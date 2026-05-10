Why I Said Yes - After Twenty Years

Over the past two decades I’ve built a few things I’m proud of.

GreenMedInfo, the open-access database of peer-reviewed research on natural medicine whose content has been viewed over a billion times. The book Regenerate. The Regenerate Yourself masterclass. Stand for Health Freedom (as a co-founder). And, more recently, this Substack — where I cover a range of topics, from MAHA to the Epstein files, from Sacred Technology to new paradigms of disease causation.

What I’ve never built, until now, is a physical product. A real thing you can hold in your hand and consume to improve your health directly. Formulated and produced under my own direction from the soil up.

Today, that changes.

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The standard I held myself to

Of all those projects, the one I’ve held to the strictest standard is GreenMedInfo.

From the day I founded it twenty years ago, I made one decision that defined the project: the site would be free, and it would never run advertisements. No display ads, no sponsored content, not the kind of “educational partnership” arrangements that quietly shape what most health publications are willing to say. That decision left, conservatively, millions of dollars on the table over two decades. The people who’ve followed my work for a long time know this is the part of my history I take most seriously — the conflict-of-interest question, and the long pattern of choices I’ve made to keep that question answerable.

The same posture is why, for twenty years, I said no when asked to put my name on a supplement. I was approached more times than I can count. Some of the offers were significant. But almost all of them were the same arrangement: review a finished formula, sign an endorsement deal, lend a name. I wasn’t interested in that. If I were going to put my name on a physical product, I wanted to be involved at every level — the soil, the farm, the fermentation, the formulation, the capsule. Anything less would have been a celebrity endorsement, and I have no interest in being a celebrity endorsing other people’s products.

So I kept saying no. And I kept making things for myself in my own kitchen, sourced from people I trusted personally.

That’s worked fine for me. But it hasn’t helped anyone else.

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What changed

Last June, I wrote a piece on this Substack about a 2022 clinical trial on a fermented-food enzyme that had been on my radar for years. It became the most-read and most-shared post in this publication’s history. Many of you wrote to me about it. After publishing it, I spent six months trying to find a supplement that matched what the trial used — at the dose and regenerative-organic standard I wanted, in a formulation I’d put in my own body daily. I couldn’t one. Not anywhere.

My family wanted to take it too. As time went on, the less interested I was in waiting for someone else to make it.

Around the same time, I met the people behind a regenerative organic certified farm in Tennessee called Heal the Planet, founded by my friend and colleague Jordan Rubin. Real working farm. Real soil. The kind of soil you can put your hands in and feel come alive. The first production environment I’d encountered in twenty years that I would actually trust to make something with my name on it.

So I sat down with my team. And we made it.

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It’s called ❤️CardioNK, and it’s the first product in my new line called Regenerate. I was involved at every level of its creation — from the soil it grows in, to the regenerative farm in Tennessee that produces the raw ingredients, to the fermentation, to the formulation decisions, to the final capsule. “Food is medicine” has been the thesis of my work for two decades. This product is the first time I’ve been able to take that thesis all the way from the dirt to something you can hold in your hand.

Six compounds in a single capsule. Whole-food matrix delivery. No excipients. Ingredients dosed at the amounts the underlying research actually supports, not the lowest amount the label can legally reference.

I take it every morning. So does my family.

If you want the full story — what’s in it, where each ingredient comes from, why I made the specific formulation choices I did, check out the product page at the link below.

View the Product Details

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One last thing.

The honest disclosure: I created this product, and I’ll make money if you buy it. After twenty years of running GreenMedInfo ad-free, I’m acutely aware of how the conflict-of-interest question can quietly compromise editorial integrity. The fact that I’m saying yes to this product after saying no to almost everything else for two decades isn’t a reversal of that posture. It’s the result of finally finding something I could create with the same standard I held the rest of the work to.

That standard is what made me wait this long. It’s also what makes me willing to put my name on this.

This Substack will keep being what it has been, and so will GreenMedInfo. The product isn't the purpose of either of them. The work is a gift I give myself every day, and my family — and I hope, in some small way, it keeps serving your mission, your health, and your happiness, too.

Thank you for being here. I hope you will enjoy it as much as I do.

— Sayer

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