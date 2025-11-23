Article-at-a-glance

Two major Miami philanthropic institutions — The Miami Foundation and the Elevate Prize Foundation — funded or celebrated CCDH and its CEO Imran Ahmed at the exact moment he was directing covert “black ops” against U.S. citizens and a presidential candidate.

2024 was the year the now-infamous black-ops memo leaked , revealing CCDH’s involvement in foreign election interference, deplatforming schemes, and directives to “KILL MUSK’S TWITTER.”

New evidence places CCDH inside a transnational dark-money network , including Soros’s Open Society Foundations, Hansjörg Wyss, Arabella Advisors, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, and seven anonymous UK trusts.

Funders now face a moral and civic reckoning: Will Miami’s charitable class continue supporting an organization whose CEO may soon be deported, prosecuted, or both for actions targeting Americans?

Miami’s philanthropic world likes to wrap itself in the language of community healing, social impact, and civic uplift. But in 2024— the same year the CCDH black-ops memo leaked — one of the city’s most prominent foundations — the Miami Foundation — quietly supported the very foreign influence operation at the center of the scandal.

This is not speculation.

It is documented fact.

And it was followed by another foundation showering Imran Ahmed and his organization with even a larger sum, only months ago, in my backyard.

The Elevate Prize Foundation awarded CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed a $300,000 prize and global amplification — right as he was being accused of black operations, election meddling, and unlawful foreign influence.

The Miami Foundation granted nearly $130,000 in program support to CCDH’s Washington, D.C. nonprofit — the U.S. arm of the same UK-based group coordinating covert campaigns to silence Americans.

Meanwhile, Ahmed’s legal situation has deteriorated so rapidly that UK press have reported he may face deportation, and U.S. congressional committees now openly question whether he should be prosecuted for election interference.

Yet Miami’s philanthropic elite is standing alongside him — or worse, unaware of what they have enabled.

This article is a call to conscience.

It is a call to transparency.

And it is a call to every Miami donor, board member, or community leader who ever believed philanthropy should uplift the community — not bankroll covert operations targeting American citizens.

2024: The Year the Black Ops Memo Blew Open a Foreign Influence Network

In your investigative file Exposed: CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed Orders “Black Ops” Against RFK Jr., the leaked memo shows Ahmed admitting:

“RFK — black ops being set up to look at RFK. Nervousness about the impact of him on the election.”

Not cybersecurity. Not “hate.”

Black ops.

A term traditionally used for intelligence, military, or covert destabilization campaigns, often using unlawful tactics.

The same document includes the chilling directive:

“KILL MUSK’S TWITTER”

This was January 8, 2024 — six months before Imran Ahmed stepped onto a Miami stage to receive the Elevate Prize, ostensibly as the face of an “anti-Hate” group whose own internal members look like something out of a mob movie.

While Ahmed strategized covert operations targeting an American presidential candidate, two Miami foundations propelling “social impact” were financially enabling the very organization he commanded.

The Elevate Prize Foundation: Rewarding a Man Under Investigation

Our previous report, Imran Ahmed and the Elevate Prize: A Troubling Recognition Amid Controversy, shows exactly how surreal the situation became.

The Elevate Prize Foundation:

awarded Ahmed $300,000 ,

provided him a global media platform,

and celebrated him as a leader “elevating the human experience.”

Yet at the time of the award:

he was facing accusations of black operations ,

targeted deplatforming of U.S. citizens,

defamation campaigns,

and foreign election meddling.

The Foundation, created by Joseph Deitch, and lead by CEO Carolina Garcia Jayaram, has not explained why it chose Ahmed — nor whether any due diligence was done — despite over 3,000 petition signatures demanding answers. Add your signature below.

The Miami Foundation: A Direct Grant to CCDH’s U.S. Operational Arm

In its 2024 IRS Form 990, The Miami Foundation quietly listed:

“Center for Countering Digital Hate, Inc.” — $129,755 grant

(Program Support)

This is CCDH’s Washington, D.C.–registered nonprofit — the group coordinating CCDH’s lobbying, influence, and censorship operations on U.S. soil (allegedly as an unregistered foreign agent).

This means a Miami community foundation funded a foreign-influence censorship group involved in:

White House policy shaping

Surgeon General advisory influence

CISA coordination

Congressional bill-writing

Platform takedown pressure

Election narratives

And covert operations against Americans

as documented extensively in our recent report: BREAKING: Soros Confirmed as CCDH Funder — And 20+ Dark Money Backers Now Exposed.

There is no version of “program support” that justifies this.

No charitable mission that explains it.

And no ethical argument that can defend it.

CCDH’s Dark-Money Ecosystem: Miami Joined a Foreign Web of Influence

The Soros file shows the 2024 confirmation of a $250,000 Open Society Foundations grant to CCDH, along with CCDH’s dark money funding ties to:

Hansjörg Wyss

Arabella Advisors

Sixteen Thirty Fund

Jeff Skoll

Silicon Valley Community Foundation

Seven anonymous Prism Trusts

Additionally, my previous report The Unraveling of CCDH reveals CCDH’s ties to:

UK Foreign Office

NATO-linked psychological operations experts

Labour Party strategists

U.S. federal officials engaging in censorship partnerships

Miami philanthropies are now part of this network — whether knowingly or not.

That is the moral problem they must face.

And it gets worse.

As documented in Ahmed’s own parliamentary testimony — both written and oral, preserved on the UK Parliament website — he did not merely smear Americans who disagreed with him on vaccines or masks. He escalated to some of the most grotesque analogies imaginable.

Before the British Parliament, Ahmed:

likened American citizens expressing protected First Amendment speech to “groomers” and child exploitation networks ,

compared vaccine skeptics to organized criminal cartels ,

suggested that “anti-vaxxers” should be thought of in the same category as terrorist actors ,

and implied that individuals like myself and RFK Jr. were part of a transnational “criminal network” simply for expressing dissent on health policy.

Let that sink in:

A foreign operative told Parliament that Americans exercising their constitutional rights were essentially child predators, terrorists, and criminals.

And instead of condemning this, two Miami foundations funded him.

Which raises a question that The Miami Foundation and The Elevate Prize Foundation can no longer avoid:

Are you comfortable funding a man who stood before a foreign parliament and compared American citizens to child groomers, organized criminals, and terrorists — simply for expressing disagreement on public-health policy?

Are you comfortable funding an organization whose CEO:

classified lawful speech as extremism ,

urged foreign lawmakers to treat U.S. dissidents as quasi-criminals ,

and laundered defamation through parliamentary privilege?

Did you know he used Parliament to portray U.S. citizens as threats to national security?

Did you know he labeled Americans who asserted their rights —

to breathe freely, to decline a hastily deployed mRNA product, to practice their religion —as dangerous extremists?

Is this what Miami philanthropy stands for?

The Legal Reality: Ahmed Faces Deportation and Possible Prosecution

As of late 2024–2025:

UK media reports that Imran Ahmed faces deportation for his role in foreign election interference, among many other violations

Elon Musk and Jim Jordan’s Weaponization Committee publicly state that Ahmed should be prosecuted

FEC complaints allege unlawful foreign operations targeting U.S. elections

Lawsuits from U.S. citizens (including you) expose CCDH’s harms

A congressional subpoena compels CCDH to turn over internal documents

This is the man Miami philanthropies chose to uplift.

This is the organization they funded.

Miami’s funders may also be unaware — or may prefer not to know — that Imran Ahmed is currently a named defendant in a 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit in Florida, alongside CCDH, U.S. officials, and major tech platforms.

The suit alleges systematic violations of:

the First Amendment ,

the Fifth Amendment ,

and federal civil rights statutes designed to prevent foreign actors from laundering censorship back into U.S. agencies.

Six plaintiffs — each targeted by CCDH’s campaigns — have submitted sworn declarations detailing reputational injury, deplatforming, financial losses, threats to safety, and violation of constitutional rights.

Do the Miami Foundation and the Elevate Prize Foundation understand that they funded a man now being sued for civil rights violations against American citizens?

Did they know?

Do they care?

And if they didn’t care before — why not now?

Learn more about our case here.

A Moral Challenge to Miami’s Foundations and Their Donors

Miami is a city of immigrants, a city of strivers, a city of exiles, a city that understands political persecution better than most places in America.

For two Miami foundations to financially empower a foreign political operative running covert ops against Americans is not just a funding oversight —

It is a betrayal of our community’s values.

To the boards, donors, and executives of these institutions:

You funded an organization whose CEO is now under investigation for black operations, election interference, and weaponized censorship.

You funded a group that targeted American citizens.

You funded a group that influenced U.S. policy without democratic accountability.

The question now is simple:

Will you correct this — or defend it?

