View the Youtube video recorded above on my restored channel here.

After four years of coordinated censorship, defamation, and deplatforming, YouTube has officially reinstated all three of my channels — GreenMedInfo, Sayer Ji, and GreenMedInfo Research — acknowledging in writing that I never violated community guidelines.

This is more than a personal vindication. It’s a historic admission that government-directed censorship, laundered through Big Tech and foreign NGOs like the UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate, violated Americans’ most sacred constitutional protections.

In this video, I walk through:

The shocking backstory of the “Disinformation Dozen” fabrication

How Alphabet’s CEO admitted to Jim Jordan’s committee that censorship occurred under state pressure

Why this reinstatement represents a First Amendment breakthrough

The ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit now underway to hold these actors accountable

And how grassroots movements like MAHA Action and the Global Wellness Forum are uniting to restore truth, health freedom, and human dignity worldwide.

This isn’t the end of the story — it’s the beginning of a renaissance of free speech and sovereignty.

