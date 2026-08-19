Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Deb M's avatar
Deb M
4h

Sayer, I don't know how you do it. Just about every day you come up with a well-researched, well-reasoned science and/or research-based piece with profound implications. I remain in awe of your seemingly boundless energy, knowledge, insight, and wisdom. THANK YOU for providing this extremely important voice and perspective, over and over! (And for your intellectual support of RFKjr!)

Blessings to you and for all you are doing for all of us!

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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
4h

Improving sanitation and getting rid of toxic metals and pesticides made "polio" go away.

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