WSJ Opinion: Covid CENSORSHIP Proved to Be Deadly; "Disinformation Dozen" Turned Out to Be Right

This video was featured in the Wall Street Journal on July 7th, 2023, in an article titled: "Covid Censorship Proved to Be Deadly: Government and Social Media Colluded to Stifle Dissenters [Disinfo Dozen] Who Turned Out To Be Right"; this is one of the first mainstream media outlets to publish truthful information about the so-called "Disinformation Doz…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.