Imagine you could trace a single thread through the labyrinth of modern chronic disease—obesity, autoimmunity, hormonal collapse, depression, metabolic dysfunction, accelerated aging—and discover they all converge at one overlooked point:

A wavelength of light your ancestors received every single day of their lives.

One that modern living has systematically stripped from your biology.

That wavelength is UVB.

And once you understand what its absence costs you at the cellular level, you will never look at daylight—or your indoor life—the same way again.

We Are Running an Uncontrolled Experiment on Ourselves

Here’s the uncomfortable truth:

We have taken a species whose physiology was forged under open sky for millions of years—and moved it indoors.

This isn’t just about steps-per-day or screen time. It’s about spectral starvation. The light environment bathing your skin and entering your eyes has fundamentally changed. And of all the wavelengths we’ve lost access to, UVB—the narrow band of ultraviolet radiation between 280 and 315 nanometers—may be the most consequential.

Why? Because UVB is the trigger for your body’s most sophisticated “sunlight-to-chemistry” pathway: vitamin D synthesis. And vitamin D, as you’ll see, is not a simple nutrient. It functions as a hormone—a master regulator influencing gene expression across virtually every tissue in your body.

But here’s what most people don’t realize:

Vitamin D is just the tip of the iceberg.

When UVB strikes your skin, your body doesn’t just produce vitamin D₃. It produces dozens of vitamin D-like compounds—photoproducts with their own biological activity that we’re only beginning to understand. Oral vitamin D supplements, no matter how high-quality, cannot replicate this cascade.

This is why I’ve come to view UVB as an environmental nutrient —one that has become scarce in modern life, with profound downstream consequences.

The Physics and Behavior of UVB Deprivation

To understand UVB deficiency, you have to understand that it’s a physics plus behavior problem.

Physics Limits UVB Before You Even Step Outside

At Earth’s surface, UVA dominates the ultraviolet spectrum—comprising 95% or more of terrestrial UV. UVB is a tiny fraction. And unlike UVA, which penetrates clouds and glass relatively easily, UVB is absorbed by the atmosphere at steep angles.

What does this mean practically?

If you live above approximately 35° latitude—that’s roughly the northern border of Florida—you cannot synthesize vitamin D from sunlight for 5-6 months of the year, no matter how long you stand outside. The sun never climbs high enough above the horizon for UVB to reach you.

Even in tropical latitudes where UVB exists, it’s only available for a narrow window—roughly 2-4 hours centered on solar noon. And even then, UVB comprises only about 0.4-0.5% of the total spectrum.

Add in atmospheric pollution, geoengineering, and cloud cover, and UVB availability shrinks further still.

Modern Behavior Finishes the Job

But physics alone doesn’t explain our predicament. Our behavior seals it:

Indoor living : Americans now spend less than 8% of their time outdoors—a figure that collapsed further during pandemic lockdowns

Clothing coverage : Even in warm climates, most of us expose only our face and hands

Windows : Glass filters out virtually all UVB while allowing UVA through—meaning that car commuters and office workers receive UVA (which accelerates aging) without the protective UVB that stimulates melanin production

Sunscreen : Chemical sunscreens, while reducing burn risk, also dramatically reduce cutaneous vitamin D synthesis

Shade-seeking and fear of the sun: Decades of public health messaging have taught us to treat sunlight as a carcinogen rather than a biological necessity

The result? A population that is profoundly UVB-deficient—even in sunny climates, even in summer months.

Biology Amplifies the Problem

Certain populations face even greater challenges:

Darker skin pigmentation : Higher melanin content reduces the skin’s ability to produce vitamin D from available UVB

Older age : The skin’s capacity for vitamin D synthesis declines with age

Obesity : Vitamin D is fat-soluble and can be sequestered in adipose tissue, lowering circulating levels

Malabsorption conditions: Gut dysfunction impairs both dietary and endogenous vitamin D utilization

This is not a failure of willpower. It’s a mismatch between our biology and our built environment—one with consequences we’re only beginning to fully appreciate.

Your Skin: A Solar-Powered Endocrine Organ

Most people think of skin as a wrapper—a barrier between inside and outside. But your skin is far more than that.

It’s an endocrine interface.

When adequate UVB reaches your skin, it initiates a multi-step synthesis cascade:

Skin: UVB photons convert 7-dehydrocholesterol (a cholesterol derivative) into pre-vitamin D₃ Liver: Pre-vitamin D₃ is hydroxylated into 25-hydroxyvitamin D [25(OH)D]—the main circulating form measured in blood tests Kidneys + peripheral tissues: 25(OH)D is converted to the active hormone 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (calcitriol) Cell nucleus: Calcitriol binds the vitamin D receptor (VDR), altering gene transcription

This is why vitamin D deficiency has such far-reaching effects. The VDR is expressed in virtually every cell type. Modern genomic research shows that active vitamin D can directly or indirectly regulate the expression of thousands of genes—with different programs activated in different tissues.

This isn’t hyperbole. Peer-reviewed research has identified 5,000-20,000 genomic loci bound by the VDR in the presence of its ligand. In immune cells alone, vitamin D signaling modulates hundreds of primary target genes.

When UVB is missing, this entire regulatory architecture is compromised.

The Downstream Costs of UVB Deficiency

Bone and Mineral Homeostasis: The Foundation

The most well-established consequence of vitamin D deficiency is skeletal. Without adequate vitamin D, calcium absorption plummets, leading to:

Rickets in children (bone deformity, growth impairment)

Osteomalacia in adults (bone softening, pain, fracture risk)

These conditions are preventable—and their existence in modern populations is a direct indictment of our sunlight-deprived lifestyles.

Immune Function: A Compelling Mechanistic Story

Beyond bone, the most intriguing research involves immunity.

Immune cells—macrophages, dendritic cells, T lymphocytes—possess the enzymatic machinery to locally activate vitamin D. When adequately supplied with circulating 25(OH)D, these cells can:

Stimulate production of antimicrobial peptides like cathelicidin

Support autophagy (cellular self-cleaning critical for fighting intracellular pathogens)

Modulate inflammatory responses, suppressing pro-inflammatory Th1/Th17 pathways while supporting regulatory T cells

In UVB deficiency, immune cells lack the substrate they need for this local activation. The signaling system fails—not because the machinery is broken, but because the raw material is missing.

This may help explain observed associations between low vitamin D status and:

Increased respiratory infection susceptibility

Higher autoimmune disease incidence

Impaired wound healing and tissue repair

The VITAL trial—one of the largest randomized studies of vitamin D supplementation—found that 2,000 IU/day was associated with a 22% reduction in confirmed autoimmune disease over 5 years (hazard ratio 0.78). While not definitive, this signal is consistent with the mechanistic picture.

Hormonal Regulation: The Testosterone Connection

During our recent webinar on this topic, Mitolux founder Guti Gutierrez shared his personal journey—including testosterone levels that collapsed in his 40s and then recovered without TRT through deliberate UVB and circadian light protocols.

His testosterone went from mid-300s to over 800 ng/dL at age 47—levels typically seen in teenagers.

This isn’t magic. It’s mechanism.

Below, in my members content library, I share my personal experience using the Mitolux to elevate my testosterone and muscle mass to levels I last saw in my twenties—despite being 53 years old today.

Testosterone synthesis involves cholesterol-derived pathways that interface with vitamin D metabolism. Adequate UVB, combined with proper circadian rhythm (itself regulated by light exposure), supports the endocrine environment necessary for optimal hormone production.

The same principles apply to female hormones—estrogen and progesterone are part of interconnected steroid hormone cascades that benefit from the same foundational inputs.

Metabolic Health: The Weight Connection

Research has demonstrated that UVB exposure can prevent weight gain through multiple mechanisms:

Leptin regulation : UVB influences hunger signaling

Nitric oxide release : Sunlight-induced NO improves vascular function and metabolic flexibility

Circadian entrainment: Proper light exposure supports metabolic timing

A Swedish study followed 30,000 women for 20 years and found that those who avoided sun exposure had mortality rates similar to smokers—driven largely by cardiovascular and metabolic disease.

The headline was stark: “Avoiding the sun is as dangerous as smoking.” I reported on this amazing study on GreenMedInfo.com here.

Cognitive Function and Mood

UVB deficiency doesn’t stay below the neck. Research links inadequate sunlight exposure to:

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Depression and anxiety

Cognitive decline in elderly populations

Impaired learning and memory (via glutathione biosynthetic pathways in the brain)

This isn’t surprising when you consider that the brain is among the most metabolically demanding organs—and that vitamin D receptors are densely expressed in neural tissue.

Why Vitamin D Supplements Cannot Replace UVB

Here’s the inconvenient truth the supplement industry doesn’t advertise:

Oral vitamin D is one compound. UVB generates dozens.

When sunlight strikes your skin, it produces not just vitamin D₃, but a spectrum of photoproducts—vitamin D-like compounds that remain in your system and appear to serve as “reserves” the body can convert to active vitamin D as needed.

This explains a persistent finding in the research: vitamin D synthesized through sun exposure lasts longer in the body than vitamin D from supplements, and exists in its far more powerful sulfated form (which is not found in supplements).

It also explains why, despite widespread supplementation, we continue to see:

Autoimmune disease rates climbing

Metabolic syndrome epidemic

Fertility collapse (both male and female)

Depression and anxiety at all-time highs

Supplements address one downstream marker—serum 25(OH)D. But they cannot replicate the full biological program that UVB initiates.

This doesn’t mean supplements are useless. For those at high latitudes, during winter months, or with limited sun access, they remain an important tool. But they should be understood as a floor, not a ceiling—a safety net, not a replacement for the evolutionary input we’re designed to receive.

The Problem with “Just Get More Sun”

If UVB is so important, why not simply spend more time outdoors?

For some people—surfers in El Salvador, outdoor laborers in the tropics—natural sun exposure may indeed be sufficient. But for the majority of modern humans, “just get more sun” faces insurmountable barriers:

Geographic: Above 35° latitude, UVB is unavailable 5-6 months per year Occupational: Most adults work indoors during peak UVB hours (10am-2pm) Environmental: Pollution and atmospheric dimming reduce available UVB even in sunny regions Practical: Midday sun exposure in warm climates is often uncomfortable or impractical

There’s also the legitimate concern about skin cancer risk. UVB is the same wavelength that drives DNA damage in skin cells. The dose-response relationship matters enormously—brief, controlled exposure is protective; prolonged burning is harmful.

What we need is a way to restore the missing wavelength in a controlled, measurable, safe manner.

Restoring the Missing Frequency: The Mitolux Solution

This is why, after six months of personal testing, Dr. Joel Bohemier and I have become advocates for what may be the most significant light technology development in years.

Mitolux has created something that, to our knowledge, exists nowhere else on the market: a compact, elegantly engineered device that delivers the exact UVB wavelength (295nm) required for vitamin D synthesis and the activation of 3,000+ light-triggered biological pathways—combined with six red and near-infrared wavelengths (590-940nm) for mitochondrial support, melatonin production, and tissue repair.

What Makes Mitolux Different

Most red light panels on the market deliver 2-4 wavelengths. Mitolux delivers six.

But the real breakthrough is the UVB. There are very few devices that attempt to deliver therapeutic UVB at all—and none we’ve found that integrate it with the full-spectrum infrared and visible light components in a way that mimics the natural solar arc.

Key features include:

295nm UVB for natural vitamin D synthesis and photobiomodulation

Six red & near-infrared wavelengths (590-940nm) for mitochondrial repair, collagen production, nitric oxide release

Naturalight Mode that combines UVB + amber + red + NIR—replicating healthy midday sun

Healing Mode (UVB off) for sunrise/sunset-mimicking red/NIR therapy

Fireplace Mode to offset harsh blue light in your office or bedroom

Safety distance sensor that pauses UVB if you move closer than 12 inches

Skin-type protocols with UVB priming and recovery phases

Portable, beautifully designed for daily use anywhere

The device is programmed to deliver UVB in controlled, dose-appropriate cycles—ramping up and back down in a way that mimics natural solar exposure. This isn’t a tanning bed. It’s a precision tool for restoring a biological input that modern life has eliminated.

My Personal Experience

When I first used the Mitolux, something unexpected happened.

I slept like a baby.

It wasn’t just relaxation—it was the kind of deep, restorative sleep I hadn’t experienced in years. My body, starved of UVB for who knows how long, finally received what it had been missing.

Over six months of continued use, I’ve experienced improvements in energy, mental clarity, and overall vitality that I can only describe as profound.

Dr. Joel Bohemier reports similar results—and he practices in Naples, Florida, where sunshine is abundant. Yet his patients routinely test low for vitamin D. The sun alone, filtered through modern life, is not reaching them.

You can learn more about our experience by watching our presentation with Mitolux’s founder below:

A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

A 2014 study published in a major peer-reviewed journal calculated that insufficient sun exposure may be responsible for:

340,000 deaths annually in the United States

480,000 deaths annually in Europe

These deaths aren’t from melanoma. They’re from cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, cancers, and other conditions linked to vitamin D deficiency and sunlight deprivation.

The same study noted that sunlight deficiency increases risk of:

Breast cancer by ~50%

Colorectal cancer by ~50%

Prostate cancer by ~32%

Autoimmune diseases by ~50%

Type 2 diabetes by ~33%

Cardiovascular disease by ~30%

Alzheimer’s disease by ~50%

All-cause mortality by ~38%

These numbers are backed by clinical research. And yet, when was the last time your doctor asked about your sunlight exposure?

The pharmaceutical industry has no molecule to sell for UVB deficiency. The dermatology establishment, focused on skin cancer prevention, has inadvertently created sun-phobia. And so this crisis continues—hiding in plain sight.

The Way Forward

I am not suggesting that everyone spend hours in midday sun. UVB carries real risks when misused. The dose makes the medicine—or the poison.

What I am suggesting is that we recognize UVB as what it is: an essential environmental input that our biology requires—and that modern life has eliminated.

For most people, the practical path forward involves:

Morning sunlight exposure (even without UVB, this sets circadian rhythm) Strategic midday exposure when geography and schedule permit Intelligent supplementation with vitamin D₃ (5,000 IU/day is reasonable for most adults) Light environment optimization (incandescent bulbs at night, reducing blue light exposure) Technology that restores what nature can no longer provide

This last point is where Mitolux enters the picture—not as a luxury, but as a restoration of biological normalcy for those of us living in a spectrally impoverished world.

The Bottom Line

UVB deficiency is not a fringe concern or a theoretical risk. It is a measurable, mechanistically understood, clinically significant condition affecting the vast majority of modern humans.

When we strip away the most fundamental environmental input our physiology evolved under, we shouldn’t be surprised that chronic disease flourishes.

The question is: what are we going to do about it?

For me, the answer involves reclaiming what modern life has taken—through deliberate practice, through education, and through technology that makes restoration possible.

The sun shaped every cell in your body. It’s time to let the light back in.

This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. UV exposure increases skin cancer risk. Never use UVB exposure as a reason to burn. If you’re concerned about vitamin D status or experiencing symptoms, consult with a qualified healthcare provider.

