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Owl's avatar
Owl
5h

Amen!! I couldn’t agree more! I have often wondered how the pink ribbon crusaders are able to rake in the ridiculous amount of money they do and not improve outcomes any more than they do.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

Many are cottoning on to it now. "Public health" is really nothing more than a business model.

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