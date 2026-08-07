Sayer Ji's Substack

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Julie K's avatar
Julie K
4d

I had no clue you could get natto without it being from soy which we are allergic to. Great to have this option!

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Wendy Palmer's avatar
Wendy Palmer
4d

I've subscribed to the triad: CardioNK, MethylateBLUE and Women's Multi. I'm already feeling a calm and balance that translates to more energy, a sharper more alert mind, and a sense that metabolism is humming along as it was intended. No digestive issues, no unexplained aches and pains, improved skin quality, and better sleep.

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