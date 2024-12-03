Quick Summary:

Whistleblower Links Prince Harry to CCDH: Internal documents reveal Archewell’s collaboration with CCDH to promote a Parents’ Guide designed to influence public sentiment and advance online censorship under the guise of child safety. CCDH’s Black Ops and Election Interference: Leaked memos expose "black operations" targeting political figures like RFK Jr. and implicate CCDH in influencing U.S. elections. Big Tech’s Role: Platforms like Spotify (an ISD partner) amplify CCDH initiatives, blurring the lines between corporate interests, censorship, and free speech violations.

A Shocking Revelation: Prince Harry’s Connection to CCDH

The Royal Grift, a prominent online researcher and analyst, recently uncovered a crucial detail that links Prince Harry and the Archewell Foundation to CCDH, a think tank central to global censorship efforts. In a YouTube exposé, titled 99 Problems for Prince Harry... CCDH Whistleblower Reveals One Detail No One Noticed Until Now, whistleblower documents from CCDH revealed how Archewell played a critical role in amplifying CCDH’s controversial Parents’ Guide.

The whistleblower documents, also analyzed by Disinformation Chronicles and journalists Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker, expose CCDH’s coordinated efforts to suppress dissent, target political opponents, and influence public opinion. Prince Harry’s involvement, through his Archewell Foundation, positions him and the UK Crown as participants in what critics call the "Censorship Industrial Complex."

CCDH’s Black Operations and Election Interference

Black Operations Targeting RFK Jr.:

A leaked memo revealed that CCDH’s CEO, Imran Ahmed, explicitly ordered "black ops" against Robert F. Kennedy Jr., targeting him for his dissenting views on public health policies and vaccines. These operations, described as covert and aggressive, included disinformation campaigns, pressure on media outlets, and attempts to deplatform RFK Jr. Source: GreenMedInfo highlighted Ahmed’s role in orchestrating these clandestine operations. (GreenMedInfo article). Election Interference Allegations:

CCDH’s leaked documents suggest direct involvement in U.S. elections. Whistleblower accounts indicate CCDH provided strategic support to Democratic campaigns and collaborated with Archewell in initiatives like the Parents’ Guide to influence swing voters, particularly mothers. Trump’s DOJ and FEC Complaints: Trump’s team filed formal complaints accusing the UK government of election interference, calling out CCDH co-founder Morgan McSweeney, and citing a coordinated efforts to place operatives in the US to interfere with the 2024 elections. Global Censorship Strategies:

Ahmed’s planning notes for CCDH meetings emphasized using emotionally charged campaigns to manipulate public sentiment. The Parents’ Guide, framed as a child safety resource, was a central tool in this broader effort to advance censorship policies globally.

The Parents’ Guide: A Trojan Horse for Censorship

The Parents’ Guide, promoted as a resource for parents navigating online safety for their children, was revealed in the CCDH whistleblower documents to be a covert mechanism for advancing censorship agendas.

Strategic Oversight

A significant figure shaping Archewell’s strategic direction is Jiore Craig, a Senior Advisor to the Archewell Foundation and a Resident Senior Fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD). Craig’s dual role bridges Archewell’s advocacy for combating misinformation with ISD’s expertise in countering digital extremism and misinformation. Her advisory position likely influenced Archewell’s contributions to CCDH’s Parents’ Guide, ensuring alignment with ISD’s broader goals of shaping online discourse—an effort some critics argue leans into narrative control.

ISD is now infamous for setting in motion a digital hit list against Greenmedinfo.com, in collaboration with NewsGuard and BBC, in May of 2020, which you can read more about here: Exposé: Global Elite Target GreenMedInfo/Health Sites via Institute for Strategic Dialogue, CCDH, NewsGuard, Big Tech

Amplifying the Message

Internal documents from CCDH meetings (January–March 2024) revealed the following:

The guide was intended to serve as a public service announcement (PSA) targeting "swing voting moms," using emotionally resonant messaging to sway opinions.

CCDH positioned the guide as non-political, but internal notes emphasized its use as a tool to push regulatory action in the EU, UK, and U.S.

By working with ISD advisers like Craig, CCDH leveraged their expertise in information operations, ensuring the guide’s rollout would reach key demographics on platforms like Spotify and other Big Tech channels. ISD’s partnership ensured the guide’s content was optimized for maximum influence under the guise of child safety.

Prince Harry, the Aspen Institute, and the Crown’s Quiet Role

Prince Harry’s involvement as a commissioner for the Aspen Institute’s Information Disorder Initiative ties him directly to global censorship networks.

Aspen Institute’s Central Role:

The Aspen Institute, named in The Twitter Files as a key player in coordinating censorship strategies, hosted workshops and developed playbooks for suppressing dissenting narratives. Prince Harry’s advocacy within the institute aligned with Archewell’s partnerships with CCDH, reinforcing efforts to control public discourse. The Crown’s Indirect Connection:

Critics argue that Prince Harry’s actions indirectly link the UK Crown to global censorship initiatives. By leveraging his royal title and influence, Harry provides a veneer of legitimacy to controversial efforts to suppress free speech.

Big Tech’s Role in Suppressing Dissent

Platforms like Spotify, as well as social media giants like Twitter and Facebook, play a crucial role in amplifying CCDH’s censorship initiatives.

Spotify’s Partnership with ISD:

Spotify, a known partner of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), collaborated with CCDH to amplify initiatives like the Parents’ Guide. Paid campaigns on Spotify were explicitly mentioned in CCDH’s April 2024 planning meetings. A significant player funding these censorship efforts is the Silicon Valley Initiative, which donated $10 million in 2021 to support Archwell foundation initiatives, including Covid-19 vaccine procurement. This funding underscores the deep entanglement between Big Tech and CCDH’s narrative-shaping operations, with platforms like Spotify and others directly benefiting from these financial partnerships. Bypassing Legal Restrictions:

By outsourcing censorship to organizations like CCDH, Big Tech platforms bypass constitutional protections such as the First Amendment. These partnerships allow them to enforce narrative control without direct government involvement. Profiting from Censorship:

Aligning with CCDH and ISD allows platforms to maintain control over public discourse, ensuring alignment with corporate and governmental interests while marginalizing dissenting voices.

The Collapse of CCDH: A Reckoning Ahead

CCDH now faces mounting challenges as whistleblower revelations have prompted Congressional inquiries, lawsuits, and investigations. According to GreenMedInfo’s exposé, CCDH’s future is precarious due to seven key reasons:

Foreign Influence Allegations: CCDH’s connections to NATO-backed initiatives and foreign governments raise questions about its role in undermining U.S. sovereignty. Illegal Election Interference: Leaked memos implicate CCDH in black operations targeting political figures and influencing U.S. elections. Impending Congressional Inquiry: U.S. lawmakers are investigating CCDH’s activities, including its partnerships with Big Tech and foreign governments. Lawsuits from Big Tech: Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have filed lawsuits against CCDH, alleging defamation and interference in their business operations. Possible DOJ and FEC Investigations: Complaints filed by Trump’s team allege illegal coordination between CCDH, foreign entities, and U.S. campaigns.

CCDH’s exposure as a hub of censorship and covert operations has sparked a global reckoning. Its collaborations with Archewell, Big Tech, and foreign governments now face intense scrutiny, threatening the survival of the organization and its leaders.



There are still-to-be released revelations coming soon. Please stay tuned….

