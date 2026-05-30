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MommaMosh's avatar
MommaMosh
4h

How frigging frustrating and so damn sad for the patients. Cancer cures have been suppressed for decades

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Dr. Colleen Huber's avatar
Dr. Colleen Huber
4h

The mono-molecular approach to cancer is finally exposed as failing the majority of cancer patients. I explained why this happened in my 2017 book Manifesto for a Cancer Patient, as well as at our clinic's site: https://Natureworksbest.com, at "documented."

And now it's confessed at a major oncology conference:

"90% of breast cancer patients given chemotherapy received no benefit from it, according to trial results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, 2026.[1]"

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