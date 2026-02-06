Last week, NewsGuard published an article titled “Measles Vaccine Didn’t Spread Measles in South Carolina,” framing my recent social media posts and Substack article (789 Cases, Zero Genotypes: The Unasked Questions in South Carolina’s Measles Outbreak) as an example of “false claims” by so-called “anti-vaccine activists.”

What readers were not shown — and what deserves to be placed squarely on the public record — is what I actually said, what I did not say, and how this episode fits into a years-long campaign by NewsGuard and its partners to discredit GreenMedInfo and other independent health journalism platforms.

This is my full response, with context.

What I Actually Asked — and Why It Matters

In a January 28 post discussing the South Carolina measles outbreak, I raised a narrow, technical, and entirely legitimate epidemiological question:

How many cases have been genotyped to confirm they are wild-type measles?

Clinical presentation alone cannot establish strain origin, particularly when the MMR vaccine is known to cause clinically identical symptoms in rare cases.

At no point did I claim that the measles vaccine caused the outbreak. I did not assert sustained transmission of vaccine-strain measles. I did not allege a cover-up.

I asked whether publicly available genotyping data existed to substantiate claims being made with absolute certainty.

That distinction is not semantic — it is foundational to scientific due process.

My Full Clarification to NewsGuard (Published Here in Full)

After NewsGuard contacted me, I responded in writing. That response was partially quoted in their article, but it bears repeating in full emphasis here:

“To be clear, none of this proves that vaccine-strain measles causes sustained outbreaks or community transmission. It does, however, underscore a narrow and technical point: without publicly available genotyping data, clinical diagnosis alone cannot establish strain origin. A statement provided to a media outlet is not the same as publicly available, independently verifiable laboratory documentation.”

This is not misinformation. It is a statement of methodological rigor — one routinely applied in virology, molecular epidemiology, and outbreak investigation.

NewsGuard did not dispute this principle. Instead, it relied on assurances from authorities that such data exist, without linking to or publishing the underlying documentation.

Ironically, that reliance on authority rather than evidence proves the very point I was making.

From Evidence to “Activist”: How the Frame Is Applied

Rather than engage the substance of the question, NewsGuard defaulted to a familiar tactic:

Label the speaker (“anti-vaccine activist”)

Assert institutional consensus

Collapse inquiry into intent

Move on

This is not journalism. It is narrative enforcement, and it is not new.

A Pattern: NewsGuard, GreenMedInfo, and the 2020 BBC / ISD Debacle

NewsGuard’s treatment of this episode cannot be separated from its longstanding hostility toward GreenMedInfo, a platform that for over 15 years has published peer-reviewed scientific literature challenging pharmaceutical orthodoxy.

That hostility intensified around 2020, when GreenMedInfo was swept into a broader reputational dragnet involving:

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD)

The BBC

Coordinated “disinformation” labeling campaigns

Click-driven amplification of defamatory narratives later shown to be deeply flawed

As documented in our prior investigation, “Exposé: Global Elite Target GreenMedInfo & Independent Health Sites via ISD,” these efforts relied on guilt-by-association, selective citation, and the laundering of advocacy positions through media credibility layers.

NewsGuard has never meaningfully corrected its ratings or acknowledged the role these networks played in distorting public understanding of independent health journalism during that period.

Instead, it has doubled down.

What This Episode Really Shows

This latest article does not demonstrate that I was wrong.

It demonstrates that:

Asking for primary data is now framed as dangerous Institutional assurances are treated as sufficient substitutes for transparency Independent platforms are held to a different epistemic standard than authorities Labels replace engagement when questions become inconvenient

Notably, NewsGuard was forced to publish my clarification — including my explicit statement that I was not claiming vaccine-caused outbreaks — because it was accurate, restrained, and on record.

That is why, despite the framing, the article quietly concedes more than it disproves.

Closing Thought: Science Advances by Questioning, Not Credentialing

If asking whether data are publicly available is now “misinformation,” then science itself is in trouble.

GreenMedInfo will continue to publish primary research, ask uncomfortable questions, and insist on transparency — not because it is popular, but because it is necessary.

History has shown, again and again, that today’s “dangerous questions” often become tomorrow’s accepted truths.

And we will continue to stand on that side of the line.

You can read my full response to Newsguard below:

From: Sayer <sayer@greenmedinfo.com>

Date: Wed, Feb 4, 2026 at 1:38 PM

Subject: Clarification on measles genotyping, clinical diagnosis, and public documentation



To: John Gregory <john.gregory@newsguardtech.com>

John Gregory,

Thank you for your note and for outlining NewsGuard’s position. I appreciate the opportunity to clarify a few technical points.

First, with respect to public documentation:

Neither the South Carolina DPH outbreak page nor the CDC’s public “Measles Cases and Outbreaks” dashboard currently publishes genotyping or sequence-level data for individual cases. Those pages report case counts and epidemiologic summaries, not laboratory genotype confirmations.

Regarding the statement you attribute to the South Carolina Department of Public Health — that all specimens are D8, sequence ID 9171 — I appreciate you sharing that. However, a statement provided to a media outlet is not the same as publicly available, independently verifiable laboratory documentation.

To my knowledge, neither SC DPH nor the CDC has published genotyping or sequencing data for this outbreak in any publicly accessible format — whether through GenBank submissions, a MMWR report, or on their outbreak tracking pages. If such documentation exists, I would welcome a link or reference so I can review and update my reporting accordingly.

To be clear, my inquiry was specifically about the absence of publicly available genotyping confirmation — not a claim that genotyping had not been performed at all. The phrase “the answer appears to be: zero” referred to publicly accessible, verifiable genotype data, not to private communications between a state agency and a media organization. If SC DPH has in fact confirmed D8 across all specimens, the natural follow-up question is: why hasn’t that data been made publicly available, and can you share the documentation they provided to you?

Second, regarding clinical presentation:

The CDC explicitly acknowledges that clinical symptoms alone cannot distinguish wild-type measles infection from measles vaccine–strain–associated illness. As the CDC states in its laboratory guidance:

“Genotyping can also distinguish whether a person has wild-type measles virus infection, or a rash caused by a recent measles vaccination.” — CDC, Genetic Analysis of Measles Viruses https://www.cdc.gov/measles/php/laboratories/genetic-analysis.html

Additionally, the CDC’s Clinical Overview page uses an even stronger formulation: “Genotyping is the only way to distinguish between wild-type measles virus infection and a rash caused by a recent measles vaccination.” https://www.cdc.gov/measles/hcp/clinical-overview/

In other words, genotyping (or equivalent molecular methods) is required to make that distinction when a patient presents with rash and fever.

Third, on the question of vaccine-associated measles-like illness:

While rare and typically non-transmissible, such cases are documented in the peer-reviewed literature and are clinically indistinguishable from wild-type measles without laboratory testing.

Regarding the statements you cite from Johns Hopkins and Dr. Washam — I don’t dispute that vaccine-associated measles illness is generally milder than wild-type infection, or that full-blown measles in immunocompetent children following vaccination is rare. However, the CDC’s own laboratory and surveillance guidance does not rely on clinical severity to make the determination of strain origin. As noted above, the CDC states genotyping is “the only way” to distinguish wild-type from vaccine-strain measles, and the CDC’s Surveillance Manual specifically requires genotype identification by a WHO reference laboratory “to distinguish wild type from vaccine strain if vaccinated within 21 days of rash onset” — regardless of symptom severity. In other words, the clinical judgment that it would be “hard to confuse” the two is not the standard the CDC’s own protocols apply. The standard is molecular confirmation.

For example, a study published in Clinical Case Reports (Wiley) describes children presenting with classic measles symptoms following MMR vaccination, where differentiation between vaccine strain and wild-type measles virus was possible only through molecular testing (PCR and sequencing):

“Vaccine-associated measles in an immunocompetent child”

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29152266/

And here’s another relevant example:

“Laboratory response to an infant with suspected measles vaccine associated fever and rash in Sri Lanka” published in Infectious Medicine (Tsinghua University Press/Elsevier):

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10699697/

This is consistent with CDC laboratory guidance stating that genotyping (or equivalent molecular methods) is required to distinguish vaccine strain from wild-type measles virus when rash and fever occur following vaccination.

To be clear, none of this proves that vaccine-strain measles causes sustained outbreaks or community transmission. It does, however, underscore a narrow and technical point: without publicly available genotyping data, clinical diagnosis alone cannot establish strain origin.

That distinction is the basis of my inquiry and reporting. I’m happy to clarify this further or to review any publicly released genotype documentation if it becomes available.

Best regards,

Sayer Ji

