STORY AT A GLANCE

A landmark UCL trial presented at ASCO 2026 confirms that 90% of breast cancer patients given chemotherapy received no benefit — a confession of systematic harm on a mass scale, reported by the BBC as a “breakthrough.”

The cancer stem cell (CSC) hypothesis explains why: chemotherapy targets fast-replicating bulk tumor cells while leaving the slow-replicating, treatment-resistant cancer stem cells intact — and in many cases making them 30x more malignant.

Radiation therapy has been shown to reprogram benign breast cells into induced breast cancer stem cells (iBCSCs) , enriching the tumor with its most dangerous population while the overall tumor volume shrinks — creating a false impression of success.

Natural compounds including curcumin, resveratrol, sulforaphane, and EGCG demonstrate selective cytotoxicity against cancer stem cells — targeting the root of malignancy while sparing healthy tissue, at a fraction of chemotherapy’s toxicity.

The new Prosigna DNA test tells doctors which patients won’t benefit from chemotherapy. The cancer stem cell hypothesis tells us why almost none of them did — and what genuine cancer resolution requires.

The MAHA imperative: there is nothing more aligned with making America healthy again than demanding accountability for an iatrogenic crisis in which millions of women received toxic, unnecessary treatment while the root causes of their cancer went entirely unaddressed.

I. The Confession

What the BBC Reported as a Breakthrough Is Actually an Indictment

On May 30, 2026, the BBC reported that scientists at University College London had developed a DNA test — the Prosigna gene activity assay — capable of identifying breast cancer patients who will not benefit from chemotherapy. The international trial involved more than 4,000 newly diagnosed patients across six countries. Its finding: more than two-thirds of participants could be safely spared chemotherapy, treated with hormone therapy alone, with virtually identical survival outcomes.[1]

Professor David Miles summarized the clinical reality with startling candor: “We used to give chemotherapy to 100 women to benefit 10, knowing that 90 didn’t need it.”[2]

“We used to give chemotherapy to 100 women to benefit 10, knowing that 90 didn’t need it.”

— Professor David Miles, UCL, quoted by BBC News, May 2026 [1]

This statement is one of the most significant admissions in the history of modern oncology. It means that the standard of care for the most common cancer affecting women — applied to millions of patients over decades — was providing meaningful benefit to fewer than one in ten recipients, while subjecting the remaining nine to fatigue, nausea, hair loss, immune destruction, fertility damage, and in some cases permanent organ injury.

This is not a breakthrough. It is an indictment. And the question that must follow is not how to celebrate the new test — but how to reckon with what the old practice did, why it persisted for so long, and what the biology has been telling us, unheeded, for decades.

90% of breast cancer patients given chemotherapy received no benefit from it, according to trial results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, 2026.[1]

II. The Overdiagnosis Pipeline

From Mammography to Mastectomy: How the Harm Accumulates

To understand why 90 women out of 100 were receiving unnecessary chemotherapy, you have to trace the pipeline upstream — to the screening procedure that found their cancer in the first place. Mammography, mandated as routine care under USPSTF guidelines, has generated one of the largest overdiagnosis crises in medical history.

A 2012 analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine found that in the three decades following the widespread adoption of mammography screening, the rate of early-stage breast cancer diagnoses doubled, while the rate of late-stage cancer decreased by only a small fraction.[2] The conclusion: most of the additional diagnoses were overdiagnoses — cancers found by screening that would never have caused symptoms or death in the woman’s lifetime.

The Cochrane Collaboration concluded that for every woman whose death is avoided through mammography, approximately ten are unnecessarily diagnosed and treated, and 200 experience lasting psychological trauma from false positives.[3] This ratio has been known since 2011. The screening machine ran unimpeded.

Ductal carcinoma in situ — DCIS — is the single largest driver of this overdiagnosis epidemic. Virtually unknown before widespread screening, DCIS today accounts for roughly 20% of all breast cancer diagnoses in the United States, with more than 50,000 women diagnosed annually.[4] The COMET trial has now confirmed what advocates including this author have argued since 2008: active monitoring is equally safe as surgery for most DCIS.[5]

III. The Cancer Stem Cell Indictment

Why Chemotherapy Was Always Fighting the Wrong Enemy

The Prosigna test tells oncologists which women won’t benefit from chemotherapy. The cancer stem cell hypothesis tells us why almost none of them did — and the biology has been accumulating in the peer-reviewed literature for well over a decade.

Conventional chemotherapy operates on a fatally flawed model of what a tumor actually is. Tumors are not simply the result of one or more mutated cells “going rogue” and producing exact clones of themselves. They are ecologically diverse communities of cells with radically different characteristics, behaviors, and responses to treatment.[6]

Within that diverse tumor population lives a subpopulation that chemotherapy and radiation cannot touch: cancer stem cells (CSCs) — the most deadly cell type within a tumor, with the ability to give rise to all cell types found within that cancer and to theoretically limitless supplies of daughter cells.[7] They are slower-replicating than the bulk tumor cells that chemotherapy targets — which means they are precisely the cells most likely to survive treatment. And survival, for a cancer stem cell, means one thing: the capacity to reseed the entire tumor from scratch.

EVIDENCE NOTE — THE 30× MALIGNANCY FINDING (UCLA / JOURNAL CANCER)

A study from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, published in Cancer (American Cancer Society’s journal), found that even when radiation killed half the tumor cells treated, the surviving induced breast cancer stem cells (iBCSCs) were up to 30 times more likely to form tumors than non-irradiated breast cancer cells.[8]

A companion study in Stem Cells confirmed that ionizing radiation reprogrammed less malignant breast cancer cells into iBCSCs — meaning both the screening tool (mammography) and the treatment tool (radiotherapy) deliver ionizing radiation that can convert benign or low-risk tumor cells into cancer’s most dangerous phenotype.[9]

The radiation treatment regresses the total population of cancer cells, generating the false appearance that the treatment is working — while actually increasing the ratio of highly malignant to benign cells within that tumor, eventually leading to the iatrogenic death of the patient.[10]

This phenomenon explains something oncology has struggled to name honestly: multi-drug resistant cancer. The cancer stem cell hypothesis reveals the more accurate explanation: the treatment itself selected for and enriched the most malignant cells in the tumor, while eliminating the benign majority that was never the real threat.[6]

Learn more about cancer stem cells and the problem with conventional treatment approaches in my interview for the Truth About Cancer series filmed in 2014 below.

IV. Nature’s Answer

What Plants Do That Chemotherapy Cannot

The cancer stem cell hypothesis does not only indict conventional treatment. It points precisely toward what works instead — and the GreenMedInfo database, containing over 14,000 peer-reviewed abstracts on natural cancer interventions, documents that evidence in granular detail.[11]

Natural compounds demonstrate three properties that chemotherapy categorically lacks: a high margin of safety (often two orders of magnitude less toxic); selective cytotoxicity (targeting cancerous cells while sparing healthy ones); and direct CSC targeting — the ability to selectively eliminate the treatment-resistant cancer stem cells that are the root of malignancy and recurrence.[12]

The evidence is specific. Turmeric extract (curcumin) was found to be approximately 100 times less toxic than chemotherapy, and more effective at killing colorectal cancer stem cells from actual patient-derived cell lines than a leading combination of conventional drugs.[13] Graviola fruit extract has been documented at up to 10,000 times more effective at killing certain cancer cells than adriamycin — the chemotherapy drug known as “the red devil” for its lethal side effects.[14]

Blueberry phytocompounds including resveratrol induce programmed cell death in triple-negative breast cancer cell lines — the most treatment-resistant subtype.[15] Sulforaphane, EGCG (green tea), and berberine have each been shown to reduce the expression of proteins associated with cancer stem-cell-like properties — reducing “stemness” itself, rather than merely reducing tumor volume.[12]

NATURAL CSC-TARGETING COMPOUNDS

Curcumin (Turmeric) — 100× less toxic than chemo; superior colorectal CSC elimination in patient-derived cell lines.

Resveratrol (Blueberry/Grape) — Apoptosis in triple-negative breast CSCs; reduces stemness markers.

Sulforaphane (Broccoli) — Targets BCSC subpopulation; reduces stemness expression.

EGCG (Green Tea) — CSC sensitization; active across multiple cancer types.

Graviola Extract — Up to 10,000× adriamycin in certain cancer cell lines.

Berberine — Reduces cancer stem cell phenotype; metabolic reprogramming.

V. The Copernican Moment

The Mainstream Is Arriving at a Biology We Documented in 2012

The BBC’s Prosigna story is being reported as a triumph of precision medicine. It is that. But it is also the first mainstream clinical acknowledgment of a principle the cancer stem cell literature has been demonstrating since at least 2012, when GreenMedInfo published its landmark analysis of the UCLA radiation study.[8] That principle: the bulk of conventional cancer treatment has been targeting the wrong cells, with the wrong tools, while the cells most responsible for cancer mortality survived, adapted, and returned stronger.

The Prosigna test tells doctors which patients won’t benefit from chemotherapy. It does not ask why the cancer arose. It does not address the Western Pattern Diet, the endocrine-disrupting chemical burden, the leaky gut-driven oncogenic microenvironment, or the microRNA depletion (or synthetically altered microRNAs) from processed and/or genetically modified food. It is a better way to manage a disease whose root causes remain entirely unaddressed.[17]

VI. The MAHA Imperative

There Is Nothing More MAHA Than This

The Make America Healthy Again movement claims to be about root causes — about asking why chronic disease exploded, why the healthcare system produces sickness as reliably as it produces revenue, why the bodies of American women have become a profit center for an industry that begins with a carcinogen and ends with a mastectomy.

If that vision means anything, it must mean this: that 90 women out of 100 receiving toxic, unnecessary chemotherapy — while the cancer stem cells driving their malignancy were being enriched by that very treatment — is one of the largest iatrogenic crises in American medical history. It demands not a “breakthrough” headline but a reckoning.

The USPSTF firings by RFK Jr. triggered outrage because they threatened access to mammography screening. But mammography screening feeds the overdiagnosis pipeline that leads to the chemotherapy that 90% of recipients didn’t need. The outrage is aimed in exactly the wrong direction.[18] Reforming this system — from root-cause prevention through CSC-targeted natural therapeutics — is the most coherent expression of what a health-first movement could actually accomplish.

There is nothing more MAHA than asking why cancer arises, demanding accountability for the treatments that made it worse, and directing resources toward the biology — epigenetic, metabolic, nutritional — that actually resolves it.

Learn more by reviewing the GreenMedInfo.com breast cancer database and reading our recent article on the topic below.

Share

ENDNOTES & CITATIONS

[1] BBC News. (2026, May 30). Millions of breast cancer patients could safely avoid chemotherapy, study suggests. BBC Health. Trial led by University College London, presented at ASCO Annual Meeting, Chicago, 2026. Prof. David Miles: “We used to give chemotherapy to 100 women to benefit 10.” www.bbc.com/news/health

[2] Bleyer, A., & Welch, H.G. (2012). Effect of three decades of screening mammography on breast-cancer incidence. New England Journal of Medicine, 367(21), 1998–2005. GreenMedInfo analysis. greenmedinfo.com/blog/30-years-breast-screening-13-million-w

[3] Gøtzsche, P.C., & Nielsen, M. (2011). Screening for breast cancer with mammography. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 10 women overtreated per 1 life saved; 200 experience false-positive trauma.

[4] American Cancer Society. (2024). Breast Cancer Facts & Figures. DCIS accounts for 18–25% of new breast cancer diagnoses; 50,000+ women diagnosed annually. greenmedinfo.com/blog/x-ray-mammograms-starting-40-new-recom

[5] COMET Trial. San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. Principal Investigator: Dr. Shelley Hwang, Duke Cancer Institute. Ji, S. (2024). Reclassifying DCIS. Sayer Ji’s Substack, December 13, 2024.

[6] Ji, S. (2012). Are Cancer Stem Cells the Key to Discovering a Cure? GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/are-cancer-stem-cells-key-discovering-

[7] Ji, S. (2012). Does Chemo/Radiation Actually Make Cancer More Malignant? GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/does-chemo-radiation-actually-make-can

[8] UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Published in Cancer (ACS journal). Surviving induced breast cancer stem cells (iBCSCs) up to 30x more likely to form tumors. Ji, S. (2012). Study: Radiation Therapy Can Make Cancers 30x More Malignant. GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/study-radiation-therapy-can-make-cance

[9] Radiation-induced reprogramming of breast cells. Stem Cells journal. Ionizing radiation reprogrammed less malignant breast cancer cells into iBCSCs. Ji, S. Hidden Dangers of Mammograms. GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/hidden-dangers-mammograms-every-woman-

[10] Ji, S. (2012). Research: Radiotherapy Causes Cancer, Blueberry Kills It. GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/research-radiotherapy-causes-cancer-bl

[11] GreenMedInfo Cancer Stem Cells Database. Over 14,000 peer-reviewed abstracts on natural cancer interventions. greenmedinfo.com/disease/cancer-stem-cells

[12] GreenMedInfo. (2024). Nature’s Cancer-Fighting Arsenal: How Plant Compounds Target Highly Malignant Cancer Stem Cells. greenmedinfo.com/content/natures-cancer-fighting-arsenal-how

[13] Curcumin inhibits cancer stem cell phenotypes in ex vivo models of colorectal liver metastases. Cancer Letters. Ji, S. Better Than Chemo: Turmeric Kills Cancer Not Patients. GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/better-chemo-turmeric-kills-cancer-not

[14] Graviola (Annona muricata) fruit extract up to 10,000x more effective at killing certain cancer cells vs adriamycin. GreenMedInfo. greenmedinfo.com/blog/does-chemo-radiation-actually-make-can

[15] Ji, S. (2012). Research: Radiotherapy Causes Cancer, Blueberry Kills It. Blueberry phytocompounds including resveratrol shown to cause apoptosis in triple-negative breast cancer cell lines. greenmedinfo.com/blog/research-radiotherapy-causes-cancer-bl

[16] Ji, S. (2025). The Cancer Deception: How Modern Medicine’s Fundamental Misunderstanding of Cancer’s True Causes Created a $43 Billion Overdiagnosis Industry. Sayer Ji’s Substack, July 17, 2025.

[17] Ji, S. (2020). Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience through the New Biology. Hay House. regenerateproject.com

[18] Ji, S. (2026). The Mammography Deception: Why RFK Jr. Is Right for the Wrong Reasons. Sayer Ji’s Substack.

Adapted from Regenerate: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience through the New Biology by Sayer Ji (Hay House, 2020). GreenMedInfo.com.