In the span of just months, a series of events that once would have sounded like political fiction have begun to converge:

A landmark 171-page federal civil rights lawsuit in Florida now names the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), its CEO Imran Ahmed, U.S. officials, and tech platforms for colluding to suppress lawful American speech.

A black-ops style “BIO memo” was used in an unprecedented hybrid warfare campaign to try to remove Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from public office by branding him too “dangerous” to serve as HHS Secretary.

There are compelling indications that the Trump administration is preparing to revoke Imran Ahmed’s U.S. visa, with The Telegraph reporting that he’s “at the top of the list” for cancellation because of CCDH’s role in pressuring U.S. platforms to censor Americans.

And in a separate scandal, the BBC admitted that it edited a Jan. 6 speech by President Trump in a way that “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action,” prompting an apology and the resignation of top executives—after his lawyers accused the network of “malicious, disparaging” edits and threatened a $1 billion defamation suit.

These are not isolated stories. They are the visible fractures in a single, transatlantic architecture of narrative control—with CCDH and Imran Ahmed standing at a central node.

Today I want to focus on one piece of that architecture that has received almost no scrutiny: the way Imran Ahmed used the British Parliament itself as a force multiplier for this censorship regime—and, in my view, crossed a bright red line by portraying U.S. citizens (including me and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) as quasi-criminals before lawmakers, without evidence, due process, or basic standards of fairness.

This is the story of how Parliament became a weapon.

The Long Road to the “Disinformation Dozen”

Most readers know the broad outlines.

In 2021 CCDH published its now notorious “Disinformation Dozen” report, claiming that just twelve individuals—including RFK Jr., Dr. Joseph Mercola, and myself—were responsible for up to 65% of so-called “anti-vaccine misinformation” circulating on social media. That document was immediately amplified by the White House, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and a pliant media ecosystem, and then used by Big Tech as a justification to erase us from public platforms (note: In a striking reversal, YouTube recently restored my accounts, effectively acknowledging that I had not violated any of their standards—and that the original removals were the result of government pressure.)

In the process, Ahmed publicly claimed that I was “killing people” and that I “sell death”—a grotesque and false smear that was used to lobby platforms to ban my work and destroy my livelihood.

As I later detailed in Reputation as a Weapon, this campaign was not just about me. It was a test drive for a new governance model in which unelected foreign NGOs can designate domestic dissidents as public-health criminals in all but name, and then pressure governments and platforms to punish them outside any judicial process.

That model has now triggered significant pushback:

Our federal civil rights lawsuit argues that CCDH, Ahmed, and their U.S. partners worked in concert to violate the First and Fifth Amendment rights of Americans by outsourcing censorship to a foreign “charity” and laundering it back into U.S. agencies and platforms.

The Trump administration’s move to revoke Ahmed’s visa , presaged by Marco Rubio’s May announcement, described by The Telegraph as a warning to foreign actors “complicit in censoring American citizens,” signals that Washington is no longer willing to treat this as harmless “civil society” activism.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has now entered the arena, publicly announcing her intent to declassify the Biden administration’s secret domestic surveillance and censorship blueprint—the very strategy that targeted the “Disinformation Dozen,” including RFK Jr., Dr. Mercola, and myself. In her own words, she is committed to exposing “instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.” [Source: @DNIGabbard, April 5, 2025)]

But to understand why this moment matters, we have to go back to where Ahmed first weaponized the full prestige of the British state: his evidence before Parliament.

What Ahmed Told Parliament—On Paper

In 2021, Imran Ahmed submitted written evidence to the UK Parliament’s committees examining online safety and disinformation. In that document, now archived on the Parliament website as OSB0009, he frames “anti-vaxx” speech as a deadly public-health threat and cites CCDH’s work on the “Disinformation Dozen” to argue for sweeping online speech controls.

The written evidence is carefully lawyered. It emphasizes:

That CCDH has “identified a small group of bad actors” allegedly responsible for a disproportionate share of vaccine-critical content;

That these actors supposedly monetize their reach through books, courses, and supplements;

And that their speech should be treated as a matter of public “safety” rather than political disagreement.

On paper, Ahmed stops just short of literally calling us criminals. Instead, he repeatedly uses language like “dangerous,” “deadly,” and “harmful,” while urging Parliament to demand that platforms “stop amplifying” our content and “deplatform repeat offenders.”

If you only read the written submission, you might conclude that CCDH is simply a concerned NGO offering earnest—if extremely biased—policy advice.

But that is not what Ahmed did when the cameras were rolling.

What Ahmed Told Parliament—On Camera

In oral testimony before UK lawmakers (available on the Parliament TV/YouTube feed), Ahmed’s rhetoric escalates dramatically.

He does not describe us merely as controversial voices or even as reckless commentators. Instead, he leans into some of the most inflammatory analogies available in modern political rhetoric:

He agrees when a lawmaker suggests that the “Disinformation Dozen” sound like an “organized crime network,” describing them as “sophisticated bad actors” who have become experts at gaming algorithms and monetizing outrage—language that evokes RICO-style prosecutions rather than health debates.

He compares “anti-vaxxers” to “groomers” and child sexual exploitation networks , urging Parliament to think of vaccine-critical speech in the same category as the most reviled criminal conduct in society.

He invokes the language of terrorism, suggesting that the death toll allegedly caused by “anti-vaccine misinformation” should be considered alongside that of violent extremist groups.

In other words, before Parliament, Ahmed did not just argue that certain posts are misleading or that social-media companies need better moderation policies. He effectively told British lawmakers that an identifiable set of named U.S. citizens—including RFK Jr. and myself—are akin to organized criminals, groomers, and terrorists.

And he did this without any judicial finding, any charges, any due process—indeed, in direct contradiction to the reality that our work remains legal under the U.S. Constitution and protected by the First Amendment.

A Formal Legal Record of Parliamentary Misrepresentation

To support this broader pushback, I have published a detailed evidentiary memo documenting the apparent discrepancies, exaggerations, and analogies criminalizing lawful speech in Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)’s written and oral testimony to the UK Parliament—testimony that explicitly named me as part of the “Disinformation Dozen.”

🔗 Read the full legal memorandum: Apparent Discrepancies and Mischaracterisations in Imran Ahmed / CCDH Evidence to the UK Parliament Concerning the “Disinformation Dozen”

The Discrepancy: Lawful Speech Recast as Quasi-Crime

Taken together, the written and oral evidence paint a deeply troubling picture.

On paper, Ahmed presents CCDH as a neutral expert warning about “harmful content,” couched in the language of “safety” and “responsibility.”

On camera, he shifts into something much closer to character assassination: implying that we are part of criminal-adjacent networks, equating our advocacy with child exploitation and terrorism, and blurring the line between protected speech and violent crime.

In my view, this discrepancy matters for at least three reasons:

Parliamentary privilege was used to launder defamation.

When a witness uses the sanctuary of Parliament to brand private citizens as the moral equivalent of child predators and terrorists, without evidence or charges, that is not “expert testimony.” It is character assassination with a state seal. It helped justify a regime of punishment without trial.

The “Disinformation Dozen” narrative was not merely descriptive. It was explicitly designed to support deplatforming campaigns, advertiser boycotts, and even threatened wrongful-death lawsuits—consequences normally reserved for people found guilty in a court of law, not those who hold unpopular views about pharmaceutical products. It contributed to a dangerous global norm: that dissent itself can be treated as a security threat. As I documented in my deep-dive on Morgan McSweeney and the “British disinformation complex,” the same ecosystem that produced CCDH also fed into NATO StratCom paradigms that explicitly seek to “normalize the classification of dissent as a danger to stability.”

When you combine those elements—a British political operative (McSweeney) co-founding CCDH, later becoming chief of staff to Prime Minister Keir Starmer; a UK-based NGO branding American dissidents as lethal threats; and those claims being laundered through Parliament—the result is a weaponization of democratic institutions against the very concept of free inquiry.

The BBC, USAID, ISD, and the Original “Hit Job”

None of this emerged in a vacuum.

In an earlier investigation, “USAID & BBC Caught Laundering Censorship—Unconstitutional & Unforgivable!”, I traced how U.S. taxpayer funds flowed through USAID into BBC Media Action and related initiatives, effectively financing a transatlantic “Trusted News” apparatus that sought to delegitimize independent health voices under the guise of fighting “disinformation.”

That piece documented how:

This was the original ISD/NewsGuard/BBC hit job against American truth-tellers and health advocates: a coordinated effort to stigmatize entire categories of inquiry as inherently extremist.

Fast-forward, and we now see the same pattern repeating:

BBC executives resign over a documentary that edited President Trump’s January 6 speech in a way that “gave the impression of a direct call for violent action,” prompting the network to apologize for an “error in judgment.” Trump Threatens to Sue the BBC …

The BBC’s global charity arm, BBC Media Action, has quietly received tens of millions of pounds in government contracts and grants for its “disinformation-fighting” work—funding that effectively pays for citizens to be propagandized with their own money. The BBC’s disinformation-fighti…

When you put these threads together, a pattern emerges: a small circle of UK-aligned media, NGOs, and political operatives repeatedly manipulating narratives about “hate” and “misinformation” to justify extreme measures—up to and including rewriting a U.S. president’s words, advocating deplatforming campaigns, or pushing for laws that treat dissent as a security threat.

Ahmed’s use of Parliament was not an aberration. It was a feature.

From Lawfare to Visa Wars: The Reckoning Begins

The same network that labeled us the “Disinformation Dozen” also helped normalize the idea that we could be sued for wrongful death because someone, somewhere, might have read our work and chosen differently about their health—what I’ve called “lawfare” in slow motion.

Now, for the first time, that network is facing consequences of its own. There is a global awakening to the way in which free speech suppression has been laundered through NGOs, Big Tech companies, and world governments, through an opaque network of dark money funders - many of whom are now starting to realize they were party to civil and human rights violations (including crimes) they likely did not eve know they were funding. We can only hope they are beginning to reconsider their actions, and reforming and holding themselves accountable, accordingly.

In this context, Ahmed’s contradictory use of Parliament—sounding measured and “evidence-based” in written submissions while indulging in demonizing analogies in oral testimony—takes on a new significance.

If, as The Spectator put it, President Trump is now “waging war on the British disinformation complex,” then Ahmed’s parliamentary evidence is not just a historical curiosity. It is potential evidence in its own right—of how far this complex was willing to go to criminalize dissent in everything but name.

Why This Matters Far Beyond the “Disinformation Dozen”

This is not ultimately about my reputation, or even that of RFK Jr., now our incredibly popular Health Secretary, or any of the others who found themselves on CCDH’s infamous list.

It’s about whether a small set of foreign NGOs, backed by government contracts and shielded by parliamentary privilege, can:

Brand entire movements as quasi-criminal without evidence;

Collude with U.S. officials to translate those smears into deplatforming, financial strangulation, and legal threats;

And then claim the moral high ground as defenders of “safety” and “democracy.”

When the BBC can edit a U.S. president’s speech in a way that suggests he called for violence—and later admit it gave that false impression—while its ecosystem partners like CCDH accuse dissidents of “killing people” and “selling death,” we are not dealing with neutral fact-checking. We are dealing with narrative warfare. (Learn more about this new model of information warfare deployed against everyday Americans, and law-abiding citizens from all countries, below)

When those same actors stand before Parliament and liken lawful speech to grooming and terrorism, the line between democracy and soft totalitarianism begins to blur.

Where We Go From Here

I believe the time has come for real accountability. At minimum, that should include:

A formal review of Ahmed’s parliamentary evidence.

Lawmakers in the UK should examine whether his oral testimony comported with the standards expected of witnesses—particularly when he equated named individuals with criminal actors, despite no charges or convictions. Full transparency on NGO-government-media ties.

From USAID and BBC Media Action to ISD, NewsGuard, and CCDH, the funding and coordination behind this censorship infrastructure must be dragged into the sunlight. Robust oversight of transnational censorship schemes.

In the United States, Congress should investigate how foreign advocacy groups have been leveraged by domestic agencies and officials to evade constitutional limits and outsource censorship. A reaffirmation that disagreement is not a crime.

However one feels about vaccines, RFK Jr., President Trump, or me, the principle must hold: speech that is lawful under the First Amendment must not be treated as criminal by foreign NGOs or foreign parliaments—especially when those designations are then imported back into our own system as “evidence.”

I have spent the last four years documenting how this machinery was turned on me and others—how reputations were weaponized, how livelihoods were destroyed, how dissidents were made into villains in a story written by their adversaries.

Now, for the first time, some of the authors of that story are facing their own scrutiny.

Imran Ahmed chose to stand before the British Parliament and speak about us as if we were criminals. History may decide that, in doing so, he revealed more about himself—and the system he serves—than he ever intended.

The days when this could all happen behind closed doors are over. The record is public. The evidence is out. And we are no longer silent.

