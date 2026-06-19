Why Everyone Is So Darn Tired, Subconsciously Addicted and Cranky - The Real Energy Crisis

I sometimes half-joke that coffee houses are the opium dens of the modern age —cozy, intoxicating, aesthetically irresistible, and filled with people faithfully returning for their daily fix.

Don’t get me wrong, I love coffee, and it does have an impressive set of evidence-based health benefits I have documented in detail on GreenMedInfo.com (possibly to justify my adoration). But if I drink it daily, it will absolutely bankrupt my energy reserves if I am not careful - and which is why I like to switch to matcha, when I have the penchant, and is one of the redeeming features of the menus of most coffee houses today, as most now provide great alternatives.

Most people don’t realize that coffee contains a morphine-like compound called cafestrol - and it is NOT removed in decaffeinated forms. They think they simply love caffeine, when really they’ve become hooked on a narcotic. I’ve documented the same problem with gluten-containing grains and cow’s milk casein elsewhere. I also dive deep into this topic in my recent article below: Coffee’s Hidden Opioid Secret: Why Your Morning Cup is More Addictive Than You Think.

This isn’t an attack on your morning ritual, nor an attack on coffee houses — one of the only remaining secular institutions of deep connection and joy — that remains. It’s an invitation to ask a deeper question: why are we all so exhausted, and coffee fixated in the first place?

That question is exactly why Dr. Joel Bohemier and I created MethylateBLUE — a product we formulated to address what we call the energy crisis.

The Energy Crisis Is Real — and Getting Worse

Dr. Joel has been in clinical practice for 26 years, and his observation is striking. A quarter-century ago, the people asking about low energy were 60-year-olds. Today it’s teenagers, 20-year-olds, 30-, 40-, 50-, 60-, and 70-year-olds. Everyone is asking about energy — because everyone is fatigued, stressed, worn out, and drowning in oxidative stress.

So what do we reach for? Coffee for some. Nicotine for others. Sugar and food for the quick high. The truth is, we live in an addiction-based culture — and it runs deeper than caffeine. There are casomorphins in dairy and gluten exorphins in wheat. Look closely at the conventional diet and lifestyle, and it’s one addictive cycle after another.

Here’s the part most people miss: the word stimulant comes from the root meaning “to prick” — a kind of micro self-injury. Every stimulant whips the adrenals and recruits the sympathetic nervous system into an emergency state, while the parasympathetic side — the part that rests, repairs, and restores — gets thrown under the bus. Over time you need higher and higher doses just to feel normal.

Stimulants don’t give you energy. They borrow it — at interest.

The Methylene Blue Problem

If you spend any time in the biohacking world, you’ve seen the blue tongues. Methylene blue has become the movement’s favorite energy hack. But here’s what often goes unsaid: methylene blue is a coal-tar derived synthetic dye. It’s technically a medication, with a real list of side effects.

It’s a monoamine oxidase inhibitor, which means it can trigger serotonin syndrome — especially dangerous for anyone on SSRIs — along with high blood pressure, shaking, and anxiety. It isn’t even approved as a dietary supplement.

And there’s a deep irony here. The same Make America Healthy Again movement that has targeted coal-tar-derived red dyes in our food supply is, in many cases, putting coal-tar-derived blue into their bodies. The European Union — roughly half a billion people — eliminated coal-tar dyes over their links to psychiatric effects, including attention deficit issues.

Now, I want to be fair. Many of our friends use methylene blue, and some people do report benefits. But the placebo effect is powerful — when you believe something is helping you, it often does, at least for a while. The deeper problem is that methylene blue is a xenobiotic — a compound foreign to human biology — and foreign compounds carry long-term, unintended costs.

A xenobiotic is foreign to your biology. Phycocyanin has been in the human diet since the beginning of time.

Dive deeper into my methylene blue reporting, including its notorious “blue brain effect” by reading:

Biological Blue: What We Built Instead

When you look at a MethylateBLUE capsule, it’s genuinely blue. But that color doesn’t come from a synthetic dye — it comes from real food.

We use organic spirulina rich in phycocyanin, a brilliant blue pigment that has been part of the human diet forever. Phycocyanin is a chromophore, meaning it can absorb light — including near-infrared and infrared — and help increase mitochondrial function. It’s remarkably similar to biliverdin, a powerful antioxidant our own bodies produce. It also activates NRF2, the body’s innate antioxidant system — the same system people are chasing when they take vitamins C, E, and A, except here we’re switching on a pathway nature built into us.

This isn’t a fringe idea. Phycocyanin has been studied for roughly 20 years, across 120+ health conditions, with 71 documented pharmacological actions. We did a full literature review on it at GreenMedInfo. These aren’t our claims — it’s that the research community itself has been fascinated by this compound for two decades.

Every Layer of the Mitochondria, Taken Care Of

Methylate Blue is built so that every level of energy production is supported. Here’s what’s inside and why.

Chlorophyll A. In 2012, a remarkable discovery showed that chlorophyll A — from anything green — is metabolized into a compound that enters the mitochondria and helps capture the energy of light. In an animal study using the pig model (the closest to human physiology), sunlight exposure increased mitochondrial efficiency and longevity, without the expected photo-oxidation damage — almost like an internal sunscreen. Combined with phycocyanin, it broadens the body’s light-absorption spectrum dramatically.

Methylated B vitamins. B vitamins are essential for energy production, but somewhere between 40% and 60% of the population has trouble with methylation (the MTHFR variation). We use the already-methylated, activated forms, so your body doesn’t have to do the conversion work. These act as coenzymes in the Krebs cycle and the electron transport chain — literally the reactions that create energy.

Fermented nicotinamide (vitamin B3). This is the clean electron donor your electron transport chain needs to produce ATP. We ferment it because that form is far easier to absorb and get into the cell.

Peptide-powered minerals. This is the key piece. U.S. soils have been mineral-depleted since the 1930s, and most supplements use inorganic minerals — some genuinely toxic — that your body tries to store outside the cell, contributing to arterial plaquing. We grow our minerals inside spirulina, bound to amino-acid peptides that shuttle them into the cell, where they actually activate the enzyme systems that produce energy.

You’ll never see this deficiency on a nutrition label — because it’s not acknowledged as essential. Yet it’s been in our diet forever.

Dive deeper into the ancient roll that phycocyanin has played in human nutrition:

Why We Call It Regenerate

I’ve written a book on the topic of you incredible innate ability to regenerate and heal — REGENERATE — and produced a free masterclass that enrolled hundreds of thousands, called REGENERATE YOURSELF, so creating a company informed by this work was the most natural progression in my life possible.

There are no chemicals in this product — none in the capsule, none in the stabilizers, nothing added for shelf life. The whole line is called Regenerate because every ingredient comes from regenerative organic farms that heal the soil, the microbiome, the plants, and the farmer — and ultimately, us. It’s a near-perfect cycle, exactly as nature intended.

When you understand what’s happening inside a single cell, it becomes hard not to feel awe. The electric field across the inner mitochondrial membrane runs on the order of 30 million volts per meter — peer-reviewed, published, and roughly the intensity of a lightning bolt. There are quadrillions of these in your body. A healthy cell membrane has been shown to have the tensile strength of steel.

This isn’t pseudoscience. It’s standard science. Your body is a miracle.

Our company’s motto is ancient intelligence — the original AI. No matter how sophisticated our methods get, it’s the natural intelligence in the plant, the soil, and the body that does the real work. We’re simply honoring it.

What It Actually Feels Like

I felt it within the first dose — a warm, niacin-flush-like wave of energy and focus that I now believe was the fermented nicotinamide. And I noticed something else: on the days I’d normally reach for a second or third coffee, I was simply less inclined to do so.

Dr. Joel’s experience has been even more sustained. A few months in, he describes it as “a strong, silent power” — steady energy all day with no peak and no crash, his brain switched on from morning to night.

One tip: when you take it, go outside. Put your bare feet on the ground, get some sunlight or use a red light. MethylateBLUE was built to capture those photodynamic effects, so the sun and the supplement work together.

Is This for You?

You might recognize yourself here:

You roll out of bed and reach for coffee before you can even think.

You battle brain fog, afternoon crashes, or that heavy post-meal exhaustion.

You feel “wired and tired” — cranky, running on fumes and adrenaline.

You’ve tried methylene blue and keep wondering when the promised benefits will kick in.

You want to ease off the stimulant rollercoaster without going cold turkey.

Fatigue isn’t a disease. It’s a message — your mitochondria telling you they aren’t making enough energy. Give them the right ingredients, and they will.

A Word on Why We Finally Did This

For 20 years, people asked me to just tell them what to take. I always refused to put my name on a product — nothing ever met the standard. Methylate Blue is the first thing that has. Dr. Joel and I poured our hearts, our souls, and two decades of research into every detail, examining every layer of the mitochondria to make sure it was done right.

We hope you feel the difference the way we have.

— Sayer Ji & Dr. Joel Bohemier

⏳ Introductory Offer — Ends Saturday at Midnight

Our initial batch is limited, and the founder’s introductory pricing closes this Monday at midnight. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. 👉 Try MethylateBLUE — Introductory Offer → 👉 Lock in your Subscription to MethylateBLUE — Lock in the Introductory Offer Permanently → P.S. — This is our very first batch, made as a limited run to keep every detail perfect. The introductory price ends Saturday at midnight, and we can’t guarantee restock timing. If you’ve been waiting for something we’d actually put our name on, this is it.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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