Recently, more than 450 voices — representing hundreds of millions of Americans who follow and support their work — gathered at the first MAHA Action Virtual Speaker Summit—a cross-sector, spiritually charged convening of health leaders, truth-tellers, and policy change-makers. Spearheaded by Tony Lyons, Dr. Robert Malone, and myself, this summit was more than a check-in.

It was a declaration.

A revolution in public health and consciousness is underway. And at its center stands the MAHA movement—boldly advancing the message that healing, sovereignty, and truth are not partisan values. They are sacred, urgent, and long overdue. And include advocacies such as reclaiming the body as a constitutionally protected domain.

Reclaiming the Body: A Constitutionally Protected Domain

Your body is not a permission slip. It is not a vessel for compliance, a liability for governance, or a digital endpoint for institutional command. Your body is not public property, not a product of the state, not a biometric barcode to be scanned and tracked.

MAHA: A Movement of the Spirit, the Soil, and the Sovereign

The summit opened with Jimmy Levy and Hi-Rez’s “Welcome to the Revolution,” a musical rallying cry that framed the afternoon’s purpose: reclaiming our power, our bodies, and our future.

Tony Lyons, co-president of MAHA Action, set the tone:

“We were subjected to an indoctrination campaign that would be the envy of every dictator in history. But what is happening now is nothing short of a revolution—a revolution led by people just like you.”

Featured Voices: Vision, Data, and Defiance

Tony Robbins

“You don’t need a million followers to make a difference. You need truth. You need passion. You need alignment.”

He challenged the movement to speak with bold conviction, disrupt the status quo, and recognize that content is a tool for survival—not just engagement.

Stephanie Spear (HHS)

“We are bringing radical transparency to all the work we’re doing.”

Spear detailed Secretary RFK Jr.’s first 150 days in office: banning petroleum dyes, initiating autism research, removing ingestible fluoride, launching Operation Stork Speed, and initiating SNAP and GRAS reform.

Calley Means

“This coalition is one of the most important realignments in American politics in the past 250 years.”

Means emphasized that MAHA Moms, independent voters, and youth are the realignment. Secretary Kennedy’s bold policies are not theoretical—they are gaining traction because they speak directly to the root crisis of American health.

Dr. Mehmet Oz

“We are managing children in a sick-care system. And we cannot afford that morally.”

Oz laid out how CMS is using insurance and autism data to uncover environmental and pharmaceutical causes, signaling a radical shift in institutional openness.

My Message: A Cambrian Explosion of Independent Media

In my remarks, I highlighted what I see as one of the most vital dynamics behind the movement’s momentum:

“What I’m witnessing is an incredible, inspirational example of American democracy and sovereignty coming back alive. And it has to do largely with independent media.”

Platforms like Substack, X, and Stand for Health Freedom have allowed censored voices to reemerge—and converge. Now, independent content is driving legislative victories.

Florida’s first-in-the-nation ban on weather modification and geoengineering was not merely a state win. It was a signal of what's possible when grassroots activism meets coherent media and executive support.

MAHA: Remembering the Great Law of Peace and the Sovereignty of the Body

In the wake of the COVID era, something sacred has begun to stir. We are not witnessing the start of a political movement—we are living through the remembering of natural law and the restoration of personal sovereignty. What began as a public health crisis has exposed a deeper spiritual and civic fracture.

The MAHA Network: Leading with Integrity

Dr. Robert Malone

Malone revealed that thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative, is being removed from children’s flu vaccines after decades of misdirection.

“Finally, Bobby has done it. With our assistance—but really, it’s Bobby’s leadership.”

Nina Teicholz

Teicholz dropped a truth bomb that mainstream media won’t touch:

“Type 2 diabetes, affecting 38 million Americans, can be reversed in 10 weeks on a ketogenic diet. And this fact has been criminally withheld from the public.”

Vani Hari (Food Babe)

“Kennedy’s done more in his first four months in office than any other politician when it comes to cleaning up the food supply.”

Major corporations—including PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, and Nestlé—are responding to pressure by removing synthetic dyes and harmful additives.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra

“The COVID mRNA vaccine has been removed from the childhood schedule in the U.S. That is monumental.”

Citing real-world safety data, Dr. Malhotra emphasized the need to now address the pandemic of the vaccine-injured.

From the Kitchen to Congress: Grassroots is Leading

Liana Werner Gray (The Earth Diet)

“Healthy food isn’t bland—it’s sacred. And detox is both physical and spiritual.”

She emphasized that healing begins in the home and called on the movement to push for non-toxic homes, gardens, and decentralized nutrition education.

Rob Schneider

“We are in a spiritual war. The attacks on Secretary Kennedy—that we can control. Let’s not turn on each other.”

A fierce defender of unity, Schneider urged the coalition to maintain focus on children’s health and avoid in-fighting.

Gary Brecka

“I’ve committed $50,000 and $10,000 monthly. I challenge others to do the same.”

Brecka emphasized the need for funding to match the movement’s growing infrastructure demands—from lobbying to content creation.

The Path Forward: Structure, Spirit, and Solidarity

What this summit confirmed is that MAHA is not just a movement of disruption—it is a movement of reconstruction. With RFK Jr. in office, Trump in the White House, and millions of aligned citizens engaged, the convergence of spirit, science, and sovereignty is becoming a governing force.

We now have:

A federal platform through the MAHA Commission

A communications backbone via MAHA Media

A policy pipeline from states like Florida to Congress

A decentralized media engine through influencers, Substackers, and citizen-journalists

And we have each other.

Get Involved

Let’s keep building. Let’s keep sharing. Let’s continue to remind the world that truth, health, and sovereignty are not fringe—they are foundational.

We are not waiting for permission.

We are the revolution.