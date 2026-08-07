CardioNK™ is back in stock. It sold out faster than we expected, and I know many of you have been waiting weeks for it to return.

If that’s all you came for, that link is all you need. The rest of this is what’s actually in it, and why there’s never much of it.

A few days ago, I took you to the farm in Tennessee where our regeneratively, organically, and biodynamically sourced multivitamins begin — the soil, the animals, the growing tips, the whole living system.

CardioNK™ doesn’t begin in a field.

The compound that isn’t in the bean

Natto is a traditional Japanese food: soybeans fermented with a specific bacterium, Bacillus subtilis var. natto. It is sticky, stringy, pungent, and famously an acquired taste — it’s often said that Japanese children need years to come around to it, and that most Westerners never do.

And for those concerned about allergenicity or estrogenic soy isoflavones, we choose to use garbanzo beans for our natto instead, and for all the great reasons I delved into here.

Here is the part that most newcomers on the subject find absolutely fascinating.

The enzyme called nattokinase is not in the soybean. You cannot find it in raw soy. You cannot find it in any other food on earth. It does not exist until the bacteria arrive and begin their work — it is secreted by the organism during fermentation, a thing made by a transformation rather than harvested from a plant. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg of what this amazing organism can do, and which we designed at a potency of 2 billion colony-forming units per serving in our product - delivering a set of pre-, post-, and probiotic benefits, no other cardiovascular formula on the market that we know of contains.

The soybean is the substrate. The ferment is the author.

It was identified in the 1980s by Dr. Hiroyuki Sumi, a Japanese researcher then at the University of Chicago Medical School, and formally described in the literature in 1987. The story that circulates — that he spilled some natto onto a laboratory plate and watched what happened next — may be partly legend, but the published work is not: it opened decades of research into a food that a culture had simply been eating, without ceremony, for centuries.

That is the pattern I’ve spent my career following. Not a molecule invented in a lab, but a molecule a traditional food had been quietly making all along, which nobody thought to look for until someone did.

One ferment, two compounds — and why most companies separate them

Now the part I find genuinely beautiful.

That same fermentation produces something else entirely: vitamin K2 as MK-7. Natto is the richest known dietary source of it on the planet. And these two compounds are not variations on a theme — they’re different molecular classes doing different jobs. Nattokinase (whose studied properties I have written about at length here) is a large folded protein, an enzyme, secreted by the bacterium into its surroundings. MK-7 is a small fat-soluble molecule the bacterium builds inside its own cells as part of its ordinary metabolism.

Two completely different things. One organism. One food.

They evolved together in that food, and human beings have eaten them together for as long as the food has existed.

Which is why it’s worth knowing that a number of nattokinase supplements are deliberately processed to strip the vitamin K2 out — there are branded nattokinase ingredients on the market whose specification sheets state exactly that. The manufacturers have their reasons, and I’ll come to the most important one below.

We made the other choice. CardioNK™ pairs fermented nattokinase with vitamin K2 (MK-7) and activated polyphenols — kept together, the way the food had them, to support the healthy circulation your heart, brain, and gut rely on.†

Doses printed on the label. No proprietary blend. Every lot third-party tested for purity and potency, made in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered US facility, Certificate of Analysis available. That standard applies to all four formulas, and I won’t re-argue it here — I’d rather you check it yourself.

Before you order: one thing I want you to know

Nattokinase is a fibrinolytic enzyme. If you take anticoagulant or antiplatelet medication, have a bleeding or clotting disorder, or have surgery scheduled, talk with your physician before starting CardioNK™ — and please don’t start it on the strength of my enthusiasm alone. This is also the reason some manufacturers remove the K2: vitamin K interacts with certain blood thinners. I’d rather tell you that plainly than have you discover it somewhere else. If you’re on those medications, the conversation to have is with your doctor, not with my sales page.

Why we run out

Batch size here isn’t set by a sales forecast. It’s set by a fermentation cycle — by how much a living, culture actually produced, on biological and artisan-made timelines rather than a manufacturing one. When a batch is gone, the next one has to be made the same slow way it was made the first time.

That’s the reason CardioNK™ disappeared so quickly, and the honest reason I’m telling you to move now rather than next month. First come, first served isn’t a marketing tactic or manufactured scarcity. It’s what happens when you create a product and company derived from, and therefore entirely dependent on organic processes, with immense abundance — and natural limits — included.

And feedback among our early adopters has been amazing, with most of our customers opting for the automatic subscription option over the one-offs. Here is my CardioNK™ launch video where I explain the product in-depth, in case you missed it.

Reserve yours

Try CardioNK™ once, or Subscribe & Save 20% with free priority shipping and have it arrive automatically — which is also the only way to be certain you’re not waiting on the next batch.

Free US shipping over $75. 30-day guarantee.

RESERVE YOUR CARDIONK NOW →

Thank you for making this the fastest sell-out we’ve had. I did not see it coming, and I’m grateful.

To your health and regeneration,

Sayer

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