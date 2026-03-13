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Stewart Shipley's avatar
Stewart Shipley
4m

Fantastic information! I knew there was a reason I found my late afternoon walks to be rewarding! ;-)

_Father_ Nicholas Copernicus, if you please. He was a Catholic priest. Your point about his work is a good one.

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Gary Clemenceau's avatar
Gary Clemenceau
10m

BEINGS of light, not creatures.

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