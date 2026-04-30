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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
14h

It is the same with ivermectin.

It is the same with hydrochloroquine.

It is the same with fenbendazole.

It will be the same for anything with no profit potential.

The angle is the same, which tells you exactly where this pressure to unpublish and bury is coming from.

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Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
14h

The science is settled. The vast majority of scientists agree with whoever is funding them. – Anon

A study designed not to find harm will never find harm.

We know they are lying. They know they are lying

They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know that we know they are lying. And they still continue to lie.

– Alexander Solzhenitsyn

They refuse to acknowledge God as the creator, and instead, they worship the creation!

Then scam and play god by "saving" you from certain doom.

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