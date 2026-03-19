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Four months before his arrest, Jeffrey Epstein told an OSCE official that biological weapons capable of targeting people by ethnicity were “soon possible.” The federal archive shows why he might have known.

In July 2023, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was recorded at a private dinner claiming that the United States and China are actively developing ethnically targeted bioweapons — and suggesting COVID-19’s differential racial impact was “a kind of proof of concept” for that capability. He cited a real peer-reviewed study, though he drew inferences from it that the study’s own authors later rejected when interviewed. The White House called his remarks vile. The ADL condemned him. He was labeled antisemitic and unfit for office.

Four years earlier, Jeffrey Epstein had said almost exactly the same thing — to a senior official of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe — while running a private biological program whose operational details are now in the federal archive.

This article is not about Kennedy. It is about what Epstein said, what he was doing when he said it, and what the documents show about the infrastructure he helped build. Kennedy is mentioned here only to establish one fact: the claim that ethnically targeted bioweapons represent a real and advancing capability was called fringe and antisemitic when a presidential candidate said it in 2023. The federal archive now shows it was said, with apparent operational knowledge, by a man at the center of DARPA’s biological technologies network four years earlier.

The Statement: March 3, 2019

EFTA00783986 is a forensic extraction of iMessages from Epstein’s Mac, device NYC024362.aff4. The date is March 3, 2019. Four months before his arrest.

The contact is a senior official with the OSCE — 57-member-state body responsible for arms control and election monitoring across Europe and Central Asia. He had been in Strasbourg that day with Thorbjørn Jagland, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

The conversation had moved through the afternoon. The Cohen congressional testimony. The vacuum left by weakened Western institutions. Merkel, Macron, Brexit, Netanyahu’s indictment. Then Epstein laid out his theory of how warfare evolves:

“These issues reflect the science progression. From the early 20th century physics, mid century bio, and 21st century information. They are each a form of warfare. And now they are being used in unique combinations.”

Then, without apparent hesitation:

“Next is personal level. So attacking only blue eyed people becomes possible. Or those with Jewish genes. Also soon possible.”

The OSCE official replied: “Crazy.”

Epstein did not say it was wrong. He said it was coming.

What Made Him Say It

A statement like this can mean very different things depending on who is making it. From a layperson it is speculation. From someone inside the relevant research infrastructure, it is assessment. The federal archive documents which category Epstein was in. The federal archive makes that interpretation difficult to sustain.

In March 2013, six months before Epstein finalized a signed legal agreement authorizing him to receive confidential information belonging to the Gates Foundation, Epstein emailed virologist Nathan Wolfe about what he called a DNA “hacking protocol.” His frame: DNA was “cyphertext.” Turn certain genes on, turn others off. The immune system as signal analysis. He wanted to fund research competitions around it. (EFTA01819143)

In August 2013, two days before that same Gates agreement was signed, Epstein underwent a skin biopsy at Massachusetts General Hospital. The resulting induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell lines — carrying his complete genome in a pluripotent state, capable of differentiating into any cell type including reproductive cells — were stored in liquid nitrogen at Harvard Medical School, under an arrangement made with George Church, one of the world’s leading genome engineers. (EFTA02131791)

In April 2015, a prospective DARPA program manager submitted a Biological Technologies Office application developed in consultation with Epstein. In the application, they wrote: “each of these as you know could translate into weapons — some more aggressive than others.” The phrase “as you know” is not a caveat. It is an acknowledgment of prior discussion. (EFTA01746408)

In 2017, Epstein’s private science advisory network — a program called bgC3, which had provided Bill Gates with technical counsel on pandemic preparedness — produced a workplan listing Geoff Ling, founding Director of DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, as a named partner. The workplan was addressed to “JEE” — Jeffrey Epstein. Among its deliverables: a “Strain pandemic simulation exercise.” (EFTA02658424)

In August 2018, Bryan Bishop — the biohacker Epstein had recruited as the operational lead for his private human genome engineering program — sent Epstein a budget document. Its title was “the designer baby and human cloning company.” Its five-year financial projection was $9.5 million. Bishop’s note to Epstein: “the world will never be the same again.” (EFTA01003966)

Five months later, on March 3, 2019, Epstein was telling an OSCE arms official that weapons targeting people by their Jewish genes were “soon possible.”

This was not a man speculating from a distance. This was a man who had iPS cell lines carrying his own genome in Harvard’s liquid nitrogen, a DARPA program manager in his advisory network, a $9.5 million human cloning company in development, and access — documented, signed, legally indemnified access — to some of the world’s most sensitive biological research infrastructure.

The progression is not random. It runs from conceptual framework (2009) to biological material acquisition (2013) to DARPA weapons acknowledgment (2015) to defense infrastructure integration (2017) to active cloning program (2018) to capability assessment (2019). Each step is documented. Each Bates number is verifiable.

The DARPA Layer

The Hou et al. study Kennedy cited — a real, peer-reviewed Cleveland Clinic paper examining ACE2 and TMPRSS2 genetic variants across 81,000 human genomes — found that different populations carry meaningfully different variants in the two proteins SARS-CoV-2 uses to enter cells. Amish and Ashkenazi Jewish populations appeared to lack certain deleterious ACE2 variants. East Asian populations carry the TMPRSS2 Val160Met variant at 40% frequency. These are documented biological facts.

What the paper does not support is Kennedy’s inference that this makes those groups “most immune” or that the virus was deliberately engineered to exploit these differences. Natural population variation in receptor proteins, accumulated over millennia, is not the same as deliberate targeting. The study’s authors said so explicitly.

But the paper establishes something real and important: the biological infrastructure for population-specific viral targeting exists in nature and is mappable. The question Kennedy was actually raising — whether state actors are working to exploit that infrastructure deliberately — is the question the Epstein archive illuminates.

The DARPA program manager who told Epstein their jointly developed programs could “translate into weapons” was not describing a theoretical concern. Geoff Ling, the DARPA official listed on Epstein’s bgC3 workplan, founded DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office. That office’s mission, per DARPA’s own documentation, includes “biological systems that provide new capabilities to both warfighters and the broader public.” The dual-use framing — biomedical research that can become weapons — is not an Epstein invention. It is DARPA’s stated architecture.

The Institutional Trail: From GHIF to BARDA

There is a final element that makes Epstein’s March 2019 assessment something more than a private observation: the institutions he helped build are now managing federal biodefense capital.

In September 2013 — the same week Epstein finalized his legal access agreement with the Gates Foundation (EFTA01106142) — a new entity launched at JPMorgan Chase’s New York headquarters. It was called the Global Health Investment Fund. Its purpose: long-term financing for pandemic preparedness research and development. Its organizational architecture ran directly through Boris Nikolic — Gates’ chief science advisor, whose name appears throughout the financial and biological program documents — and the JPMorgan relationship Epstein had cultivated since 2010.

That entity is now the Global Health Investment Corporation. GHIC has a 10-year public-private partnership with BARDA — the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which funds and stockpiles medical countermeasures against biological, chemical, nuclear, and radiological threats. BARDA intends to provide GHIC with up to $500 million over the term. $100 million has already been disbursed through Project NextGen for vaccine platforms, therapeutics, and biomanufacturing. In October 2024, GHIC launched the Frontier Fund: $20 million in non-dilutive grants, running 2024 to 2028, spanning life sciences, biotechnology, materials science, and computational science. Agreement number: 75A50121C00020.

The chain from Epstein to federal biodefense spending is institutional and documented:

Epstein’s network helped build the GHIF at JPMorgan in September 2013, the same week his Gates Foundation access was formalized.

GHIF became GHIC, retaining its organizational lineage.

GHIC entered a $500 million partnership with BARDA for global health security research.

That research spans the precise technology domains — vaccine platforms, biomanufacturing, precision therapeutics — where the dual-use potential Epstein’s DARPA associates described is most operationally relevant.

The man who told an arms official in March 2019 that ethnically targeted biological weapons were “soon possible” helped build, six years earlier, the institutional infrastructure through which the United States government now funds its biodefense research pipeline.

What This Is and Is Not

This article does not claim that Jeffrey Epstein was building bioweapons. The documents do not support that claim.

What the documents support is more precise:

A man at the documented intersection of DARPA’s biological technologies infrastructure, Harvard’s genome engineering program, the Gates Foundation’s pandemic preparedness apparatus, and an active private human cloning operation described population-level genetic targeting as a near-term warfare capability — as a casual conversational observation to a European arms monitoring official — four months before his arrest.

The biological program was real. The DARPA connections were real. The institutional infrastructure his network built is real and currently operational with federal funding. And the statement he made in March 2019 is in the federal archive with a Bates number.

The questions this generates are not partisan, not fringe, and not antisemitic. They are the questions that responsible institutions should have been asking while Epstein was alive. The archive is open. The documents are verifiable. The questions are now overdue.

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