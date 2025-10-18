Read, share, and comment on the X post dedicated to this breaking story here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1979531921190248736

What Just Happened

On October 16 and 18, 2025, YouTube did something unprecedented.

They restored both my GreenMedInfo and Sayer Ji channels — more than four years after permanently removing them.

In both emails, YouTube wrote:

“After taking another look, we can confirm that your channel does not violate our Community Guidelines. We’re sorry for any frustration our mistake caused you.”

No explanation. No press conference. Just a quiet acknowledgment that contradicts everything they said in 2021, when they claimed my channels were removed for “severe or repeated violations.”

But the timing tells a story

The Timeline

November 23, 2020

YouTube issues a “Medical Misinformation” strike against my GreenMedInfo channel for a video titled “NY Times/AVAAZ spreads misinformation about GreenMedInfo.com + CDC New Death Stats Reveal the ‘HOAX’” — claiming it “disputes WHO guidance.”

March 28, 2021

Both my personal and GreenMedInfo channels are permanently removed. YouTube claims “severe or repeated violations” of Community Guidelines.

March 24, 2021

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) publishes the “Disinformation Dozen” report, falsely claiming that 12 people—including me—are responsible for “up to 65% of anti-vaccine content” online.

April–July 2021

The White House, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and multiple U.S. Senators publicly pressure Big Tech to remove the “Disinformation Dozen.” President Biden declares: “They’re killing people.”

September 23, 2025

Alphabet (Google/YouTube’s parent company) sends a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan. In it, Alphabet’s lawyers write:

“Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies.”

And then:

“It is unacceptable and wrong when any government, including the Biden Administration, attempts to dictate how the Company moderates content, and the Company has consistently fought against those efforts on First Amendment grounds.”

October 16–18, 2025

YouTube reinstates my channels, stating that my content “does not violate our Community Guidelines.”

The Congressional Pressure Campaign

The White House wasn’t acting alone.

On April 19, 2021 — less than a month after my channels were removed — U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Ben Ray Luján sent a formal letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki with an explicit demand:

“We write to express our concern about the public health ramifications of online coronavirus vaccine disinformation and to urge you to remove the accounts that have been identified by experts as responsible for producing the majority of this disinformation on social media platforms.”

The letter directly cited the CCDH’s “Disinformation Dozen” report and posed four pointed questions to YouTube, including whether the platform was “aware of these twelve sources” and what their “specific standards” were for removing accounts.

This wasn’t a suggestion. It was pressure from elected officials demanding a private company censor American citizens based on a foreign NGO’s hit list.

Three questions followed, each more aggressive than the last:

“Are your platforms aware of these twelve sources that appear to be repeatedly spreading false or misleading information?” “What are your specific standards for removing accounts that repeatedly violate your policies on vaccine misinformation? Please address specifically whether the content shared on each of those twelve accounts violate those standards.“ “Who at your company is responsible for (a) setting vaccine disinformation policies and (b) enforcing those policies? Please provide specific name(s).“

The letter concluded with a deadline: April 29, 2021.

Within months, YouTube had expanded its censorship policies and removed multiple members of the “Disinformation Dozen” — exactly as the Senators demanded.

What This Means

The sequence of events forms a clear pattern:

A foreign NGO (CCDH) publishes a methodologically flawed report branding me and 12 (they miscounted) others as dangerous “superspreaders.” The White House, Surgeon General, and members of Congress amplify that report and demand our removal. YouTube removes my channels, citing policy violations. Four years later, Alphabet admits to Congress that the Biden Administration pressured them to remove content that did not violate their policies. Three weeks after that admission, YouTube reinstates my channels and confirms: no policy violation.

If my content didn’t violate YouTube’s policies—as they now acknowledge—then why was it removed?

The answer is in Alphabet’s own letter: government pressure.

The Broader Context

This isn’t just about two YouTube channels.

In July 2025, the House Judiciary Committee released a report titled “The Foreign Censorship Threat,” documenting how:

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) pressured platforms to adopt global censorship standards

These policies targeted “core political speech… humor, satire, and memes”

YouTube applied these rules worldwide, affecting Americans under foreign regulatory pressure

Alphabet’s September 2025 letter to Congress also warned that European laws could force companies to remove lawful content and threaten freedom of expression “within and outside of the EU.”

So my deplatforming sits at the intersection of three forces:

U.S. government coercion (First Amendment violation) Foreign government pressure (DSA-driven global censorship) Platform compliance (coordinated suppression of dissent)

The CCDH Campaign

On March 28, 2021, CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed appeared on the podcast DOOMED with Matt Binder and said this about me:

“Sayer Ji sells death… [These people have] a psychological need to cause pain and to cause chaos.”

But Ahmed’s admission went further than just acknowledging economic harm.

In an NPR interview on September 29, 2021 — the same day YouTube announced its expanded ban — Ahmed celebrated the impact:

“It’s damaged their ability to spread their message, to grow their audiences and, more importantly for them, to make money.“

Notice what he said: “more importantly for them, to make money.”

This wasn’t about public health. It was about economic destruction.

CCDH’s entire strategy was built on branding us as dangerous, pressuring platforms to remove us, and celebrating the financial ruin that followed.

And major media outlets amplified that narrative without question.

That same report was then:

Cited by Surgeon General Murthy in his July 15, 2021 advisory on health misinformation

Invoked by the White House in direct communications with Facebook executives

Used by members of Congress to pressure platforms and payment processors

Repeated the world over with hundreds of thousands of mentions and web search results repeating the defamatory “disinformation dozen” report and branding (as in cattle sear).

In short: a foreign NGO’s flawed report became the blueprint for government-directed censorship of American citizens engaged in lawful speech.

How The Media Amplified The Censorship

On September 29, 2021 — the day YouTube announced it was expanding its vaccine misinformation ban to cover all vaccines, not just COVID-19 — the media celebrated.

NPR’s headline:

“YouTube Is Cracking Down On Videos And Creators Sharing COVID Vaccine Misinformation”

CNN’s headline:

“YouTube is cracking down on anti-vaccine misinformation”

Both outlets framed the purge as a victory for public health. Neither questioned whether the speech being suppressed was actually false. Neither asked whether government pressure played a role.

Instead, they quoted CCDH’s Imran Ahmed praising the economic destruction:

“It’s damaged their ability to spread their message, to grow their audiences and, more importantly for them, to make money.”

The message was clear: If you question official narratives, you will be erased — and the media will cheer.

But what the media didn’t report — because they didn’t know, or didn’t care to ask — was that YouTube’s actions weren’t independent editorial decisions.

They were the result of sustained government pressure.

And now, four years later, YouTube has admitted exactly that.

What the Record Shows

We now have documented proof of multi-layered collusion:

Government Pressure

White House officials sent explicit demands to Facebook to remove the “Disinformation Dozen”

Surgeon General Murthy’s official advisory cited the CCDH report and called for “clear consequences”

President Biden publicly accused us of “killing people”

Rep. Jim Jordan’s investigation uncovered that YouTube is now reversing bans because of Congressional oversight

Congressional Demands: Senators Klobuchar and Luján sent a formal letter on April 19, 2021, explicitly urging YouTube to remove the “Disinformation Dozen” and demanding the company identify who was responsible for enforcement decisions. Full letter here

Platform Compliance

Facebook’s internal emails confirm they responded to “policy pressure” from the White House

YouTube coordinated directly with the Biden Administration, hosting a “Town Hall” with President Biden and Dr. Fauci in May 2021 to promote vaccines—while simultaneously banning dissenting voices

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg later confirmed in an August 26, 2024 letter to Congress that “senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured [Facebook’s] teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content”

Economic Harm

PayPal shut down accounts

Advertising revenue collapsed

Business relationships severed

Followers systematically suppressed through algorithmic throttling

The Cost

For four years, I was:

Deplatformed from major social media

Defamed as a public health threat

Demonetized across multiple platforms

De-banked by payment processors

Targeted in lawfare operations

My business, GreenMedInfo, went from profitability, enabling me to support my family, to running annual net losses totaling nearly $450,000 from 2020–2023.

In April 2025, I was forced to shut down Unite.Live (a video and publishing platform intending to replatform myself and anyone else suffering deplatforming) after investing over $1 million—because continued suppression made it financially unsustainable.

What This Proves

YouTube’s quiet reversal—combined with Alphabet’s formal admission to Congress—confirms what we alleged from the beginning:

This was not content moderation. This was state-sponsored censorship.

The platforms acted as enforcement arms of government policy, using Terms of Service as legal cover for viewpoint-based suppression the government itself couldn’t constitutionally perform.

And they did it because we questioned official narratives, cited peer-reviewed research, and advocated for informed consent.

The Turning Point

We’re witnessing the first cracks in the censorship infrastructure:

Alphabet’s public admission of wrongdoing

YouTube’s sequential reinstatements

Congressional findings on transnational censorship

Meta’s acknowledgment of White House pressure

But reinstatement is not enough.

It doesn’t:

Restore lost income

Repair reputational damage

Compensate for years of suppression

Hold anyone accountable

That’s why our federal lawsuit—Finn et al. v. Global Engagement Center—continues.

What Happens Next

This reinstatement will be submitted to the court as newly discovered evidence proving:

The speech suppressed was lawful (YouTube now admits it) The suppression was government-induced (Alphabet admits it) The harm was real and lasting (four years of deplatforming, financial loss, reputational damage)

We will seek:

Full disclosure of all government-platform communications about our content

Declaratory relief establishing this conduct violated the First Amendment

Compensatory damages for the harm inflicted

Structural reforms to prevent future abuses

Why This Matters to You

If you’re reading this, you were likely prevented from seeing our content for four years.

You were told we were dangerous.

You were told we spread “misinformation.”

You were told platforms were protecting you.

Now the platforms themselves admit: We broke no rules.

That means you were the victim—denied access to lawful speech on matters of profound public concern.

The question now is: What will we do about it?

And it wasn’t just YouTube acting alone.

The government — from the White House to the Senate — coordinated with a foreign NGO to identify targets, then pressured platforms to remove them.

The media amplified the campaign, celebrating the economic destruction of Americans engaged in lawful speech.

This was a multi-actor conspiracy to silence dissent under the guise of public health.

The Work Continues

While YouTube has restored my channels after four years, the broader pattern of censorship remains unaddressed.

X (formerly Twitter) still hasn’t returned my account.

Neither has Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Pinterest, or the dozens of other platforms that removed me during the same coordinated campaign—despite YouTube’s admission that my content violated no policies.

Major media outlets haven’t corrected their coverage.

NPR, CNN, The New York Times, and others amplified the “Disinformation Dozen” narrative without scrutiny. Now that the entire campaign has been exposed as government-coordinated censorship using a foreign NGO as cover, these outlets remain silent. No corrections. No retractions. No accountability.

The CCDH continues operating as if nothing happened.

Despite Congressional testimony revealing it as a censorship laundering operation—serving U.S. government officials, foreign governments, and undisclosed actors—the organization faces no consequences. Its tax-exempt status remains intact. Its reports continue circulating as authoritative sources.

Let This Be the Beginning

YouTube’s reversal isn’t the end of this story—it’s the opening.

It proves what we’ve maintained from the beginning: this was never about community guidelines or public health. It was coordinated suppression of lawful speech by government actors using private platforms and foreign NGOs as enforcement mechanisms.

The evidence is now in the Congressional record. The admissions are documented. The pattern is undeniable.

What happens next depends on whether we demand accountability—or accept that the infrastructure of censorship can operate openly, without consequence, targeting anyone who questions official narratives.

Four years of my professional life were destroyed on the basis of lies. Hundreds of thousands of people were denied access to lawful information on matters of profound public importance.

This cannot stand.

The lawsuit continues. The evidence grows stronger. And the question remains:

Will we accept a system where government officials, foreign actors, and activist organizations can coordinate to silence American citizens—and face no consequences when exposed?

Or will we demand that those who built and operated this censorship infrastructure be held accountable?

The answer will determine whether the First Amendment survives the digital age.

Join the Fight

If you believe in:

Free speech

Open scientific debate

Informed consent

Government accountability

Then this story is yours too.

Share it. Discuss it. Demand answers.

And follow the case as it unfolds—because the record is now clear:

They tried to erase us.

They couldn’t.

And the truth is finally coming out.