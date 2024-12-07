Elon Musk’s X Corp, under his leadership and that of CEO Linda Yaccarino, recently endorsed the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA)—a move that appears at odds with Musk’s outspoken stance as a “free speech absolutist.” While KOSA purports to safeguard children online, its backing by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a group with a documented history of censorship campaigns, raises serious questions about the legislation’s implications for free speech and who truly benefits from its enactment.

CCDH’s Endorsement and Agenda

The CCDH publicly endorsed KOSA, touting its potential to enforce a “duty of care” on social media platforms to protect children from harmful content. In their statement, CCDH’s CEO, Imran Ahmed, praised the legislation for ensuring platforms are “safe by design.” (CCDH Blog) However, this same organization has been implicated in aggressive campaigns to deplatform dissenting voices, including Elon Musk himself, for failing to adhere to their narrative of acceptable discourse.

Read CCDH’s Press Release endorsing KOSA here.

KOSA’s broad language about regulating “harmful content” aligns suspiciously well with CCDH’s established modus operandi: leveraging vague definitions of harm to justify censorship of opposing viewpoints. Musk’s endorsement of KOSA, therefore, risks inadvertently empowering CCDH and similar organizations that have openly sought to undermine his platform and vision for free expression.

The Leaked CCDH ‘Black Ops’ Memo

Recent investigative reporting by The Royal Grift has uncovered further troubling revelations about CCDH’s activities. A leaked ‘Black Ops’ memo links CCDH to covert censorship operations in collaboration with high-profile figures, including Prince Harry and the Archewell Foundation. (Read More)

This memo sheds light on CCDH’s shadowy tactics, including the strategic targeting of platforms and individuals to suppress narratives that challenge their ideological agenda. The findings raise serious concerns about the influence of CCDH in shaping global discourse, not through open debate but through calculated suppression. These revelations make X Corp’s support for legislation aligned with CCDH’s goals even more perplexing.

A Perilous Contradiction

By endorsing KOSA, Elon Musk risks lending legitimacy to the very forces that have sought to silence him. CCDH’s support for KOSA is not merely about child safety—it is about extending their reach into regulatory frameworks that could enforce their narrow definitions of acceptable speech. KOSA, while well-intentioned on its surface, creates pathways for organizations like CCDH to exert greater influence over online platforms, potentially stifling the freedom Musk has championed.

What’s at Stake?

Freedom of speech cannot coexist with vague and overly broad regulations that empower third parties to define harm and enforce compliance. While protecting children is an undeniably important goal, legislation like KOSA must be critically examined for its broader implications. If the mechanisms of enforcement are co-opted by entities like CCDH, KOSA could become a tool for ideological policing rather than a genuine safeguard for children. Learn more about the International attempt to censor, adjudicate, and criminalize free speech by organizations like CCDH here.

A Call for Accountability

Elon Musk’s endorsement of KOSA warrants deeper scrutiny, particularly in light of CCDH’s endorsement and the recently uncovered ‘Black Ops’ memo. Advocates for free speech and transparency must ask critical questions:

How will KOSA’s provisions be enforced, and by whom?

What safeguards exist to prevent misuse of its regulatory powers by groups like CCDH?

Will the act inadvertently grant CCDH and similar organizations more influence over public discourse?

These are not abstract concerns—they strike at the heart of the global debate over freedom of speech, corporate accountability, and the ethical governance of digital platforms.

Stay Engaged

