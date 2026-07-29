After twenty years of writing about the research, I finally have something incredbily inspiring to show you.

For most of the past two decades I have done one narrow thing. I have read the peer-reviewed literature, indexed more than a hundred thousand studies, and written about the chasm between what the research says and what we are told it says.

Writing is how I have served you. But writing has a limit, and I found it a few years ago. You can describe living nutrition for two decades and still never place it in someone’s hand.

So I stopped only writing about it. I put my hands in the dirt.

Today I want to show you what grew there.

Forty seconds. No narration, nothing to sit through. Just the ground these formulas come from, and the animals who live on it — and at the end, the cows, so friendly I was nearly licked to death.

I have spent enormous effort showing you the research (there’s 100,000+ studies for you here alone). This is the first time I have been able to point at a place and say: there. That is where the answer comes from.

It begins with the ground, the soil, and not a formula

The Regenerate Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins are grown and produced at a Regenerative Organic Certified® farm in Tennessee — Heal the Planet Farm, owned by my friend and industry legend Jordan Rubin, who founded both Garden of Life and Ancient Nutrition.

ROC sits on top of full organic certification and adds three pillars that must be independently verified: soil health, animal welfare, and fair treatment of the people doing the work. Very little farmland on Earth carries it. Almost no supplement does. It is not a claim about a finished product. It is an audit of a piece of ground and everything that happens on it.

Which means that when you ask the only question that matters about a supplement — where was this grown? — the answer ends in a place, a certification, and a name. Not a broker.

Each formula holds more than forty food-derived nutrients: fermented vitamins, chelated minerals, functional mushrooms, botanicals, adaptogens, and superfoods. No synthetic folic acid. No magnesium oxide. No titanium dioxide. No artificial colors.

I sat down and recorded a full walkthrough of both formulas — what is in them, why each decision was made, and the one part I still find hard to believe.

If you watch one thing today, make it this one. Everything I have argued for twenty years is inside it.

Then there is the part I still find remarkable

BIOSTEM takes young meristematic fruit-plant stem cells and pairs them with melanin-rich Chaga mushroom mycelium, then cultivates the two together under deliberately engineered conditions: all twelve colors of the visible spectrum, and specific sound frequencies delivered throughout the growth cycle.

Light and sound are not decoration here. They are inputs. And the outcome is measurable enough to be the subject of an issued United States patent.

I have been using the phrase sacred technology for years, and it would have been reasonable to assume I meant something vague. I meant this: that there are inputs to living systems our instruments can already measure, and which conventional science will take decades to catch up to.

One more thing, and then the invitation

At the center of BIOSTEM are meristematic cells — the undifferentiated cells at a plant’s growing tip, the ones that have not yet decided what they will become. They are why a single cutting can become an entire plant. They are life’s capacity to begin again, held in a few cells at the end of a stem.

They are also, not by accident, the image on the cover of Regenerate.

I did not plan that. I found it. A book, a masterclass, and twenty years of research later, the same principle was waiting inside the formula — which is the closest thing to a blessing I have received in this work.

The honest terms

A factory can make as much as you order. A farm cannot.

These are made in artisan batches rather than production runs, because certified regenerative ground does not scale on demand. It scales on seasons. We harvest what the land gave us that cycle, we make what that harvest allows, and then we stop.

I am not going to tell you a batch is limited and then quietly keep selling it. The last formula we released this way, CardioNK, sold out and is still on backorder. This one will too. I do not know when. I do know that when it is gone, the next bottles come from the next harvest, and a harvest is measured in months.

Try a batch — 20% off a one-time order. One bottle, no commitment, nothing to cancel. If it is not what I have described here, you have risked nothing finding out.

Hold your place — 25% off, permanently. Subscribe and you keep 25% off every shipment, for as long as you choose to receive it. Not an introductory rate that resets on month four. Pause, change the interval, or cancel in two clicks without talking to anyone.

And subscribers are filled first. Not as a loyalty perk — as a planting decision. We commit acreage and production capacity against standing subscriptions before a single bottle is released to the general public. First come, first served, in the most literal agricultural sense of that phrase.

EXPLORE THE MEN'S MULTI-VITAMIN

EXPLORE THE WOMENS MULTI-VITAMIN

I have never been prouder of anything we have made. Watch the video, and I think you will understand why.

To your health and regeneration,

Sayer Ji

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.