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Elle's avatar
Elle
11h

Wowza. JEE is evil personified. Good work connecting the dots Sayer!

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Stephen Kirtland's avatar
Stephen Kirtland
11h

Many decades ago, there was a series of inexplicable cattle deaths accompanied by certain post-mortem tissue removal. They were spread over a wide geographic area but the circumstances of the deaths and the "mutilation" of the cattle were strikingly consistent in all the cases. Ed Saunders (of "The Fugs" fame (well, famous in certain circles, at the time) began an investigation which was published as a series in "Playboy" magazine (Yes, I used to read it. What can I say?). It read like a political thriller, and maybe it was, but the upshot was a very secret government project which was directed at creating a racially specific virus. It was being tested secretly on random cattle, and the parts of the dead animals that were missing from their carcasses were all relevant to the histological examination necessary to determine the progress and internal development of the virus in the infected animals. The tests were done in absolute secrecy and not in a laboratory, where you might suppose they would proceed, because the program was illegal and intended for domestic use, not for national defense. The tissues that the "cattle mutilators" removed were, supposedly, more like munorities' tissue structures than caucasion tissue structures. I have no knowledge that confirms that as fact, but that was the story.

Was it real, or was it Memorex? I do not know, but since the disturbing anomalies around the HIV, Covid 19, and other suspicious viral outbreaks, I have become increasingly untrusting of any "scientific[sic]" explanation by academic or government experts. Too many small things do not add up. When you widen your focus in regard to these phenomena, a number of otherwise awkward events seem to be drawn into that focus. Now, not every anomaly is connected, and not every suspicion is justified, but the realm of coincidence is not, in my mind, large enough to contain the accumulation of, shall we say, oddities which those who manage, or try to, our sources of information would have us believe resides therein. The Bible tells us that everything that is hidden will be revealed and everything done in the dark will come into the light. I pray that day will come soon, because I am becoming frightened of the darkness.

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