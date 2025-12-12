SHARE AND COMMENT ON THIS POST ON X.

Story at a Glance

The paradigm shift: What we call “contagion” may not require pathogens at all. Cells under stress naturally broadcast molecular signals via extracellular vesicles—biological packets that can transfer information between organisms and create the illusion of infectious transmission.

The mRNA revolution: COVID-19 vaccines have transformed human cells into producers of spike-bearing exosomes that circulate for months, appear in all body fluids, and carry pharmacologically-induced signals throughout the population. This is biological broadcasting at an unprecedented scale.

The amplification crisis: Self-amplifying RNA vaccines now multiply this process exponentially, creating replicating genetic instructions that generate vast quantities of synthetic biological signals—potentially turning each injection into a self-perpetuating broadcast system.

The regulatory void: No authority has investigated whether these vesicles influence unvaccinated individuals, despite widespread reports of symptoms following intimate exposure. We have deployed a global biotechnology without understanding its most basic consequence: whether it alters biological communication between humans.

The central revelation: Billions of people may now be involuntary broadcasters of pharmaceutical signals, fundamentally changing the biological information environment of our species.

What happens when billions of people are turned—unintentionally—into broadcasters of pharmaceutical signals?

In Part I: Poisoned, Not Infected, we explored a paradigm-shifting reality: that chemical exposures trigger cells to release nano-sized extracellular vesicles (EVs)—particles virtually indistinguishable from viruses—that carry molecular distress signals throughout the body. A striking example appears in the acetaminophen (Tylenol) toxicity research I examined in my article Reframing Viral Mechanisms: Exosomes, Toxicity, and the Xenogen Hypothesis, where exosomes released from poisoned liver cells were shown to transmit injury patterns to entirely healthy mice—without any pathogen present. When large groups share the same toxic exposure, these EV-driven cascades can mimic infectious disease with uncanny precision. This is what might be called pseudocontagion—an illusion of infection arising from toxic injury rather than any transmissible pathogen.

In Part II: Unmasking the “Long COVID” Cover Story for Vaccine Injury we expanded this framework to examine Long COVID and uncovered a striking overlap: the very same biological signatures attributed to “persistent viral infection” were also present in the vaccine-injured—lingering spike protein, microclots, immune dysregulation, latent virus reactivation. This convergence challenged the assumption that Long COVID is uniquely viral and raised an urgent possibility: that a significant fraction of what has been labeled “post-COVID syndrome” may actually be unrecognized vaccine injury.

Now, in Part III, we must confront the most unsettling implication of this entire framework: What happens when the “toxic exposure” is not environmental or incidental—but deliberately injected into billions of people worldwide?

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines instruct human cells to produce a foreign protein—the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein—in quantities and for durations that were never fully characterized in pre-authorization trials. And if stressed or modified cells naturally package molecular signals into exosomes—and if those exosomes can transfer biologically active cargo to distant tissues—then what, exactly, might the cells of vaccinated individuals be broadcasting?

This question has been aggressively dismissed as “misinformation.” Yet the peer-reviewed literature tells a more complex, more biologically plausible, and far more consequential story—one that public health authorities have been remarkably unwilling to address. And in light of this biophysical framework, it is nothing short of astonishing that we were told the crisis was “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” when the emerging evidence suggests the opposite may, in fact, be true.

The Mechanism: From mRNA Injection to Exosomal Broadcast

When mRNA vaccines were first authorized, the public was assured that the lipid nanoparticles remained at the injection site and that spike protein production was localized and transient. This narrative began unraveling almost immediately; yet those who questioned it, labeled as dangerous spreaders of misinformation, and summarily censored and/or deplatformed.

Biodistribution studies from Pfizer, obtained through Freedom of Information requests, revealed that lipid nanoparticles rapidly dispersed from the injection site to multiple organs—including liver, spleen, adrenal glands, and ovaries. Japanese regulatory documents showed LNP accumulation in ovaries at concentrations 118 times higher than initial plasma levels by 48 hours post-injection.

Image description: Putative Biodistribution of mRNA after BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 COVID-19 Vaccine Administration. COVID-19 vaccines inject lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) containing mRNA that encodes for the Spike protein. (Source)

Growing evidence shows that vaccine-derived spike protein can enter—and in some cases persist in—the bloodstream far longer than originally assumed. In a 2022 study, Ogata and colleagues detected circulating spike antigen in the plasma of Moderna mRNA-1273 recipients, confirming systemic distribution following injection.

https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/74/4/715/6279075

A Circulation study on vaccine-associated myocarditis later found measurable levels of full-length spike protein in affected adolescents and young adults, while asymptomatic vaccinated controls showed none—suggesting prolonged or dysregulated antigen presence in certain individuals.

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.122.062679

More recently, researchers at Yale identified circulating spike protein months—and in some cases, more than 700 days—after vaccination in participants with persistent post-vaccination symptoms, indicating that antigen clearance may vary dramatically across the population.

https://news.yale.edu/2025/02/19/immune-markers-post-vaccination-syndrome-indicate-future-research-directions

But free-floating spike protein is only part of the story. The question we must now ask: Is spike protein being packaged into extracellular vesicles—and if so, what are those vesicles doing?

Spike Protein in Exosomes: The Evidence

In 2021, a landmark study published in the Journal of Immunology provided the first direct evidence that mRNA vaccination induces the release of spike-protein-bearing exosomes. Researchers found that circulating exosomes from vaccinated individuals contained spike protein on their surface—and these exosomes could be detected for at least four months after vaccination.

The implications are profound. These are not free-floating proteins passively circulating in blood. They are actively packaged into membrane-bound vesicles—the same vesicles that cells use to communicate information to distant tissues and, potentially, to other organisms.

If exosomes and related vesicles can transmit chemically induced injury patterns — as demonstrated in the Tylenol hepatotoxicity model — then the vesicles released by vaccine-stressed cells may similarly externalize their contents beyond the individual.

In this model, the vaccinated body becomes:

a production site of foreign protein,

a generator of stress-encoded vesicles, and

a potential broadcaster of those vesicles into the surrounding environment.

This reframes the entire notion of “shedding” - which is why ‘Poisoned, Not Infected’ so accurately names the deeper biological truth at play.

Under the traditional model, shedding requires a replicating pathogen that multiplies inside a host and exits to infect another. But here, the mechanism is different — and potentially more subtle. The broadcast signal is not a virus but the body’s own communication architecture hijacked by a synthetic antigenic stimulus. The vesicles are not infectious in the classical sense; they are informational, carrying the biochemical imprint of vaccine-induced stress.

This allows for the possibility — still scarcely explored in mainstream discourse — that individuals in close proximity may be exposed not to a virus, but to stress-encoded biological messages originating from someone else’s pharmacological intervention. This is not contagion as virology defines it. It is pseudocontagion: a network-level propagation of biological information that can evoke parallel physiological patterns across multiple bodies without any pathogen at all.

In other words:

The vaccine does not stay in the arm.

Its products do not remain confined to the individual.

And the biological signals generated in response may behave in ways that resemble “spread,” even though no infectious agent is present.

This is the broadcasting paradox — and its implications for public health, chronic illness patterns, and the interpretation of “outbreaks” in highly vaccinated populations are enormous.