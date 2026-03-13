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When grandmother said “EAT YOUR GREENS” she knew what she was talking about and was actually light years ahead of the PHDs of her time….

There is a molecule in the leaves of every plant that has been quietly watching the sun for three billion years. It has a name that most people can pronounce but few truly understand: chlorophyll. And what we are only now beginning to grasp — through the trembling language of peer-reviewed science — is that this molecule is not merely a curiosity of botany. It may be the most important cofactor in the human body that we have systematically failed to feed.

The discovery arrived, as so many paradigm-shattering ones do, without fanfare. It appeared in the Journal of Cell Science under the arid title “Light-harvesting chlorophyll pigments enable mammalian mitochondria to capture photonic energy and produce ATP” — a sentence that, rendered in plain English, means something almost cosmologically strange: your cells can eat sunlight.

And if that is true from the outside — photons arriving through skin and tissue, captured by chlorophyll metabolites nestled in your mitochondria — it is equally true from the inside. Your cells do not merely receive light. They generate it. Every living cell in your body continuously emits ultra-weak biophotons — coherent light particles that function as a real-time communication network, coordinating cellular behavior across tissues and organs with a precision no chemical signal alone could achieve. We are, in both directions, creatures of light: photonic on the inside by nature, and photoheterotrophic on the outside by design. I’ve explored the inner biophotonic architecture and its implications for scalar healing in depth here.

For over half a century, the foundational dogma of human biology has sorted life into two irreconcilable camps: plants make their own food from sunlight; animals eat other things. This categorization was so self-evident, so structurally embedded in every textbook from secondary school to medical school, that questioning it felt less like science and more like poetry. Yet empirical evidence now demands exactly that reconsideration.

What if the dichotomy between plant and animal — between autotroph and heterotroph — was never a wall, but a door left slightly ajar for those with enough chlorophyll to push through?

The Mirror in the Blood

Before diving into the metabolic mechanics, consider this remarkable architectural fact: chlorophyll and human hemoglobin are structurally near-identical. Both are built around a tetrapyrrole porphyrin ring. Both carry a centrally coordinated metal ion. The difference is a single atomic substitution at the heart of each molecule — iron at the center of hemoglobin; magnesium at the center of chlorophyll.

This is not metaphor. This is not the poetic license of herbalists or the romantic language of indigenous plant traditions. This is molecular geometry. The doctrine of signatures — the ancient teaching that plants bearing structural resemblances to human tissues hold therapeutic value for those tissues — has rarely found more literal validation. When you drink wheatgrass juice or eat a bowl of deep green vegetables, you are consuming molecules whose architecture your body already knows. Whose language it speaks. Whose electrons it can put to work.

When Mitochondria Learned to See

The Chen Bo, Junhua Zhang et al. study in the Journal of Cell Science (2014) did not merely confirm a hypothesis. It detonated one. The research team demonstrated that when mammalian mitochondria — those ancient endosymbiotic engines that power every one of your 37 trillion cells — were mixed with a light-capturing metabolite of chlorophyll, something extraordinary occurred: they began producing ATP in response to light exposure.

The numbers are worth sitting with:

ATP synthesis rate accelerated by up to 35% faster

Total ATP yield increased by up to 16-fold

Lifespan in the C. elegans roundworm model extended by up to 17%

Reactive oxygen species: no increase — in fact, a slight decrease

That last point is not a footnote. It is the crux of the discovery.

The mechanism is elegantly precise. Chlorophyll metabolites — specifically pheophytin-a (P-a), a magnesium-free derivative that forms naturally during digestion of green plant matter — are absorbed from the gut and transported to animal tissues. Once there, they embed in mitochondrial membranes. When photons of the right wavelength strike these metabolites, electrons are photo-excited and donated to coenzyme Q — ubiquinone — converting it to its reduced, electron-rich form: ubiquinol.

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Coenzyme Q10 reduction is the rate-limiting step in mitochondrial electron transport. It is the bottleneck in the machinery of cellular respiration. By providing photo-excited electrons that push coenzyme Q across that reduction threshold, chlorophyll metabolites effectively bypass the most congested intersection in human bioenergetics — using the limitless, freely available energy of the sun to do so.

The Antioxidant Bonus: Why No Oxidative Price Is Paid

One of the most counterintuitive findings of the study was the absence of increased reactive oxygen species despite dramatically elevated ATP output. Normally, pushing mitochondrial production harder generates more oxidative byproducts — this is the fundamental tradeoff of cellular respiration, and the reason antioxidant supplementation became a multi-billion dollar industry.

The chlorophyll-mediated pathway appears to sidestep this tradeoff entirely. The explanation lies in what coenzyme Q does once reduced. Ubiquinol — the electron-rich, reduced form of CoQ10 — is not merely an energy carrier. It is one of the most potent lipid-soluble antioxidants in the human body, capable of neutralizing free radicals by donating an electron to quench them.

When light-energized chlorophyll metabolites drive the conversion of ubiquinone to ubiquinol, they are simultaneously increasing energy output and loading the mitochondrial membrane with antioxidant capacity. More energy. Less oxidative damage. In biological terms, this is extraordinarily rare. It may be, in a very literal sense, exactly what the sun is for.

The Insect That Turned Green to Survive

The mammalian study does not stand alone. It is triangulated by a discovery that arrived two years earlier from an entirely different corner of the animal kingdom — one that reads, at first encounter, like something from a fable.

The pea aphid, Acyrthosiphon pisum, is an unremarkable-looking creature until you place it under evolutionary and metabolic scrutiny. In 2010, researchers at Cornell demonstrated that this insect had accomplished something previously thought biologically impossible: it had horizontally acquired genes from fungi — not its parents, not its ancestors, but an entirely different kingdom of life — allowing it to synthesize its own carotenoid pigments. No other insect had ever been found capable of this.

Then, in 2012, Valmalette, Dombrovsky et al. published their landmark study in Scientific Reports demonstrating the metabolic consequence of this genetic borrowing. The aphids — particularly a cold-selected green variant with dramatically elevated carotenoid concentrations — were producing ATP in a light-dependent manner. When deprived of light, their ATP stores declined. When returned to light, ATP synthesis resumed.

The mechanism: photo-excited electrons from carotenoids were being funneled into the mitochondrial electron transport chain via NAD⁺/NADH reduction — an archaic, insect-scale photosynthetic system operating in the absence of any chloroplast.

A small insect, by borrowing genes from fungi, had reconstructed a rudimentary photosynthetic circuit inside its own mitochondria. It was, in essence, becoming a plant — not by descent, but by convergent metabolic design.

The Reclassification of Animal Life

Taken together, these findings demand a taxonomic revision of how we understand animal metabolism. The binary of autotroph and heterotroph — which has organized biological thinking for over a century — now requires a third category, one that has always existed but lacked the empirical validation to be taken seriously: the photoheterotroph.

Photoheterotrophs use light for energy, but cannot fix carbon dioxide the way plants do. They still eat other organisms. But their metabolic horizon extends beyond the table — into the sun itself. Some photoheterotrophs have been known in the microbial world for decades: heliobacteria, purple non-sulfur bacteria. What is new — and seismic — is the recognition that mammalian biology retains this capacity, provided the mitochondria are properly stocked with chlorophyll-derived metabolites.

The discovery timeline:

2010 — Science: Moran & Jarvik demonstrate horizontal gene transfer from fungi to Acyrthosiphon pisum, conferring carotenoid synthesis capability unprecedented in the insect class.

2012 — Scientific Reports: Valmalette et al. confirm light-dependent ATP synthesis in living aphids via photoexcited carotenoid electron transfer to mitochondrial NAD⁺ — described as an archaic photosynthetic system.

2014 — Journal of Cell Science: Chen Bo et al. demonstrate that mammalian mitochondria absorb chlorophyll metabolites from diet and produce ATP at dramatically elevated rates upon light exposure — without increased oxidative stress.

Now: The foundational classification of humans as purely heterotrophic must be reconsidered. We are, in appropriate physiological conditions, photoheterotrophs — capable of deriving supplemental energy directly from sunlight.

Chlorophyll, however, may not be the only molecule in this story. A parallel and equally radical body of evidence points to melanin — the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye color, and found deep inside the brain and retina — as another candidate for light-driven bioenergetics. Where chlorophyll metabolites embed in mitochondria and respond to red-spectrum photons, melanin appears to operate as a broad-spectrum electromagnetic transducer, capable of splitting water molecules using light energy in a process that parallels the first step of plant photosynthesis. If the chlorophyll findings represent a Copernican revolution in cellular bioenergetics, the melanin findings may represent the next one. I’ve explored the full body of evidence in depth here.

Red Light, Deep Tissue, and the Skull It Can Penetrate

The photonic wavelengths most effective in this system are not the full-spectrum blaze of midday ultraviolet. They are the longer, warmer wavelengths — particularly red and near-infrared light, in the range of 600 to 900 nanometers. This is consequential for several reasons. Red light is not primarily responsible for UV-induced skin damage. And — more remarkably — red and near-infrared wavelengths penetrate biological tissue to significant depths: several centimeters into muscle and organ tissue, and measurably even through the skull and into the brain.

This raises extraordinary questions about the health implications of modern sunlight avoidance. For the vast majority of human evolutionary history, the internal organs of our ancestors — liver, heart, gut, brain — were bathed in photonic energy that passed through overlying tissue. Our mitochondria, seasoned by millions of years of this exposure, may have evolved metabolic pathways that anticipate this input. Deprive them of both chlorophyll and light simultaneously, and you may be engineering a state of chronic low-grade metabolic insufficiency that no amount of conventional nutrition can fully address.

The study’s authors noted something the field has largely failed to integrate: both increased sun exposure and consumption of green vegetables are independently correlated with better health outcomes across a wide range of aging-related diseases. These benefits have long been attributed to vitamin D synthesis and dietary antioxidants respectively. But the chlorophyll-photon interaction may provide an entirely different, deeper explanation for why light and green plants are life-giving in ways that go beyond any single nutrient.

Becoming Photoheterotrophic: What the Research Demands of Us

Science that does not translate into lived experience is incomplete.

Feed your mitochondria their missing cofactor. Green vegetables and their juices should be reconceived not merely as antioxidant sources or fiber delivery systems, but as mitochondrial cofactor concentrates — carrying the molecular keys that unlock your cells’ latent capacity to harvest solar energy. Wheatgrass, spirulina, chlorella, dark leafy greens, fresh-pressed vegetable juices: these are not supplements in the peripheral sense. They are the primary inputs of an alternative energy metabolism that most people have inadvertently decommissioned. A targeted chlorophyll supplement providing at least 200mg daily — in liquid or encapsulated chlorophyllin form — can augment dietary intake significantly.

💡 When whole food sources are unavailable or insufficient, a high-quality SuperGreens formula is a practical bridge.

Wheatgrass deserves particular attention here. Beyond its exceptional chlorophyll density, a study published in Biogerontology found that older dogs treated orally with wheatgrass extract for a single month showed a 25 to 40% reduction in lens opacity — a result that directly challenges the assumption that certain aspects of aging are irreversible. When you understand wheatgrass as a mitochondrial cofactor rather than a simple nutrient, findings like this stop being surprising. The broader research landscape — spanning cardiovascular markers, cancer cell lines, neuroprotection, and metabolic regulation — begins to cohere around a single mechanism: restoring the cell's capacity to produce energy cleanly and abundantly. I've explored that evidence in full here.

Chlorophyll, however, may not be the only molecule in this story. A parallel and equally radical body of evidence points to melanin — the pigment responsible for skin, hair, and eye color, and found deep inside the brain and retina — as another candidate for light-driven bioenergetics. Where chlorophyll metabolites embed in mitochondria and respond to red-spectrum photons, melanin appears to operate as a broad-spectrum electromagnetic transducer, capable of splitting water molecules using light energy in a process that parallels the first step of plant photosynthesis. If the chlorophyll findings represent a Copernican revolution in cellular bioenergetics, the melanin findings may represent the next one. I’ve explored the full body of evidence in depth here.

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There is one further dimension that isolated chlorophyll supplements cannot replicate. In a living plant, chlorophyll does not exist alone — it is found in the immediate vicinity of meristematic cells, the perpetually embryonic growth tips that carry the plant’s full regenerative blueprint and divide without limit. These cells are, in a very real sense, the biological seat of plant immortality. When you eat whole green vegetables — wheatgrass shoots, young spirulina, fresh-pressed juice from living greens — you are consuming not just a pigment but an entire living informational architecture: chlorophyll packaged alongside the most regeneratively potent cells nature produces, cells whose fractal geometry, negentropic organization, and scalar field properties may themselves carry biological signals that isolated supplements cannot deliver. Food, in this light, is not merely chemistry. It is information. And the information density of a living green plant, consumed whole, may be the most sophisticated regenerative input available to the human body. I’ve explored the science of meristematic cells and what their fractal immortality reveals about biological renewal here.

Return to sunlight as a metabolic act, not merely a vitamin D protocol. Morning and afternoon sun exposure — when UV index is lower but red and near-infrared wavelengths remain abundant — creates the photonic conditions under which chlorophyll metabolites in your tissues can perform their photo-energizing function. This is not tanning. This is bioenergetics. The combination of chlorophyll-rich diet with regular, non-burning light exposure represents a fundamentally different model of human energy metabolism than the glucose-centric paradigm that currently dominates clinical medicine.

💡 For those whose geography or schedule makes consistent outdoor exposure difficult, targeted red and near-infrared light devices — such as the Mitolux — can replicate the relevant photonic conditions indoors.

Reconsider what “energy” means. Persistent fatigue, brain fog, reduced cellular repair, accelerated aging — these may not simply reflect caloric deficit or mitochondrial dysfunction in the conventional sense. They may partly reflect the systematic exclusion from our bodies of two things our mitochondria were designed to work with: plant chlorophyll and full-spectrum sunlight. Restoring both — consistently, not as a single intervention but as a redesigned daily practice — may represent the most evolutionarily coherent energy medicine available.

A Copernican Moment in Cellular Biology

Nicolaus Copernicus did not discover that the Earth orbits the sun because new stars appeared in the sky. The sky was the same. He simply looked at what was already there with a sufficiently open geometric imagination.

The discovery that mammalian mitochondria can capture sunlight is not unlike this. The photons have always been there. The chlorophyll metabolites have always been available, provided we ate what our ancestors ate. The mitochondria have always had this capacity, dormant or active depending on what we gave them.

What has changed is our willingness to look. To let the data disturb the model rather than the model filter the data. The heterotroph classification of human beings was never fully wrong — we do require food, we cannot photosynthesize carbon from thin air. But it was always incomplete. We are something richer and stranger than the textbooks allowed: animals (embodying sacred technology) who, when properly nourished with the blood of plants and returned to the sunlight where our biochemistry evolved, can reach across the ancient boundary between the animal and the photosynthetic kingdoms — and harvest light.

Three billion years ago, the first photosynthetic organisms learned to eat the sun. Evolution, in its patient and inexhaustible creativity, never entirely let that gift go. It threaded a version of it through every mitochondrion in every animal cell — waiting for the right molecule, the right wavelength, the right moment of recognition.

The right moment may be now.

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Sayer Ji is founder of GreenMedInfo.com, author of the international bestseller REGENERATE: Unlocking Your Body’s Radical Resilience through the New Biology, and co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom.

Disclaimer: This article is not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Views expressed here do not necessarily reflect those of GreenMedInfo or its staff.