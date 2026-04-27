Sayer Ji's Substack

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Missy's avatar
Missy
7h

Sayer I want to Thank You for piecing all this human tragedy with the documents released to date. You have done a FANTASTIC job of exposing the heinous, brutal crimes against humanity, women especially, that perverted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell along with so many others in high places carried out! Truth is like an air bubble it eventually rises to the top. We are indebted to you for your service and to the victims who have been trying to get the truth out 🙌🏻.

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Laura Knight-Jadczyk's avatar
Laura Knight-Jadczyk
8h

And we are ruled by these monsters. Not only that, they steal our money so we have to pay for our destruction.

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