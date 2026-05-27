Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beau's avatar
Beau
2h

Comprehensive and intriguing as always in your posts! It is good work.

I suspect I am not alone as one who would appreciate a "Story-At-A-Glance" bullet point review at the top as do your colleagues A Midwestern Doctor and Dr. Mercola among others. I will always appreciate YOUR summary rather than a hack AI guessing game review.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sayer Ji
Tom's avatar
Tom
3h

When I moved to the country I put in an RO. After a few years, noticed the septic field in the pasture was not growing grass very well. Switched back to only well water, no problem. Then, recently I put in a whole house Analemma filter, love it. shower in it, lawn loves it. Coherent structure of water. Interesting website video. Water is God's lifeblood. They also sell water pitchers for traveling, shown to be ok with TSA (not the deadly explosive water, just the pitcher).

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture