The Epstein Files, Part 12

All documents cited are part of the DOJ-released federal court record. EFTA document numbers are provided so anyone can verify the source material independently. Where claims draw on sources outside the federal court record, those sources are identified explicitly.

Jeffrey Epstein had a file on Bill Gates containing allegations about an STD, a request to secretly medicate Melinda without her knowledge, and Gates’ personal plea to destroy the emails. Three weeks later, Gates signed a legal agreement — at his own request — releasing Epstein’s offshore entities from all liability and authorizing him unlimited access to his wife and foundation. Then thanked Epstein for advice to minimize documents. Then confirmed a multimillion-dollar deal to him in writing. It’s all in the federal court record. Gates testifies under oath on May 19.

The Document That Changes Everything

This is a story about four days in August 2013.

On August 25, Jeffrey Epstein — a convicted sex offender — received detailed intelligence from an insider about Bill Gates’ most closely guarded personal secrets: a hidden investment fund, a concealed financial relationship with a woman Gates’ wife didn’t know about, and a $500,000 cash payment Gates had made from his personal bank account while telling his wife it was for something else entirely.

Four days later, on August 29, Gates sent Epstein an email confirming a multimillion-dollar financial agreement. The email is in the federal court record. It reads:

“I agree it is great to have an agreement that works for everyone.”

That email — Gates to Epstein, August 29, 2013, 10:43 PM — is the center of this story.

On March 3, 2026, Chairman James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform summoned Gates to testify under oath on May 19, 2026. The documents assembled here — all in the federal court record — are what Gates will need to answer for when he does.

The People You Need to Know

Bill Gates needs no introduction. In 2013 he was among the wealthiest people on earth, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — the largest private foundation in the world — and co-founder of the Giving Pledge, a commitment vehicle through which over 100 of the world’s wealthiest people had pledged to donate the majority of their fortunes to charity. His philanthropic credibility was the moral foundation of his public standing.

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor. He served thirteen months and was a registered sex offender. Despite his conviction, he maintained extensive relationships with powerful figures in finance, science, and politics.

Boris Nikolic was Gates’ chief science and technology adviser — not a public-facing figure, but one of Gates’ most trusted operational insiders. He worked across Gates’ private organizational universe: the Gates Foundation, a private investment company called bgc3, and Gates’ personal investment operation. He evaluated biotech investments and managed scientific relationships. In 2019, when Epstein died, it was revealed that Epstein had named Nikolic as the backup executor of his will. According to reporting by the New York Times at the time, Nikolic said he was “shocked” to be named and would not serve. The documents assembled here present a different picture of the relationship.

Larry Cohen was Gates’ personal lawyer and authorized representative, handling sensitive employment and financial matters.

The Agreement and What It Contained

On August 29, 2013, Epstein sent an email to three people simultaneously: Boris Nikolic, Bill Gates, and Larry Cohen. It read:

“We are agreed. upside - 100% FM. 50% RG.. 2.5 million advance - jan 1 finish date, boris sends email next week, signing next week, valuation method and schedule to be worked out for RG. no reference to last day in public email. larry to mark up draft.” (EFTA01957143)

To understand what this means, you need to know what “FM” and “RG” refer to.

FM is Foundation Medicine — a genomic cancer diagnostics company. Boris Nikolic had been involved in sourcing a $10 million investment in Foundation Medicine for Gates’ investment operation, as documented in a December 2, 2012 email Boris sent to Gates with the subject line “Foundation Medicine (FM)” (EFTA01960390). At the time of the August 29 email, Foundation Medicine was a private company preparing to go public on the stock market. It did so on September 25, 2013 — twenty-six days after this email was sent. Foundation Medicine was subsequently acquired by Roche in transactions valued, according to Roche’s public acquisition announcements, at approximately $2.4 billion in total.

RG is ResearchGate — a major venture-backed academic social network for scientists. Boris Nikolic held an investor position in ResearchGate, as documented by his forwarding of an internal ResearchGate investor update to Epstein on September 30, 2013, with the note: “Research gate is doing well.” (EFTA01956447)

So what Epstein was announcing in that August 29 email was this: Boris Nikolic would receive 100% of his profits tied to Foundation Medicine, 50% of his profits tied to ResearchGate, and a $2.5 million cash advance. All negotiated by Epstein. All contained in a deal summary sent simultaneously to Gates himself.

There was one more term: “no reference to last day in public email.” Epstein was instructing all three parties — Gates included — that when the public announcement of Nikolic’s departure went out, it would not reference his last day of employment.

Larry Cohen’s response, three minutes later: he needed to work on the mechanics of the advance payment, and needed to see Epstein’s edits on the email that Boris would send — meaning Epstein was also drafting communications that would go out under Boris’s name.

Boris’s response: “Thank you! I am glad that this is at the end. It was difficult for everyone involved.”

And then, at 10:43 that evening, Gates replied to the full thread — to Boris, to Larry Cohen, and to Jeffrey Epstein:

“I agree it is great to have an agreement that works for everyone.” (EFTA00649520)

Gates confirmed — in writing, directly to a convicted sex offender — a financial arrangement covering Boris’s exit economics tied to investments in his organizational universe, including equity in a company that would go public in less than four weeks.

The Four Days Before Gates Wrote That

Here is what Epstein had received in the four days before Gates confirmed that agreement.

On August 25, Epstein sent Boris a single question: “What entity gave you the 500k.” (EFTA01755865)

Boris replied from his phone:

“His personal bank account - William gates Jr. I have a wire transfer copy at home. He claimed that he told Melinda that this is to supplement my salary as he is not paying me enough at foundation. That it is for resigning from some board seats. She has no clue that this was one of many actions to help although Alice. He even structure a partnership ‘Eclipse’ that was funding her company. She would be much more furious than on anything before if she finds out.”

Let’s take this paragraph by paragraph.

Gates had paid Boris $500,000 from his personal bank account — held in the name William Gates Jr. Not from the Foundation. Not from his investment company. From his personal account. Boris had the wire transfer documentation at home.

Gates had told Melinda the payment was routine — salary supplementation and board seat resignation compensation. According to Boris’s account to Epstein, that was not the real reason.

The real reason, Boris told Epstein, was that the money was part of a pattern of assistance to someone named Alice. Gates had also structured a private investment partnership called Eclipse specifically to fund Alice’s company — a financial vehicle Boris described as entirely concealed from Melinda. And Boris’s assessment was explicit: if Melinda discovered the Eclipse partnership and its purpose, she would be more furious than about anything else she might find out.

The following day — August 26 — Epstein asked Gates in a separate email whether Larry Cohen was aware of “eclipse etc.” — stating “I have not mentioned it.” (EFTA01756693)

The sequence is stark. On August 25, Epstein received the Eclipse disclosure from Boris. On August 26, Epstein signaled to Gates that he possessed this information and had not yet shared it with Gates’ own lawyer. Four days later, Gates confirmed the agreement.

Who Is Alice?

The EFTA production answers this question. On October 17, 2013 — seven weeks after the agreement was signed — Boris forwarded Epstein an email from Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, M.D., Chairman and CEO of IntelligentMDx, a molecular diagnostics company. Attached were two documents: a certificate of corporate conversion for IntelligentMDx from LLC to Inc., and a common stock certificate issued in Boris Nikolic’s name. (EFTA01189425, EFTA01797210)

Boris’s note to Epstein: “I have a tax question re this. Please take a look — not sure what I can do with stock. This is in addition to other 500K.”

The phrase “in addition to other 500K” — Boris’s own words — directly connects this IntelligentMDx equity to the $500,000 Gates personal account payment Boris had described to Epstein seven weeks earlier. Boris held equity in Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt’s company and was seeking tax advice from Epstein on how to handle it.

The documents do not contain an explicit sentence stating that Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt is the “Alice” referenced in the August 25 Eclipse disclosure. What they do show is: Boris described a pattern of concealed financial support for someone named Alice, including a dedicated investment partnership funding “her company.” Seven weeks later, Boris forwarded corporate documents from a company led by Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, described his equity in that company as “in addition to other 500K,” and asked Epstein for tax advice. A separate document from August 17, 2013, discussed further below, references “alice continuing” as part of Epstein’s active negotiating inventory in the days before the deal concluded. The connection is documentary. Readers can assess it directly.

How Epstein Got Inside: The Letter He Wrote in Boris’s Voice

Before there was a legal agreement, there was a letter. And before Boris sent that letter to Gates, he sent it to Epstein for approval.

On June 16, 2013, Epstein sent Boris a draft of an emotional letter to be sent to Gates — written in Boris’s voice, by Epstein. The full text is in the federal court record. (EFTA01967982)

The letter opens: “I am in tears as I write this, and have barely slept for three days. I am devastated beyond words. I find myself losing my best friend, and my career, all in one day and by no fault of my own.”

Epstein wrote these words. He constructed the emotional appeal, chose the language, calibrated the distress level, and sent it to Boris to deliver as his own. Gates would receive this letter believing he was reading Boris’s unmediated emotional response to a crisis. He was reading Epstein’s strategic composition.

The letter then introduces Epstein:

“I have asked Jeffrey to oversee and negotiate for me, and have given him power of attorney to act on my behalf. He also needed to be my health proxy during my operation... I have informed him of all the details surrounding our dilemma. I trust him 100%. My communication with him is privileged, no worry. He has agreed to act as my financial and legal representative. You can trust him. He has dealt with very similar problems in the past.”

Three elements of this paragraph require close examination.

First: the false privilege claim. “My communication with him is privileged, no worry.” Attorney-client privilege requires an attorney. Epstein was not an attorney. The letter — written by Epstein — contained a false legal assertion about the nature of communications between Boris and Epstein. This false claim was designed to insulate the intelligence flow from legal scrutiny. Gates was told in writing that what Boris shared with Epstein was legally privileged. It was not.

Second: the surgery framing. Boris reveals how he planned to present Epstein’s role when he met Gates:

“When I start talking to him, it will be first about my surgery. I will tell him that I gave you health proxy as well as power of attorney (can I do so if you are not an attorney). My surgery is why I gave you that — the rest just came through.”

The power of attorney — which Boris had already used to brief Epstein on Gates’ most sensitive personal information — was to be presented to Gates as a natural outgrowth of an eye operation. Lead with the surgery. Soft-pedal everything else.

Third: “He has dealt with very similar problems in the past.” This line, written by Epstein about himself, was a credential. It told Gates that the convicted sex offender being introduced into his organizational affairs had experience managing situations exactly like this one. Gates was being asked to trust Epstein not despite his background but because of his operational track record with sensitive personal matters.

The coaching instruction accompanying the letter is perhaps the most operationally revealing element in the entire production. Epstein wrote to Boris:

“if you are going to talk face to face, then you MUST tell him that you already told me the details, otherwise he might tell you make sure you don’t — then you are screwed.”

Epstein was instructing Boris to preempt Gates’ ability to restrict Epstein’s access before it was established. If Boris disclosed Epstein’s role after Gates had already been told Boris had fully briefed Epstein, Gates could no longer say “stop telling Epstein things” — because it was already done. This is a documented instruction to neutralize Gates’ capacity to limit Epstein’s intelligence access before the conversation began.

Boris’s reaction to reading the draft: “this is great.”

What Epstein Had Assembled Before the Agreement Was Signed

On July 18, 2013 — three weeks before the legal agreement was executed — Epstein sent an email from his account to himself. (EFTA00965773) It is a draft letter addressed “dear Bill,” written in Boris’s voice. It was not sent to Gates. It is preparatory material — Epstein assembling negotiating content in Boris’s name, documenting what he had and what he intended to deploy.

This distinction must be stated clearly: the allegations in this draft represent what Epstein prepared as leverage, written from Boris’s perspective. Whether each allegation reflects Boris’s genuine account, Epstein’s strategic amplification, or some combination cannot be determined from the document alone. What the document establishes beyond dispute is that Epstein had assembled these specific allegations as negotiating material — and that Gates signed a legal agreement releasing Epstein from all liability three weeks after this draft was written.

The draft characterizes Gates’ initial response to the situation as asking Boris to be “the major actor in a cover up so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve.” It alleges Gates’ representatives asked Boris to “diligently avoid the truth, tell people that bill will not invest with me, and craft answers that suits yours and Melindas needs.”

Gates’ initial settlement offer, as the draft frames it: Boris keeps his existing investment participations and receives two years of severance — “similar to that of Christine Turner. a casualty of a former accident.” This is the first explicit appearance of Christine Turner by name in the production — presented as a prior precedent, someone who received a settlement in connection with a prior incident involving Gates. Epstein’s proposed counter: five years of severance, a house purchase, and a buyout of Boris’s investment contract for “30-40 percent of a hundred million dollar partnership — for 30 million dollars in today’s dollars.”

Then the draft reaches its most significant passage.

Epstein wrote, in Boris’s voice, that Gates had — “with tears in your eyes” — asked Boris to “please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.” The draft further states that Gates told Boris there was a redacted person or subject that “must remain between the two of us.”

Three distinct allegations appear in this passage: that Gates had a sexually transmitted disease and there were emails about it; that Gates had asked Boris to obtain antibiotics Gates could administer to Melinda without her knowledge or consent; and that Gates personally asked Boris to delete these emails.

These are allegations assembled by Epstein in preparatory drafting material. They are not proven facts. They are, however, the documented content of what Epstein had in hand when he sat across from Gates on August 8 — and when Gates thanked Epstein, two days after that meeting, for advice to produce “minimal documents.”

The Negotiating Inventory: August 17, 2013

Twelve days before Gates confirmed the agreement, Epstein again emailed himself — this time with a numbered list of the opposing side’s negotiating positions. (EFTA01964857) It is a tactical inventory: what Gates and Melinda were asserting, point by point, and what Epstein held in response.

Most of the list concerns financial terms — severance duration, investment partnership valuations, deal timelines. Point 15 is different:

“15 [REDACTED] drugs, std, gift, neck, hairdresser [REDACTED] meetings without you., alice continuing”

The STD appears again — independently, in a separate document, twelve days after the July 18 draft. Its appearance in two distinct documents on separate dates establishes it as a consistent element of Epstein’s negotiating intelligence, not a single-document construction. “Alice continuing” — as of August 17, four days before the concluded deal summary was sent — confirms Alice was still an active element of Epstein’s leverage accounting at the moment of final negotiation. “Drugs” and “hairdresser meetings without you” appear as additional items in the same cluster, their precise meaning underdetermined by the available record but their placement within a personal vulnerability inventory unmistakable.

The concluded deal Gates confirmed on August 29 included the full indemnification of Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities for all past and future liability. Gates confirmed that agreement twelve days after this inventory was compiled.

The Formal Legal Agreement: August 8, 2013

On August 8, 2013, a six-page agreement was addressed to William H. Gates at the bgc3 offices in Kirkland, Washington. (EFTA01106142)

The agreement states that Gates had “specifically requested” that Epstein serve as Boris Nikolic’s representative in all negotiations related to Boris’s departure from Gates’ various organizations. The document makes clear this was Gates’ initiative. The produced copy in the EFTA record includes Gates’ signature block. The operational record — sixteen months of correspondence showing all parties acting under its terms — is consistent with the agreement having been executed and in force.

The agreement’s substantive provisions deserve careful reading because they are extraordinary.

Section 1 acknowledges that Epstein had already received confidential and proprietary information directly from Gates and then authorizes Boris to disclose to Epstein “any and all confidential or proprietary information concerning Mr. Gates and the Affiliates” that Epstein himself deemed necessary. The determination of what Gates’ confidential information Epstein needed was left to Epstein’s own judgment.

The Affiliates covered: Melinda F. Gates personally. bgC3, LLC. Watermark Estate Management Services, LLC. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. And all other affiliates. The entire Gates organizational ecosystem — the world’s largest private foundation, his private investment vehicles, his estate management operation, and his wife — placed within Epstein’s authorized intelligence access.

Section 2 contains a conflict of interest waiver. Gates acknowledged in writing that Epstein “may take positions that are inconsistent with or adverse to the best interests of Mr. Gates and/or the Affiliates” — and consented to this anyway.

Section 3 releases Financial Trust Company, Inc. and Southern Trust Company, Inc. — Epstein’s Virgin Islands corporate entities — from any and all past and future liability. Nineteen days after this release was executed, Gates referenced Epstein’s “Virgin Islands stuff” as shared mutual knowledge in the context of a financial dispute. (EFTA01756693)

Section 5 is the indemnification: Gates agreed to defend Epstein and both of his Virgin Islands entities against all past, present, and future claims — known or unknown, disclosed or undisclosed, foreseen or unforeseen.

Section 7(e) is the survival clause. The agreement’s provisions were designed to survive Gates’ death — binding on his estate, his heirs, his personal representatives.

Gates executed this agreement — releasing a convicted sex offender’s offshore entities from all liability, authorizing that offender unlimited access to his wife’s personal information and his foundation’s confidential records — three weeks after Epstein had drafted, in Boris’s voice, allegations about an STD, a secret antibiotic administration, and a personal deletion request. Whatever the motive — strategic convenience, reputational containment, or something the documents do not reveal — the sequence is in the federal record.

The Blueprint: July 4, 2013

Two weeks before Boris reviewed the draft terms, Epstein had written a private strategic memo that frames everything else.

On the Fourth of July, 2013, Epstein sent Boris a ten-point email. (EFTA00964598) It was a working document between operational partners — Epstein and his intelligence source inside the Gates organization.

“3. Bill risks going from richest man to biggest hypocrite, melinda a laughing stock, pledges will disappear as a result.”

This is a damage assessment, and it is precise. The “pledges” are the Giving Pledge — the moral commitment vehicle through which Gates had persuaded over 100 of the world’s wealthiest people to donate the majority of their fortunes to charity. The Giving Pledge is not just a philanthropic instrument. It is the moral architecture that justifies the entire Gates organizational ecosystem — the Foundation’s authority, its donor relationships, its governmental partnerships, its influence over global health policy. Epstein understood that Gates’ personal credibility and the Giving Pledge were structurally the same thing.

“4. Mila and Karima risk becoming overnight sensations.”

Two women. Named. Epstein documenting his knowledge of two personal relationships of Gates, framing their potential public exposure as a paired reputational threat — delivered privately to Gates’ most trusted adviser.

“9. Ill lend you the money to buy foundation medicine and more if you want.”

Epstein was offering to personally finance Boris’s acquisition of Foundation Medicine shares — the same company whose profits would be negotiated into the severance agreement — before the IPO.

“10. I need an hour face to face with him.”

A demand, not a request. The authorization sequence in the documents shows that within thirty-five days Gates had met with Epstein and the formal legal instrument had been executed.

The Three Women in the Leverage Inventory

Epstein’s July 4 memo named Mila and Karima. The August documents confirmed Alice. Each represents a documented personal relationship of Gates that Epstein held as active intelligence across the full operational period.

Mila. The memo names “Mila” as a reputational risk. Gates confirmed at a Gates Foundation town hall on February 25, 2026, that he had a personal relationship with Mila Antonova, a Russian bridge player who gave him lessons. Reporting by the Daily Mail on February 28, 2026, noted that Antonova had been photographed alongside Anna Chapman, a Russian national who was arrested as part of a spy ring in 2010 and subsequently deported. The EFTA documents establish that Epstein named Mila as a leverage point in a private memo to Gates’ chief adviser in July 2013 — nearly thirteen years before Gates acknowledged the relationship publicly.

Karima. The EFTA production contains a chain of documents showing Epstein arranging access for Karima Nigmatulina — identified in those documents as a senior Moscow city planning official reporting to the Mayor of Moscow — to London’s municipal planning offices, invoking Gates’ name through Boris as the credential. (EFTA00944601, EFTA00944988) One day before writing the July 4 threat assessment, Epstein wrote to Boris: “its good to hear that both you and Karima will be able to keep your jobs for a little longer.” (EFTA01968814) The next morning he named her as a potential overnight sensation.

Alice. As documented above: a $500,000 payment from Gates' personal account, a concealed investment partnership called Eclipse funding her company, wire transfer documentation in Boris's possession, Boris's explicit severity assessment, and Epstein's active tracking of "alice continuing" in his August 17 negotiating inventory — four days before the deal concluded. The documentary trail connects Alice to Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, M.D., Chairman and CEO of IntelligentMDx, in whose company Boris held equity he described as "in addition to other 500K."

The Document Suppression Sequence

Across the production, four distinct instructions about managing the written record appear in sequence. Read together — and against the July 18 draft now in evidence — they form a coherent pattern.

July 18, 2013 (EFTA00965773): Epstein’s draft, in Boris’s voice, alleges Gates personally asked Boris to delete emails about an STD, a secret antibiotic administration to Melinda, and a physical description. Whether or not this allegation reflects the full truth of events, it establishes what category of material was understood by all parties to be the most exposure-creating content in the correspondence record.

July 30, 2013 (EFTA00706759): Epstein’s draft severance terms include a selective email retention strategy — certain emails Boris would need to keep for tax purposes, implying others would not be retained.

August 10, 2013 (EFTA01756693): Epstein to Boris: “I suggest minimal documents. very minimal.” Gates’ documented response: “Thanks for your help. I don’t know how to say that strongly enough.” Gates did not ask what documents. He did not ask why. He expressed emphatic gratitude for advice to minimize the paper trail — in writing, to Epstein — three weeks after Epstein had drafted, in Boris’s voice, an account of Gates asking for specific emails to be deleted.

August 29, 2013 (EFTA01957143): Epstein’s concluded deal summary to Gates, Boris, and Cohen: “no reference to last day in public email.” A document management instruction embedded in the contract terms, sent directly to Gates.

November 23, 2013 (EFTA00976440): Epstein to Gates: “some things not for email.”

The “minimal documents” endorsement is no longer abstract. The July 18 draft establishes the documented content of what was understood to be the most legally sensitive material in the correspondence record. When Gates thanked Epstein for document minimization advice with emphasis he said he could not express strongly enough, both men had a common reference point for what “documents” meant.

The Duration: Sixteen Months

The operational timeline documented in the federal court record runs from December 7, 2012 (EFTA01912543) through at least August 2014.

By November 2013, Boris was reporting to Epstein that Larry Cohen had been confirmed as a surveillance operative inside Gates’ organization — reporting back to Melinda on Boris’s activities. Boris delivered this counter-intelligence assessment to Epstein on Thanksgiving Day. (EFTA00976930)

By April 2014 — seven months after the agreement was signed and the Foundation Medicine IPO had completed — Epstein was asking Boris about the predictive model he had built around Gates’ behavioral patterns (EFTA01929492): “given bills 3 month and 6 month rule, did anything happen either jan 14 or sept 14.” Boris confirmed the agreement had been signed on September 3, 2013, and that Foundation Medicine had gone public on September 25 — twenty-two days after Boris’s FM upside was locked into a signed contract.

By August 2014, Epstein was writing to Boris from Paris (EFTA00995572): “you are owed 50 million... we should deal with this and not ignore it.” The operation did not end with Boris’s formal departure. It continued into a sustained advisory and financial advocacy relationship.

What the Documents Establish — And What They Don’t

Precision is the editorial discipline this series has maintained from Part I.

What the documents establish:

Epstein ghostwrote a letter in Boris’s voice containing a false legal assertion about privilege and coached Boris to preempt Gates’ ability to limit Epstein’s access before it was established. Epstein drafted preparatory material — in Boris’s voice, sent to himself — alleging that Gates possessed emails about an STD, had asked Boris to secretly administer antibiotics to Melinda, and had personally requested those emails be deleted. A separate Epstein self-memo twelve days before the concluded deal independently references the STD and “alice continuing” in a negotiating inventory. The agreement addressed to Gates states he specifically requested Epstein’s role and authorized unlimited intelligence access to all Gates affiliates including the Foundation and Melinda Gates personally, with full indemnification for Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities and a survival clause binding Gates’ estate. Epstein received detailed intelligence about Eclipse, a $500,000 personal account payment, and a false cover story told to Melinda — four days before Gates confirmed the financial agreement in writing. Gates thanked Epstein for document minimization advice with notable emphasis. Epstein told Gates directly that certain matters needed to stay off email. The operation ran for over twenty months of documented continuous correspondence.

What the documents do not establish on their own:

That the allegations in Epstein’s July 18 draft reflect a complete or accurate account of events — they are preparatory leverage material, not sworn testimony. That any specific decision by Gates was made under explicit duress rather than calculated consent. That criminal conduct occurred in a provable legal sense.

What the documents require:

Answers. Under oath. On May 19, 2026.

The Congressional Letter and What This Article Addresses

Chairman Comer’s March 3, 2026 letter to Gates identifies five areas of Committee inquiry. The documents assembled in this article speak directly to several of them.

Prong (i): “The alleged mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation into Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell.”

These documents were part of the DOJ’s EFTA production — in federal hands. A formal legal agreement between a convicted sex offender and the world’s most prominent philanthropist, covering all confidential information of the Gates Foundation and Melinda Gates personally, with full indemnification for the offender’s Virgin Islands entities, alongside preparatory drafting material alleging requests to destroy emails about an STD — none of it publicly examined until now — is itself a question about the scope and adequacy of the federal investigation.

Prong (ii): “The circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death.”

The network of financial relationships, leverage assets, and off-record communications documented here — including Epstein’s explicit statement that certain matters were “not for email” and preparatory drafts never sent but preserved — is relevant context for understanding what information died with Epstein and what interests had reason to prefer that outcome.

Prong (iii): “The operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them.”

These documents are addressed to the access architecture that insulated Epstein from accountability — the prerequisite for understanding how trafficking operations persist without consequence.

Prong (iv): “Ways in which Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities.”

This is the prong these documents address most directly and most completely. “Curry favor and exercise influence” describes precisely what this document set shows, from the ghostwritten letter containing a false privilege claim through the formal legal indemnification of Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities to the documented possession of personal leverage material in the days before a concluded financial agreement. The mechanism of influence acquisition is documented here step by step, in the federal record, in a level of operational detail that prior investigations have not produced.

Prong (v): “Potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials.”

The documents concern a private citizen. However, the network documented here — including connections to UN diplomatic figures, British political operatives, and the global philanthropic infrastructure of the Giving Pledge — extends beyond the private sector in ways Committee investigators may find relevant.

Suggested Lines of Inquiry for the May 19 Hearing

The following questions are grounded directly in the documents assembled in this article. Each is tied to a specific federal court record. Each requires a factual answer that cannot be deflected with general statements about regretting the Epstein relationship.

On the Ghostwritten Letter and Coaching Instruction (EFTA01967982):

On June 16, 2013, Boris Nikolic received a draft letter written by Jeffrey Epstein to be sent to you in Boris’s name. That letter stated that Boris’s communications with Epstein were “privileged.” Epstein was not an attorney. Did you understand when you received that letter that Epstein had written it? Did you understand that the privilege claim was legally false? In the same document chain, Epstein coached Boris to disclose to you that he had already briefed Epstein on the details of your situation — specifically so you could not then instruct Boris to stop sharing information. Were you aware that Epstein had coached Boris to foreclose your ability to limit his access before that conversation took place?

On the July 18 Draft and the Deletion Request (EFTA00965773):

The federal court record contains a draft letter written by Jeffrey Epstein in Boris Nikolic’s voice, dated July 18, 2013, alleging that you personally asked Boris to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease, about a request that Boris provide you with antibiotics to administer to Melinda Gates without her knowledge, and about the description of your penis. Did you make those requests? Were those emails deleted? The same draft alleges you asked Boris to participate in a cover-up of the circumstances leading to his departure. Did you make that request? Three weeks after this draft was written, you signed a legal agreement releasing Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities from all past and future liability. What was your understanding of what those entities knew at the time you signed that release?

On the July 30 Draft Terms and the Darren Indyke Connection (EFTA00706759):

Epstein’s draft severance terms, reviewed by Boris on July 30, 2013, included a selective email retention strategy and omitted a pre-existing investment override agreement between you and Boris. Were you aware of those provisions? Epstein’s original draft was copied to a recipient at DKIESQ@aol.com. Who is that person, what was their role in these negotiations, and were you aware they were being copied?

On the Legal Agreement (EFTA01106142):

The agreement addressed to you on August 8, 2013, states that you specifically requested Jeffrey Epstein serve as Boris Nikolic’s representative in all negotiations regarding his departure from your organizations. Did you make that request? Who drafted the agreement? The agreement authorized Epstein to receive, at his own discretion, any and all confidential information of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Melinda F. Gates personally. Did you understand that when you executed it? The agreement released Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities — Financial Trust Company, Inc. and Southern Trust Company, Inc. — from all past and future liability. What was your understanding of those entities and what they contained?

On the August 17 Negotiating Inventory (EFTA01964857):

In a self-addressed email dated August 17, 2013, Epstein listed the opposing side’s negotiating positions, including a reference to drugs, STD, gift, neck, hairdresser meetings, and “alice continuing.” What do each of those terms refer to? Were you aware that Epstein had assembled this inventory as negotiating material in the days before you confirmed the agreement?

On the August 29 Agreement Confirmation (EFTA00649520):

On August 29, 2013, at 10:43 PM, you replied to an email from Jeffrey Epstein — with Boris Nikolic and Larry Cohen copied — with the words: “I agree it is great to have an agreement that works for everyone.” What agreement were you confirming? Did you understand that agreement to include 100% of the Foundation Medicine upside, 50% of the ResearchGate upside, and a $2.5 million cash advance for Boris Nikolic? Did you understand that the instruction “no reference to last day in public email” was part of the agreed terms?

On Eclipse and Alice (EFTA01755865):

In August 2013, you structured a private investment partnership called Eclipse. What was Eclipse? What company did it fund? What was your relationship with the person associated with that company? You made a $500,000 payment from your personal bank account to Boris Nikolic. What was its actual purpose? What did you tell Melinda Gates about that payment?

On Document Minimization (EFTA01756693):

On August 10, 2013, you responded to advice from Jeffrey Epstein to minimize documents with the words: “Thanks for your help. I don’t know how to say that strongly enough.” This was three weeks after Epstein’s draft alleged you had personally asked Boris to delete specific emails. What documents were you referring to? Were any documents subsequently destroyed, deleted, or not preserved as a result of that advice?

On “Not For Email” (EFTA00976440):

On November 23, 2013, Jeffrey Epstein emailed you directly saying he wanted to update you on certain matters that were “not for email.” Did that meeting or call occur? What were those matters? If there are no records of that communication, why not?

The Threshold Question:

Three weeks after a draft letter written in Boris Nikolic’s voice — by Jeffrey Epstein — alleged you had asked Boris to delete emails about a sexually transmitted disease, a secret antibiotic administration to your wife, and the description of your penis, you executed a legal agreement releasing Epstein’s Virgin Islands entities from all past and future liability, authorizing him unlimited access to your wife’s personal information and your foundation’s confidential records, and indemnifying him against all future claims. The agreement was designed to survive your death. What was your understanding of what Epstein held, and what you were releasing him from, when you signed it?

All documents cited are part of the DOJ-released Epstein federal court record and are available for independent verification at the EFTA document numbers cited throughout. External sources — the New York Times, the Daily Mail, Roche public acquisition announcements — are identified as such where referenced.

The Congressional letter cited is dated March 3, 2026, from Chairman James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to William H. Gates, III. It is publicly available.

This is Part 12 of The Epstein Files investigation series. Parts I through 11 are available in the archive.

