For more than 30 years, I have documented a simple but inconvenient truth: when rigorously studied, whole foods often match—or outperform—pharmaceutical drugs, and the consequences of saying so have grown increasingly severe.



Although the tide is clearly now turning...

For more than three decades, my life’s work has revolved around a deceptively simple premise: food is medicine.

But not in the watered-down, marketing-friendly sense that now saturates institutional health campaigns. Food is medicine because food is biological information—a signaling system that speaks directly to our genes, our microbiome, our immune intelligence, and our metabolic destiny.

Long before “personalized nutrition,” “epigenetics,” or “food as medicine” entered the mainstream lexicon, the scientific literature had already been quietly documenting this truth. My role has been to surface it, synthesize it, and make it accessible to the public—often in direct contradiction to pharmaceutical-first, reductionist models of care.

A newly highlighted study on almonds offers a powerful and timely example of just how far ahead the science has been all along—and how far behind our medical system remains.

When a Handful of Almonds Rivals a Diabetes Drug

A randomized controlled trial published in Clinical Nutrition ESPEN demonstrated something extraordinary:

Consuming 20 grams of almonds 30 minutes before meals led to statistically and clinically significant improvements in glycemic control in individuals with prediabetes—including a 23.3% reversal to full normoglycemia in just 90 days.

That would equate to:

20g = ~17-18 almonds before breakfast

20g = ~17-18 almonds before lunch

20g = ~17-18 almonds before dinner

To put this into perspective:

That remission rate is comparable to acarbose , a commonly prescribed pharmaceutical postprandial glucose regulator.

Unlike acarbose, almonds produced no adverse effects .

In fact, according to the FDA label, acarbose is associated with multiple common adverse effects—including flatulence (74%), diarrhea (31%), and abdominal pain (19%)—as well as rare but serious risks such as elevated liver enzymes, hepatitis, intestinal obstruction, hypoglycemic shock (when combined with insulin or sulfonylureas), and reported cases of fatal fulminant hepatitis.

Instead, almonds delivered additional benefits: Weight loss Reduced waist circumference Improved insulin sensitivity Better lipid profiles Increased satiety Improved muscle strength



Additionally, on Greenmedinfo.com we have indexed over 60 conditions that could benefit from the consumption of almonds.

Consider that one intervention is a patented chemical designed to block enzymes.

The other is a whole food humans have consumed for millennia—rich in fiber, monounsaturated fats, micronutrients, and metabolic intelligence.

This is not an isolated finding. It is a pattern.

And it is precisely why the new HHS “Eat Real Food” guidelines—which emphasize whole, minimally processed foods like nuts—are quietly revolutionary. They signal a long-overdue inversion of the old food pyramid, toward what some now call a “flipped pyramid”: fewer refined carbohydrates, more ancestral, nutrient-dense foods.

As I placed on the public record via the White House website following this month’s HHS policy celebration:

Why I Created GreenMedInfo

This is also why I founded GreenMedInfo.com.

Long before search engines were flooded with pharmaceutical advertising and algorithmically enforced “authoritative sources,” I saw a widening chasm between what the biomedical literature actually said—and what patients were being told.

GreenMedInfo now houses over 100,000 hand-curated scientific abstracts, organized across 10,000 health topics, each selected and contextualized by me. It has served hundreds of millions of search results to people desperately looking for answers beyond drugs, surgeries, and “wait-and-see” approaches.

Not alternatives in the fringe sense—but alternatives grounded in peer-reviewed science.

Time and again, the literature reveals that foods, herbs, lifestyle interventions, and ancestral practices:

Match or exceed pharmaceutical efficacy

Work upstream of disease mechanisms

Carry multiplicative side benefits rather than side effects

And yet, these findings are routinely ignored, marginalized, or actively suppressed.

When Talking About Almonds Gets You Banned

Which brings me to an uncomfortable truth.

Last year, when I reported on this very almond study on TikTok—simply summarizing peer-reviewed data—my channel was deleted for “dangerous misinformation.”

Let that sink in.

Discussing a published randomized controlled trial showing that almonds can rival a diabetes drug was deemed unacceptable.

This was not an isolated incident. It sits within a broader pattern:

The so-called “Disinformation Dozen” narrative, which falsely equated questioning pharmaceutical orthodoxy with public harm

The Google “book burning” event of 2018 , where natural health and medical freedom content was algorithmically erased

A growing censorship regime that targets natural health advocacy, especially when it threatens profit-centric or centralized models of care

The irony is profound:

As government agencies now cautiously embrace “real food” rhetoric, those of us who pioneered this knowledge—and cited the science decades ago—were silenced for saying the same thing. I had 2 million followers stripped from me in 2021 alone. Thankfully, many of these accounts are now built back and you can follow and connect with me on them here.

REGENERATE and the Return to Ancestral Intelligence

These themes are explored in depth in my book, REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience Through the New Biology.

In Part Three, I focus on the ancestral diet—not as nostalgia, but as a biologically coherent framework aligned with human evolution, metabolic signaling, and regenerative health.

This section overlaps strikingly with the emerging “flipped pyramid” guidelines now being cautiously acknowledged by institutions:

Whole foods over ultra-processed inputs

Healthy fats over refined sugars

Food timing, food order, and metabolic context

Diversity and intelligence of the food matrix—not isolated nutrients

REGENERATE contains hundred of documented examples showing that food is not merely supportive of health—it is often the primary therapeutic agent when allowed to operate without interference.

The Deeper Issue: Who Gets to Define Medicine?

At its core, this conversation is not just about almonds, diabetes, or diet.

It is about epistemic authority.

Who gets to define what counts as medicine?

Who decides which interventions are “acceptable”?

And why does a patented molecule receive institutional protection, while a whole food backed by clinical trials triggers censorship?

Food threatens the existing model precisely because it is:

Decentralized

Non-patentable

Culturally embedded

Empowering rather than dependency-creating

To acknowledge food as medicine—fully and honestly—would require a profound restructuring of healthcare priorities.

That restructuring is already underway, whether institutions admit it or not.

A Closing Reflection

The almond study is not remarkable because almonds are magical. Rather, we get sick because we stop eating the foods that have provided the very substrate for our beings and bodies over countless millennia. And even sicker when we use synthetic chemicals to suppress symptoms often caused both by deficiencies of these ancient foods and poisoning with chemicals.

It is actually quite simple:

The body is designed to heal in dialogue with nature—not in opposition to it.

Food is medicine because food is memory. Food is medicine because food is information. And when we silence that truth, we do not protect public health—we impoverish it.

This is the work I have dedicated my life to.

And it is why I will continue to speak—no matter the cost.

If you want to dive deeper into a selection of studies showing the superiority of natural substances to patented drugs, view our database on the subject here.

