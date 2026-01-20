Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Kittredge's avatar
Jack Kittredge
9h

Wonderful essay. A lot to chew on. Thank you. -- Jack

Reply
Share
Kathlean J Keesler's avatar
Kathlean J Keesler
9h

Sending gratitude and love.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture