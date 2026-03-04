Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

AKgrrrl
4h

Fabulous work. Expert writing and documentation with extrapolation to "questions that should be asked". Fine, fine job Sayer Ji. Your dedication to humanity is relentless. Whew.

YOUR DOCTOR KLOVER
8h

This is the kind of reporting I want to see more of in this space: document-first, citation-heavy, and explicit about what’s in the record vs what remains allegation/inference. That alone is a corrective to the internet’s usual “trust me bro” epistemology. ￼

A couple reflections as a clinician-scientist who lives in “chain of custody + denominators” mode:

1. The strongest part here is not the most sensational part. It’s the existence of traceable artifacts (emails, agreements, timelines) that can be cross-checked by others. If this story matters (and it does) then it should be litigated in daylight with primary sources, not vibes. ￼

2. Separating “documented relationship/transactions” from “unproven allegations” is essential. The public has a bad habit of collapsing “named in files” into guilt; the opposite mistake is dismissing everything as “conspiracy”. Your structure makes room for the adult middle: verify what’s verifiable, and demand sworn answers where only testimony can resolve ambiguity. ￼

3. The Oversight Committee’s request for an in-person transcribed interview on May 19, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET makes this more than a social-media thread; it’s now a formal accountability pathway, with specific investigative prongs and a date certain. ￼

If there’s one thing I hope doesn’t get lost: the moral center should remain the victims and the “impunity infrastructure,” not celebrity voyeurism. The only outcome worth having is clarity that survives scrutiny, and reforms that make the next Epstein harder to build.

