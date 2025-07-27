Sometimes change doesn’t announce itself with headlines—it slips in through a footnote. But that footnote can speak volumes.

As of July 24, 2025, Wikipedia’s article on the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) includes a critical, long-overdue update: an acknowledgment that Meta (formerly Facebook) publicly and forcefully disputed the central claim of CCDH’s now infamous Disinformation Dozen report.

“Meta, formerly Facebook, publicly disputed the report’s findings. In an August 2021 statement, Meta stated that the twelve individuals were responsible for only about 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content on Facebook, regardless of accuracy. The company also criticized the CCDH’s methodology, stating it was based on a narrow, unrepresentative sample and lacked transparency.”

— Wikipedia, as of July 24, 2025

This isn’t just a correction. It’s the first official crack in the digital narrative war that for years has cast dissent as danger, and evidence-based skepticism as extremism.

We Fought for the Record—and It’s Starting to Reflect Reality

When I published They Came for My Name, I detailed how Wikipedia became a proxy battleground in a war of reputational erasure. As one of the twelve individuals named in CCDH’s Disinformation Dozen report, I had watched my public biography become a monument to falsehood—built on unchallenged claims and weaponized citations.

This month, after carefully adhering to Wikipedia’s COI policies, I submitted a request on the Talk page—backed by:

Meta’s official 2021 rebuttal ,

Public corrections from mainstream media outlets ,

Direct links to CCDH’s original 2021 publication ,

A clear statement that I was not seeking to remove claims, only to ensure disputed assertions were appropriately attributed.

Wikipedia editor Valjean responded with integrity:

“NPOV requires we include mention of Meta's statement. We don't get involved in their dispute, but we document it.”

He then made the change. A single paragraph, long overdue—but momentous.

Media Giants Corrected the Record—Before Wikipedia Did

Incredibly, before Wikipedia acknowledged the dispute, several major media outlets had already issued corrections or clarifications:

The Independent updated its May 17, 2021 article to include Meta’s objection and linked directly to the rebuttal.

Forbes appended a correction to its July 19, 2021 piece, referencing Meta’s rejection of CCDH’s numbers.

McGill University’s Office for Science & Society pinned a comment to their YouTube video, acknowledging the platform’s methodological critique.

Each of these is documented in:

Major Victory: Media Giants Admit Errors in Disinformation Dozen Coverage

These retractions speak to a growing recognition that CCDH’s core claim—that 12 people caused 65% of online “misinformation”—was grossly overstated and misleading.

Meanwhile, Others Still Promote the Debunked Narrative

Yet despite these corrections, others continue to amplify CCDH’s claims without disclosure of dispute:

These are not isolated incidents—they are active fronts in an ongoing information war where perception is shaped by repetition, not truth.

Perplexity.ai: When AI Becomes a Defamation Engine

The implications go far beyond Wikipedia and mainstream media. AI systems like Perplexity.ai, trained on these uncorrected narratives, are now automatically generating defamatory content.

In one real-time query, Perplexity fabricated and misattributed claims about both myself and GreenMedInfo—presenting them as fact without attribution or balance. The result? Automated defamation that compounds reputational damage at machine scale.

I exposed the full story here: Perplexity.ai’s Defamation Exposed

This is exactly why Wikipedia’s edit matters. It’s not just about the article. It’s about what most AI systems on this planet scrape, what search engines trust, and what the majority of the public believes by default.

The Lawsuit That Aims to Hold Them Accountable

These corrections, updates, and public conversations are important—but not enough.

That’s why I, along with others, have filed a federal lawsuit against CCDH, its founder Imran Ahmed, and those complicit in the coordinated reputational attack on individuals listed in the Disinformation Dozen.

Our lawsuit—filed in federal court—aims to reveal the collusion between NGOs, tech platforms, and government actors that transformed constitutionally protected speech into algorithmically-targeted censorship.

This is not just a defamation case. It’s a landmark battle for free speech, digital sovereignty, and due process in the information age.

Read the full legal briefing here

Why This Wikipedia Update Signifies a Shift

Whether we know who edits the pages or not, Wikipedia has become a digital foundation of today’s public knowledge. It feeds Google search boxes, AI systems, school assignments, and government briefings. Until now, it reflected only one side of a narrative that has caused incalculable harm.

By including Meta’s rebuttal—and, implicitly, acknowledging a long-suppressed controversy—Wikipedia has taken a small but profound step toward course correction.

A single footnote can begin to unwrite a lie.

And from there, the truth has a chance to rise.

Where We Go From Here

We continue our legal challenge against those who conspired to censor and defame.

We work to ensure that all Wikipedia entries reflect contested claims with balance, especially biographies of living persons.

We expose and correct the misuse of AI platforms that amplify disinformation under the banner of stopping it.

And we invite others—activists, journalists, physicians, citizens—to speak up, knowing that restoring the record is not just possible, it is happening.

To all who’ve been targeted, labeled, erased, or algorithmically silenced: the tide is turning.

The narrative is cracking.

And this time, we hold the pen.

— Sayer Ji

