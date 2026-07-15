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No One Important's avatar
No One Important
1h

Rice is an incomplete protein, lacking some of the essential amino acids. So are red beans. BUT, red beans and rice complement each other and form a complete protein.

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Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
1h

what about butter? I love butter on my rice

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