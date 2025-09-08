"Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine, I happen to think is amazing," former President Donald Trump declared on September 5, 2025, when pressed about Florida's plans to roll back school vaccine mandates¹.

Coming from a populist who once flirted with vaccine skepticism, this emphatic praise for the polio shot marked a stunning pivot. Just days earlier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates had been given a prominent platform at a White House dinner, seated next to First Lady Melania Trump, where he lauded vaccines and spoke of "taking American innovation to the next level to cure and even eradicate" diseases like polio². That same week, Gates "said [Trump] mentioned polio" as an area for renewed effort³. Suddenly, a leading America First figure appeared to be echoing Gates and the global vaccine establishment, aligning with the one-sided, debunked narrative that has dominated polio for decades.

This convergence should set off alarm bells. Not only is the timing suspicious -- Gates and Trump doubling down on the polio-vaccine-is-great mantra within days of each other -- but it revives a simplistic storyline about polio and vaccines that serious research has thoroughly dismantled. In mainstream tellings, polio was a terrifying viral scourge eliminated by Salk and Sabin's "miracle" vaccines, and today we are on the cusp of eradicating it globally if everyone would just comply. Gates himself never misses a chance to repeat that polio cases have dropped 99% since 1988 "thanks to mass vaccination campaigns"⁴. The polio vaccine, we're told, is "not controversial" -- a model of safe, effective medicine that no sane person could oppose. Trump echoed exactly this sentiment, urging that "vaccines that work...they're not controversial at all...those vaccines should be used"¹. But this rosy narrative is far from the full story. In fact, it's flat-out wrong on multiple counts:

Polio was not simply a contagious virus attacking at random -- it was frequently a byproduct of industrial toxins (like pesticides such as DDT and arsenic) and other environmental factors, not a germ magically vanquished by a shot.

Polio's decline and disappearance were largely an artifact of statistical alchemy -- changes in diagnostic criteria and disease labeling, introduced in the same era as the vaccines, that drastically shrank the case counts on paper without necessarily preventing paralysis in reality.

The Salk and Sabin vaccines were not universally safe and effective. The Salk shot had well-documented safety issues (the 1955 Cutter Labs incident, for example, where batches of vaccine paralyzed children). The Sabin oral polio vaccine (OPV), meanwhile, has turned into a textbook case of unintended consequences, becoming the #1 cause of polio paralysis in the world today⁵⁶.

Polio eradication is a mirage -- an impossible "holy grail" that remains perpetually out of reach, in large part because the very tool used (OPV) keeps re-seeding the disease. Even if wild polio is contained, the vaccine-virus continues to circulate, mutate, and spark outbreaks. Moreover, viruses like poliovirus can be created or manipulated in labs -- a fact admitted by top scientists -- meaning polio could be reintroduced at any time, making true eradication virtually impossible.

Beneath the polio saga lies a cautionary tale of corporate greed, scientific malpractice, and geopolitical power. The oversimplified fable of "vaccine conquers virus" has served to cover up industrial poisoning events, brush aside victims of vaccine-induced injury, and provide Western powers (through philanthropic fronts like the Gates Foundation) a soft-power lever in developing countries. In short, the polio crusade has as much to do with PR, politics and profit as it does with public health.

Trump's newfound parroting of Gates's polio talking points is therefore not a triumph of bipartisanship -- it's a dangerous re-centering of a narrative that desperately needs to be challenged. Let's break down each myth and reveal what the real polio story looks like.

Polio's Real Trigger: Poison in the System, Not Just a Virus

To understand polio, one must rewind to the late 19th and early 20th century and look at what was happening in the environment. The standard lore presents poliomyelitis as a mysterious viral plague that began striking children in summertime "epidemics" with increasing ferocity -- a microbe on the loose. But an alternate theory, backed by considerable historical evidence, holds that polio was often toxicity in disguise. In particular, paralytic polio frequently followed massive exposures to neurotoxic pesticides.

Take the first U.S. polio outbreaks in the 1890s. These coincided with the introduction of lead-arsenate insecticides in agriculture⁷⁸. An arsenic-based pesticide called Paris Green had come into use against infestations (e.g. the gypsy moth), until it was found too phytotoxic; it was then replaced by lead arsenate around 1892-1893⁹. "Coincidentally, the first outbreak of paralysis in the U.S. in over 50 years occurred in Boston during this time," one historical review notes⁹. Doctors of that era were well aware that arsenic exposure could cause paralysis and spinal cord damagein both humans and animals¹⁰. As NVIC's comprehensive history of polio observes, by 1882 it was known that arsenic could produce "lesions of the spinal cord" and paralysis, even in farm animals¹¹. So when clusters of limb weakness and paralysis emerged in children in farm regions, was it a "polio virus" -- or the lead-arsenic pesticides blanketing orchards and pastures?

Fast forward to the 1940s and 1950s, the peak polio era in the U.S. This was the age of DDT: the "miracle" organochlorine pesticide that governments sprayed with abandon after WWII. From 1945 onward, the U.S. underwent what one physician called "the most intensive campaign of mass poisoning in known human history" -- tons of DDT (along with other insecticides like BHC) were dumped on crops, homes, and even directly on children¹²¹³. Famously, trucks fogged entire neighborhoods with DDT while kids chased behind the sweet-smelling clouds for fun.

The correlation between these spray campaigns and polio outbreaks was too striking for some experts to ignore. In 1953, Dr. Morton S. Biskind published a heretical paper arguing that the polio epidemics were not simply viral, but rather the result of the populace being "inundated" with CNS poisons (pesticides) that cause polio-like illness¹⁴¹⁵. Biskind pointed out that poliomyelitis incidence had "risen sharply" in the same years that DDT was introduced for public use¹⁶¹⁷. He noted that DDT is stored in body fat and passes into milk, meaning children in 1945-50 were chronically dosed with this neurotoxin¹⁸. And indeed, when DDT usage later declined, polio cases declined in tandem. From 1954 to the mid-1960s, average DDT intake by Americans plummeted five-fold¹⁹ -- and during that period polio paralysis reports also sharply fell. Pro-vaccine authorities credit the Salk vaccine (deployed beginning 1955) for this decline, but even contemporary scientists like Hayes and Laws (1991) acknowledged that the drop in DDT exposure "offers an adequate reason" for the decrease in polio cases, independent of vaccination¹⁹.

"Central nervous system diseases such as polio are actually the physiological manifestations of...mass poisoning." -- Dr. Morton Biskind, 1953¹⁴

The broader pesticide connection was further detailed by researcher Jim West in an analysis titled "Everything You Learned About the Cause of Polio Is Wrong." West compiled production statistics and found a "clear, direct, one-to-one relation" between pesticide usage and paralytic polio incidence over 30 years²⁰. In graph after graph, peaks in polio followed peaks in pesticide exposure by about 1-2 years, suggesting a cause-effect lag²¹²². He looked at lead-arsenate in the 1900s-30s, DDT/BHC in the 40s-50s -- the alignment with polio outbreaks was "astonishing"²³⁷. Crucially, West noted, polio showed no independent curve of its own that would be expected if a wild virus were rampaging. Rather, the polio curve mirrored the toxin curve; when toxins abated, so did paralysis cases²⁰²⁴.

Even some seemingly infectious polio cases might have hidden toxic triggers. For example, a mysterious polio-like paralysis outbreak afflicted chimpanzees at Gombe in 1966 (observed by Jane Goodall). Scientists assumed a virus, but they also noted a similar chimp paralysis outbreak in Zaire in 1964 where cause was unclear -- possibly a virus, or exposure to agricultural chemicals²⁵²⁶. In hindsight, we must ask: how often did "polio" really strike out of the blue, and how often did it strike where heavy metals, insecticides, or other poisons laid the groundwork? The answer upends the orthodox narrative.

None of this is to claim poliovirus never plays a role. Conventional science shows that polioviruses (there are three strains) exist and can infect humans. But in a well-nourished individual, poliovirus typically causes either mild flu-like illness or no symptoms at all. In fact, over 95% of polio infections are asymptomatic (are they really ‘infections’ of any concern, if that is the case?) ²⁷. Paralysis occurs in fewer than 1% of infections -- meaning some other co-factors likely determine why only that unlucky few develop severe disease²⁷²⁸. Susceptibility could be genetic or environmental. Leading virologists have quietly conceded they "yet have to explain" why an "internal virus infects the spine to cause paralysis" in those rare cases²⁸. The obvious explanation is that the virus by itself usually doesn't; it requires a body already weakened or poisoned by something else. For example, neurological damage from toxins (arsenic, lead, etc.) or even trauma (injections were noted to precipitate paralytic polio in some cases, a phenomenon called "provocation poliomyelitis").

Medical literature from the 1940s-50s is replete with hints that poliomyelitis wasn't a simple one-bug-one-illness story. Doctors reported polio-like paralysis after exposures to any number of poisons -- arsenic, lead, cyanide, organophosphates. Indeed, as West summarizes, "these four chemicals [lead, arsenic, DDT, BHC]...persist in the environment as neurotoxins that cause polio-like symptoms and directly correlate with the incidence of [what was] called 'polio' before 1965."¹³²⁹ Common industrial poisons could produce identical paralysis to poliovirus infection³⁰³¹. Even arsenic poisoning (known historically as the assassins' toxin) often left survivors crippled, essentially indistinguishable from poliomyelitis³⁰³². More recently, Tylenol has been found to induce ‘virus-like’ transmission of toxicity to healthy cells, i.e. poisoning can masquerade as infection. Learn more below:

Rather than reckon with this, the 1950s public health establishment doubled down on the germ theory narrative. Biskind and other "poison theory" proponents were marginalized or ridiculed -- their findings "denied, concealed, [and] suppressed" by government and medical authorities, as Biskind lamented in 1953¹². The focus had already shifted to finding a vaccine to "conquer" the poliovirus, spurred by the national panic and the compelling images of children in iron lungs. The notion that industry's chemicals were behind the carnage was too inconvenient -- for government, for chemical companies, and for the budding vaccine enterprise that had a heroic tale to sell.

Vanishing Polio: How Rebranding and Statistics Hid the Decline

The popular belief is that after Jonas Salk's injectable polio vaccine (IPV) came out in 1955, polio began to vanish, and Albert Sabin's oral vaccine (OPV, introduced 1961) finished the job. There is truth that paralysis reports declined dramatically in the late 1950s/1960s. However, correlation is not necessarily causation -- especially when the very definition of "polio" was changed right after the vaccine's debut. It turns out that much of polio's "disappearance" was an illusion created by medical reclassification and statistical gimmickry, rather than purely by immunity from shots.

Here's what happened: Prior to 1955, public health authorities defined a paralytic polio case loosely -- 24 hours of paralytic symptoms with no other obvious cause was usually sufficient for a diagnosis. Thus, any brief paralysis (e.g. a child with a limp that lasted a day) might be counted as poliomyelitis in those epidemic years. But in 1955 -- the same year Salk's vaccine was rolled out -- the criteria were tightened significantly. Health officials decided that only paralysis lasting at least 60 days would count as polio³³. Also, laboratory tests were increasingly used to rule out other viruses like Coxsackie or aseptic meningitis in cases of limb weakness³⁴. In essence, the government started "reporting a new disease, namely paralytic poliomyelitis with longer lasting paralysis."³⁵ Many cases that would previously have been logged as polio were now filtered out or re-labeled as meningitis if they didn't meet the new definition³⁵. As one analysis noted, "This change in definition meant that in 1955 we started reporting a new disease..."and this alone "would have caused a decline in reported cases...whether or not any vaccine was used."³⁵

So, polio cases were already set to drop precipitously on paper after 1955, simply because the bar for diagnosis was raised. And drop they did -- by about 60% in 1955-57, before the vaccination campaign had really reached the majority of children³⁶. Health officials quietly acknowledged this reclassification effect. Dr. Bernard Greenberg, a biostatistician, testified to Congress in 1962 that cases of polio were in decline prior to 1955, but after introduction of the vaccine and new definitions, reported cases initially spiked (due to vaccine failures and cases occurring in recently vaccinated persons) and then were reclassified downward. It was a confusing picture, but through various counting tweaks, the public was given the impression of a miracle.

A similar sleight-of-hand occurred decades later in India's much-hailed polio eradication campaign. "Polio, traditionally synonymous with paralysis and disability, has been given a new name in India," noted Indian researcher Jagannath Chatterjee in 2014. "It is now known as NPAFP or non-polio acute flaccid paralysis."³⁷³⁸ By redefining most paralysis cases as "non-polio" -- i.e. not caused by wild poliovirus -- India was able to declare itself "polio-free" in 2014, even though tens of thousands of children were still becoming paralyzed each year. In fact, the year India was declared polio-free, the country recorded 60,992 cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis in children³⁹. Essentially none of those counted as "polio," despite identical symptoms, because they either tested negative for the wild virus or were caused by the vaccine strain (more on that below). Officials swept these cases under the rug of a new acronym (NPAFP), a policy an Indian Medical Association paper later condemned as "chicanery" that resulted in "an unprecedented toll of disability in children" nationwide⁴⁰.

To further massage the numbers, cases of paralysis occurring within 4-8 weeks of an oral polio vaccine dose wereautomatically presumed to be "coincidental" or labeled as vaccine-associated paralysis rather than wild polio. That meant they did not "count" against the wild polio case totals that determine eradication status. This is not a trivial footnote: in many developing countries, a significant chunk of total paralysis cases have been vaccine-associated. For example, in 2005 in India there were only 66 cases of wild polio, but 1,645 cases caused by the polio vaccine virus (cVDPV and VAPP)⁴¹. Yet India's official polio count for that year would only list the 66 wild cases; the 1,645 children paralyzed by the vaccine simply weren't included in "polio" tallies. Through such statistical alchemy, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) could trumpet huge progress -- while thousands of parents quietly buried or tended to paralyzed children who didn't fit the narrative.

Chatterjee and colleagues highlight that India's polio-free "success" was largely built on this definitional game: "The definition of polio has been changed repeatedly since the programme was launched, thus automatically leading to a drastic fall in the number of cases," he writes⁴²⁴³. It's a cruel joke indeed -- one doctor called the polio eradication drive "one of the greatest public health scandals of our time." The GPEI, launched in 1988 with great fanfare, was supposed to eradicate polio by 2000. When it failed, they pushed the goal to 2005, then 2010, then 2018, then 2023... always "almost there," always just needing a few more billion dollars and doses. As of 2025, wild polio remains endemic in two countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan), and outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio are occurring across Africa and Asia. Bill Gates acknowledged last year, "It's not guaranteed that we will succeed," even as he optimistically insisted "if things go well, we'll be done in three years."⁴⁴⁴⁵ (He's been saying some version of this for over a decade.) The reality is that "polio" will never be truly gone when you define, diagnose, and create cases the way we have.

The Polio Vaccine's Dark Side: When Cure Becomes Cause

Trump and Gates would have us believe the polio vaccine's story is one of unalloyed triumph -- a 100% safe marvel that simply wiped out disease. History paints a more sobering picture. From the beginning, the polio vaccines had safety issues and unintended consequences that the establishment worked hard to downplay. For one, the original Salk vaccine in 1955 had a notorious incident: one lab (Cutter Laboratories) produced batches that were improperly inactivated, resulting in live poliovirus injected into children. Over 200 kids were paralyzed and 10 died in that "Cutter Incident," casting a shadow over the vaccine's launch. It was a tragic quality control failure; subsequent batches were safer, but it illustrated how rushed this endeavour was under pressure to "end polio now."

Then came Albert Sabin's oral polio vaccine (OPV) -- a live attenuated virus given on sugar cubes. Easier to administer and better at inducing gut immunity, OPV rapidly replaced Salk's shots in the 1960s and became the workhorse of global campaigns. However, because it contains live (weakened) virus, OPV has a dirty little secret: the virus can shed from vaccine recipients, mutate, and regrow virulence. In plain terms, the oral vaccine can cause polio -- in the recipient, or in others via viral shedding. This phenomenon is called vaccine-associated paralytic polio (VAPP)when it directly paralyzes the vaccinated person, and circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) when a mutated vaccine virus spreads in a community and causes outbreaks.

For decades, health agencies knew VAPP was occurring but minimized its significance. In the U.S., by the 1970s, every new polio paralysis case was vaccine-caused -- wild poliovirus had disappeared from the country after 1973, and the few annual paralytic cases were "predominantly vaccine-induced," as the CDC eventually admitted⁴⁶. By the 1990s, the risk had become unacceptable, and in 2000 the U.S. stopped using oral polio vaccine entirely, switching back to the inactivated shot⁴⁶⁴⁷. Europe had already gone back to the shot. But OPV continued to be used throughout the developing world -- in fact, tens of billions of doses have been given, thanks largely to the Gates Foundation's bankroll. The result? A simmering crisis that the mainstream media is only beginning to acknowledge: today, the only source of polio paralysis in most of the world is the vaccine itself.

The numbers are eye-opening. In India, even as wild polio vanished, an estimated 100-180 Indian children were developing vaccine-associated paralytic polio each year in the 2000s⁵. Clinically, their paralysis is indistinguishable from wild polio⁴⁸ -- a cruel irony, since those cases don't "count" toward polio stats. The Telegraph India reported that for every case of wild polio prevented, cases of paralysis from the vaccine were outnumbering wild cases by approximately 3-to-1⁶. In fact, GPEI's own data showed 42 cases of wild polio in India in 2010, versus 100+ cases of vaccine-derived paralysis that same year⁶. As USA Today later phrased it, "the vaccine is now the main cause of polio outbreaks worldwide."

It gets worse: The more aggressively OPV was applied, the more vaccine-derived polio cases occurred. Indian doctors observed that the incidence of paralysis (NPAFP) in each region correlated with the number of OPV doses given⁴⁹⁵⁰. In regions where children were bombarded with 10, 20, even 30+ doses of OPV (through incessant pulse vaccination drives), the rates of flaccid paralysis skyrocketed. One analysis in Indian Journal of Medical Ethicscalculated there were 47,500 extra paralysis cases in 2011 alone attributable to the OPV campaign⁵⁰⁵¹. Children who received the most doses were 6.3 times more likely to be paralyzed (from any cause) than those who hadn't⁵²⁵³. Doctors expressed "anguish" that these kids were mostly impoverished and then "ignored" by the government that caused their disability⁵²⁵⁴. The OPV drive, while perhaps reducing transmission of wild virus, left a human rights catastrophe in its wake.

Global data reflect the same disturbing trend. In Nigeria, OPV-derived polio took off in the 2000s. A 2011 Journal of Infectious Diseases study by CDC scientists documented 336 paralytic polio cases in Nigeria caused by a vaccine strain that mutated back to virulence⁵⁵. These vaccine-derived strains can swirl for years: one particularly virulent strain (cVDPV type 2) paralyzed hundreds of children across about 20 African countries in the 2010s, long after wild type 2 polio was declared extinct. By 2019, independent monitors were warning that vaccine strains were "spreading uncontrolled in West Africa, bursting geographical boundaries and raising fundamental questions...for the whole eradication process."⁷⁶ In other words, we have sown the seeds of a self-perpetuating vaccine-polio cycle.

Even in the United States, we saw a glimpse of this cycle: in 2005, an outbreak of polio in an Amish community in Minnesota was traced to an oral vaccine strain that had somehow circulated for years, finding a niche among unvaccinated individuals⁵⁶. Fortunately, no one was paralyzed in that instance -- it was a silent spread detected by testing -- but it proved the point: the vaccine virus can sustain itself and jump to others. And in 2022, after nearly a decade of no polio in the U.S., a young man in New York was tragically paralyzed by a vaccine-derived poliovirus (imported from abroad), highlighting that OPV polioviruses remain a threat even in countries that no longer use the vaccine.

All this led Dr. T. Jacob John, one of India's most renowned polio experts, to dub this the OPV's "dirty secret." As he told Down To Earth magazine, OPV viruses are "notorious for causing vaccine-induced polio... they can mutate into a virulent form, causing paralytic polio in others, even leading to polio epidemics."⁵⁷⁵⁸ The response of authorities when Indian doctors reported these problems? "They were asked to increase the number of doses given to children."⁵⁹⁶⁰ Just give more vaccine -- essentially doubling down on a failing strategy.

"Those vaccinated are 6.26 times more likely to be paralysed." -- Finding of Indian pediatricians on aggressive OPV campaigns⁶¹⁶²

The OPV paradox is now fully acknowledged by scientists (if not by politicians like Trump). A 2007 article co-authored by leading virologist Dr. Olen Kew at WHO bluntly stated: "Once wild poliovirus transmission has been interrupted by OPV, the very tool responsible...poses challenges" due to VAPP and VDPV risk⁷⁷. In 2019, an AP report noted that vaccine-strain outbreaks in Africa were outpacing wild outbreaks, calling it "an unexpected setback" for eradication⁷⁶. Unexpected to Gates and Co., perhaps, but not to those who warned years ago that you "can't vaccinate people out of" poverty and poor sanitation⁶³⁶⁴ -- the real drivers of polio susceptibility.Why Eradication is Impossible (and What No One Wants to Admit)

The sobering truth is that polio eradication in the literal sense -- zero polio paralysis on Earth, ever -- is a pipe dream under current conditions. The program has spent over $15 billion since 1988 and is still not there. Here's why the goal keeps eluding us and likely always will:

The vaccine keeps the virus in play. As we've seen, OPV use means vaccine-derived polioviruses will continue circulating long after wild strains are gone. Every child vaccinated is a potential new shedder. The only way out of this vicious cycle is to stop OPV entirely -- but if you stop it before wild polio is truly gone and before robust sanitation and healthcare are in place, you risk massive outbreaks due to a population with waning immunity. (And even after wild polio is gone, you risk outbreaks from cVDPV if you stop OPV without a flawless switch to IPV). The WHO has been grappling with this "OPV exit strategy" for years, and it's a high-wire act with no safety net. In fact, when they globally withdrew the type-2 component of OPV in 2016 (to try to curtail type-2 cVDPV), that move itself sparked new type-2 outbreaks because some stocks weren't fully gone and immunity gaps emerged. The tool to eradicate polio became the driver of polio.

Poliovirus can hide -- and survive -- in the environment and labs. Unlike smallpox, which had no asymptomatic carriers, polioviruses can linger undetected in healthy people's guts, in sewage, and even in lab freezers. The "last poliovirus" is a moving target. In 2018, live polio virus vials were accidentally found in a Belgian pharma facility; in 2019, an unlicensed lab in Malawi was caught storing polio strains. Containment of all virus stocks globally -- required for true eradication -- is an administrative nightmare. And we know laboratory mishaps happen. The 1979 smallpox lab accident in the UK that killed someone is a cautionary tale; polio labs could do the same, re-seeding an outbreak from a single breach. A theory even exists that the devastating 1916 polio epidemic in New York City was triggered by a lab escape from the Rockefeller Institute's polio experiments, since the first cases occurred just blocks from the lab⁶⁵. Whether or not that's true, it underscores the risk.

Polio can be synthesized from scratch. This is perhaps the coup de grâce to the eradication fantasy. In 2002, researchers at SUNY Stony Brook chemically created a poliovirus genome in the lab from mail-ordered DNA sequences, then "booted" it to life. This showed that any determined group with modest resources could recreate poliovirus -- a potential bioterror threat, as was loudly noted at the time. Dr. Jacob Puliyel in India warns that a "synthetic version of the polio virus" now exists, which *"makes a mockery of the eradication effort as polio can now be spread accidentally or intentionally by this virus."⁶⁶ Indeed, the blueprint of polio is out there; one cannot eradicate an idea, nor a code. Absent a global ban on certain DNA sequences (a slippery slope itself), eradication is never more than temporary. As Puliyel put it, we've basically handed anyone the formula (CHNOPS, the elements) to re-create polio⁶⁶.

Nature finds a way: other viruses fill the void. Epidemiologists have observed that as poliovirus receded, otherenteroviruses have stepped up to cause polio-like paralysis. In the U.S., outbreaks of enterovirus D68 in recent years have led to acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) in children -- essentially polio by another name, causing limb paralysis and even respiratory failure. Similarly, enterovirus 71 has caused polio-like outbreaks in Asia. "The OPV targets only three of the many enteroviruses that can cause polio," notes Chatterjee, *"In such a scenario the other viruses often take over by becoming more virulent... This phenomenon may soon become global as viruses change roles in response to misguided efforts that seek to eliminate them."*⁶⁷ In other words, you can drive one virus to extinction, but you may simply be clearing ecological space for its cousins to thrive. The total paralysis incidence may not improve at all -- it might just come from a different virus that we don't (yet) have a vaccine for. We already see that AFM (from EV-D68) is on the rise in the post-polio-vaccine era. Eradication of disease is much harder than eradication of one pathogen.

Sanitation and nutrition still lag in key areas. Polio (and its analogues) are fundamentally diseases of poverty and poor sanitation. The virus spreads via fecal-oral routes, flourishing where clean water and sewage treatment are absent. In the 1950s West, polio's fade coincided with improved hygiene and living conditions -- even before vaccines. Today, Afghanistan, Pakistan, parts of Africa -- the last holdouts of wild polio -- are regions where conflict and poverty prevent consistent sanitation or basic healthcare. As Dr. Anant Phadke and Dr. C. Sathyamala argued, "it is not possible to eradicate polio, a disease primarily of poor sanitation and nutrition, with a vaccine."⁶⁸ A "holistic approach" of development was needed, but the eradication program fixated on OPV drops instead⁶⁹. Even if they manage to snuff out wild polio in these areas, the conditions are ripe for some pathogen to cause similar paralysis -- be it a vaccine-derived strain, or some enterovirus, or something yet unknown. Without addressing root causes (clean water, nutrition, exposure to toxins), eradication is a fool's errand.

If these points sound pessimistic, consider them realistic. They are drawn not from cynics but from doctors and scientists who observed the on-the-ground reality of polio campaigns. By 2012, at the "Polio Summit" in Delhi, many Indian experts were openly critical. Dr. Pushpa Bhargava, a famed molecular biologist, pointed out that polio was already declining in India before the eradication project intensified, thanks to natural immunity in most people and gradual improvement in living conditions⁷⁰. The last pockets were in extremely poor areas of two states. A targeted approach to improve sanitation there, plus routine immunization with the safer IPV, could have controlled polio with far less collateral damage, he argued⁷⁰⁷¹. Instead, the country opted for the "one-size-fits-all" mass OPV blitz -- the result being tens of thousands of paralyzed children and an exhausted health system. "The so-called benefits of polio eradication have eluded this indebted country and its children face an uncertain future," Chatterjee concludes bitterly⁷².

It is telling that every time the eradication goal slips away, the answer from Gates and global health elites is the same: double the funding, double the doses. In 2019, when vaccine-derived outbreaks were exploding, Gates helped push a new strategy of deploying more novel oral vaccines to combat the mutant strains (essentially fighting fire with fire). And at the 2023 World Polio Day, with cases still popping up, the GPEI called for yet another $5 billion. It's the definition of doing the same thing and expecting different results.

The Deeper Story: Cover-Ups, Soft Power, and "Amazing" Narratives

When Trump calls the polio vaccine "amazing" and slams anyone who questions it, he is unwittingly participating in a decades-long campaign to shield the polio mythology from scrutiny. That mythology has been useful to many powerful interests:

Covering up industrial culpability: As discussed, the early polio epidemics likely had a toxicological component (arsenic, DDT, etc.). The laser-focus on a virus allowed chemical companies and government agencies to evade blame for poisoning the environment. It's notable that Time Magazine in 1950 ran glowing stories about DDT and germ-fighting, even as some scientists were raising alarms about pesticide safety. The public was sold the image of the heroic "DDD" (Disease Destroyer DDT) eliminating insect vectors, while poliovirus was cast as the villain attacking our children. Few realized the "cure" and the cause might be entangled. By the time Rachel Carson's Silent Spring (1962) exposed DDT's ecological damage, the link to polio had been all but erased from public memory.

Statistical manipulation to claim victory: Changing diagnostic criteria in 1955 conveniently made the Salk vaccine look highly effective overnight. Similarly, redefining and renaming paralysis cases in modern campaigns makes it appear polio is "disappearing" when in fact paralysis is not. This is a known trick in public health -- one also used with COVID-19 case definitions and PCR cycle thresholds. It allows officials to declare success without necessarily improving health outcomes. The polio eradication initiative has been a masterclass in such maneuvers, maintaining optimism (and funding) by presenting rosiest-possible numbers.

Pharmaceutical interests: Polio vaccines were the flagship of the mid-20th-century vaccine boom. The triumph narrative helped pave the way for the entire vaccine schedule's expansion. Acknowledging problems with the polio shot (like SV40 contamination -- a monkey virus in Salk shots later linked to cancers -- or the OPV paralysis issue) would, in manufacturers' eyes, "erode public confidence" in all vaccines. Thus, there's been a concerted effort to suppress negative data. For example, when SV40 DNA was found in tumors of mesothelioma patients and others, scientists who raised concerns were marginalized; the CDC and institutes insist to this day that polio vaccines saved lives and any cancer link is unproven. As another example, in 1976 when a Wyeth memo candidly admitted "there are too many polio vaccines-related paralytic cases now" in the U.S., it spurred the switch to IPV -- but media coverage was scant, as the narrative of "polio shot = miracle" had to be preserved. Vaccine manufacturers and global health organizations have a deep stake in maintaining polio as the vaccine success story, even if that means glossing over current failures.

biGeopolitical soft power: Perhaps most cynically, polio eradication has been wielded as a tool of Western influence in the developing world. The Gates Foundation's polio push in India and Africa functioned as a sort of philanthropic diplomacy, opening doors in governments and the U.N. system. It's no secret that India's compliance with repeated National Immunization Days (where millions of kids line up for drops) was partly in exchange for other aid and goodwill with donors. Some public health advocates in Africa and Asia quietly resent that billions are spent on vertical programs for a single disease that was far down their priority list, often at the urging of Western philanthropists who wanted a "legacy victory." Meanwhile, basic needs like clean water, malaria control, nutrition -- which would yield far greater overall health gains -- remain underfunded. Even within the vaccine sphere, measles and cholera kill far more children, but polio got outsized attention because it was a prestige project. In Pakistan and Afghanistan, polio campaigns became entangled with war and espionage -- the CIA famously used a fake hepatitis vaccination drive as cover to hunt Osama bin Laden in 2011, severely undermining trust. Polio workers were then targeted by militants, seen (not entirely incorrectly) as agents of a foreign agenda. The program has thus had real political fallout, yet it carries on in the name of global goodwill.

Bill Gates's personal crusade: Gates has invested enormous personal capital into polio eradication -- over $5 billion -- and it has become almost a proxy for his reputation. He is often photographed administering drops to African infants, a PR image of benevolence. If polio were acknowledged to be, say, impossible to eradicate or primarily toxin-driven or statistically "managed," it would shatter the aura of Gates's model. The Gates Foundation has also funded media heavily to promote stories of vaccine success. Thus, even major outlets often shy away from investigating polio vaccine issues deeply; it's easier to run a success-story press release. The foundation's influence at WHO and CDC is profound (Gates funds about 10% of the WHO's budget, much of it for polio). Insiders have joked that WHO's polio program is practically an arm of the Gates Foundation. So, it is no surprise that days before Trump's proclamation, Gates was granted the podium at the White House to reinforce the polio narrative. Trump, ever susceptible to praise and to wanting "big wins," likely saw alignment with Gates on vaccines as statesmanlike -- perhaps even economically rewarding, if Gates's tech investments in the U.S. please the administration.

All of this creates a perfect storm of confirmation bias. No one at the top levels wants to acknowledge that the cure may be worse than the disease. ³⁷⁴No president wants to admit that a celebrated predecessor's crowning achievement (polio vaccination) might have had downsides. No global health hero wants to concede defeat after billions spent. So the band plays on: polio vaccine is "amazing," we are on the verge of eradication, just ignore the wheelchairs and coffins that don't fit the script.

Conclusion: A New Narrative for a New Era

If there is a silver lining to Trump's recent remarks, it's that they put the polio narrative back in the spotlight -- giving us a chance to set the record straight. Yes, polio was once a dreaded household word, and yes, vaccines appeared to tame it in the public imagination. But this simplistic story must yield to the complex truth:

Polio was as much a disease of environmental blunders as of microbes. It arose from modern industry's toxic trial-and-error, and it receded when we corrected those errors (often after a public health disaster).

The polio vaccine was not a perfect savior; it was a tool -- one that reduced polio in some forms but exacerbated it in others , and one that carried significant risks that were knowingly underplayed.

The "eradication" effort turned into a quasi-religious mission, intolerant of dissent, which in some instances harmed the very public health systems it aimed to help (by diverting resources and demoralizing staff)⁷⁵. It also broke trust in communities where people saw with their own eyes that the more vaccine their kids got, the more paralysis they experienced.

Going forward, we must abandon the one-size-fits-all dogma . Instead of chasing zero cases at all costs -- an elusive grail -- we should focus on strengthening basic health infrastructure, clean water, and nutrition, which will naturally curb polio (and many other diseases) without collateral damage. We should invest in safer vaccines (like only using IPV, if any polio vaccine is truly needed at this point) and be honest about their limitations.

Most of all, we must embrace intellectual humility. It's time to admit that polio may never be 100% eliminated-- and that's okay. We can manage it, as we manage other diseases, through targeted interventions and improved living conditions, rather than grand eradication campaigns that create new problems.

Donald Trump rode to office in 2016 in part by questioning establishment orthodoxies and giving voice to those skeptical of elite narratives. It's tragic that in 2025 he is instead lending his voice to prop up one of the establishment's most sacred (and shaky) narratives: the infallibility of vaccines, epitomized by the polio shot. By doing so, he's effectively joining Bill Gates in telling the world a comforting bedtime story -- one that has very little basis in reality.

The data, the history, and the painful lessons of the past 70 years all point to a conclusion that is as uncomfortable as it is unavoidable: polio is not simply a virus to be exterminated by a vaccine, and pretending otherwise has caused great harm. The sooner we confront that -- with courage and compassion for those affected -- the sooner we can forge truly effective public health strategies. Until then, we'll be stuck in an endless loop, mistaking spin for science, and repeating mistakes while declaring victory.

In the end, perhaps polio's final lesson to us is one of humility: that human health doesn't always bend to our will or our timelines, and that technological solutions can backfire if we ignore fundamental realities. The polio vaccine was not magic; polio eradication is not a simple morality play of good vs. evil. It's a complex saga of trial, error, and unintended consequences. It's high time our leaders -- be it Bill Gates in his philanthro-capitalist bubble or Donald Trump on the campaign trail -- recognize this.

Until they do, to borrow the words of a frustrated Indian health activist, the polio endeavor will remain "a monumental misadventure" -- one that future generations will look back on with the very question Trump posed about Florida's policy: "What were they thinking?"

