. "United Nations Agencies, NATO"), demonstrates the extreme lengths to which authorities and allied networks are willing to go to enforce compliance. Hotez's framing signals a stark escalation: the battle for public opinion on health matters is now cast in military terms, with dissenting views portrayed as a form of enemy resistance. Such statements, when echoed within a framework that treats speech as "digital warfare," further justify the use of aggressive, intelligence-backed suppression tactics against those who question official narratives.

In an era where governments and intelligence agencies can circumvent constitutional protections by outsourcing censorship to private organizations, the need for transparency and accountability is urgent. The campaign against Sayer Ji and other public health advocates demonstrates that these tactics are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, orchestrated strategy to suppress dissenting voices. The chilling effect created by such coordinated efforts risks creating a society where open discourse is silenced, and alternative perspectives are systematically erased.

Understanding and exposing these operations is the first step in defending the fundamental right to speak freely in an increasingly surveilled and censored digital landscape. Reclaiming space for authentic debate is crucial to countering the encroaching influence of militarized narratives on civilian discourse. If unaddressed, the precedent set by these black operations could pave the way for more intrusive and aggressive forms of state control, eroding the democratic foundations on which free societies are built.

Resources

1. Center for Countering Digital Hate, "Leaked Internal Memo," GreenMedInfo, April 2024.

2. Paul Thacker, Election Exclusive: British Advisors to Kamala Harris Hope to "Kill Musk's Twitter", Oct, 2024

3. America First Legal, "CDC Documents Reveal Foreign Collusion," October 2024.

4. Kris Ruby, "The Ruby Files: Twitter Artifical Intelligence," December 2022.