Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
40m

Oh Sayer…YES this is excellent news. Thank you for this post. My heart swells with pride and love knowing that persons like you are paying attention and speaking out to our mostly deaf ears. ❤️

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Carol DeWitt's avatar
Carol DeWitt
34m

I live in Louisiana. People are tired of the same old same old

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