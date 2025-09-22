Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
5h

Oh geeez.... who correctly called this week's ago? It's astonishing that they are playing this card. This feels like completely mockery at this point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M2113's avatar
M2113
5h

What about ultrasounds early in the pregnancy, especially the high definition ones. Is it possible that the ultrasound waves have an effect on the delicate and developing brain? I suspect there are multiple causes. We need to accurately assess all potential causes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture