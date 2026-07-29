Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
6h

Sayer Ji , you have such integrity -keep doing what you are doing.

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Donna Sudbrook's avatar
Donna Sudbrook
6h

Dr. Judy Miko vits has 2 other books .... Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science (2020) and Ending Plague: A Scholar's Obligation in an Age of Corruption (2021) ..... Praying for miraculous change. So much unnecessary suffering in America because we didn't realize how corrupt our public health system was.

Grateful to the doctors and scientists who have died, giving their lives to spread the truth.

www. learn the risk . org

https ://healthn utnews.subs tack . com / Doctor Deaths list .... only partial

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