Join RFK Jr., and Read, Share, and Comment on the X post dedicated to this article here.

What if the most consequential free-speech ruling of this decade didn’t come from a court—but from the State Department?

In a decisive and unprecedented move, the United States government has initiated visa restrictions and, if necesary, removal proceedings against Imran Ahmed, the UK-based founder (now living in Washington, DC) and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), marking a historic escalation in America’s response to foreign-backed censorship targeting U.S. citizens and lawful speech.

The action follows today’s formal announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlining a sweeping effort to confront what the administration has labeled the “global censorship-industrial complex”—a transnational network of foreign activists, NGOs, and regulators accused of coercing American platforms to silence constitutionally protected expression.

Secretary Rubio posted the following statement about the decision on X:

This decision follows closely on the heels of last month’s announcement in the UK media that the Trump administration placed Imran Ahmed on the top of their list of potential deportees after reviewing foreign censorship activities against US citizens.

That escalation has now been independently confirmed by The Telegraph, which reported that Imran Ahmed—the U.S.-based chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate and a figure linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s political orbit—faces deportation following a formal U.S. determination that his activities constituted “egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.”

According to the State Department, Ahmed is among five European figures identified as having led organized efforts to suppress American viewpoints, creating “potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences” for the United States. Under U.S. immigration law, such findings can result not only in visa bans, but also in removal proceedings for individuals already present in the country.

Associated Press confirmed that Imran Ahmed—alongside former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and leaders of several European “anti-hate” organizations—has now been formally barred from entry to the United States, with officials signaling that deportation proceedings may follow where applicable.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers—whose recent actions have placed her at the forefront of the U.S. government’s defense of the First Amendment—issued the following statement on X today, explicitly citing the “Disinformation Dozen” campaign and CCDH’s targeting of lawful American speech as key grounds for the sanctions:

A Human Reckoning After Years of Targeting

For those who were directly targeted by CCDH’s campaigns, this moment is not abstract policy—it is profoundly personal.

For more than four years, Ahmed and his organization publicly accused American citizens like me of causing death, spreading “hate,” and undermining democracy—allegations used to justify coordinated deplatforming, financial strangulation, reputational destruction, and, in some cases, the weaponization of foreign legal processes against lawful U.S. speech.

A screenshot of CCDH founder Imran Ahmed slander from Disinformed, a NATO-backed "black ops" info-weapon used against Sayer Ji, and other outspoken critics of the COVID-19 mandates. Learn more.

Among those targeted were families, communities, journalists, health advocates, and a small group (including myself) infamously labeled the “Disinformation Dozen”—a list amplified by media, government officials, and platforms alike. One of those named was Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services—an irony not lost on those who endured the campaign.

In response to my X post on this breaking development, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a leading defender of constitutional liberties—made the following statement: “Once again, the United States is the Mecca for freedom of speech.”

Leaked internal CCDH documents later revealed language and strategies far removed from benign advocacy, including references to “black ops,” directives to “KILL MUSK’S TWITTER,” and explicit concern over the impact of RFK Jr. on U.S. elections—documents CCDH has not disputed as inauthentic

From Accusations to Accountability

What makes today’s development extraordinary is not merely the visa action itself, but what it represents: an official acknowledgment that foreign censorship campaigns—however cloaked in the language of “safety” or “anti-hate”—can constitute a direct threat to American sovereignty, elections, and civil liberties.

The administration has framed the move as a constitutional boundary-setting exercise: foreign actors, officials say, do not get to decide which Americans are allowed to speak.

The move also sends a clear message abroad—particularly to the UK and EU—that efforts to criminalize or suppress lawful American speech through regulatory pressure, parliamentary smears, or coordinated NGO campaigns will no longer be tolerated.

The Unfinished Story

While today’s action represents vindication for many who were wrongly targeted, it is not the end of the story.

Imran Ahmed remains a named defendant in an ongoing U.S. federal civil rights lawsuit alleging coordinated censorship and constitutional violations. His organization continues to receive funding and institutional support, including from U.S.-based philanthropic entities (such as the Miami Foundation and the Elevate Prize Foundation)—raising serious questions about transparency, accountability, and complicity that have yet to be fully addressed.

The full human cost of these campaigns—the families impacted, livelihoods damaged, vaccine injuries and deaths covered up, and communities fractured—has not yet been comprehensively told. But today marks a turning point.

For those who stood firm through years of silence, smears, and pressure, this moment is being received not with vengeance, but with solemn clarity: constitutional rights are not negotiable, and truth does not require permission.

As the United States signals it is prepared to expand these actions if necessary, one thing is now unmistakably clear:

The era of foreign impunity in policing American speech is coming to an end.

Call to Action: Time to Correct the Record

This moment demands more than silence or quiet acknowledgment. It requires action.

Hundreds of media organizations that amplified false, defamatory, and demonstrably incorrect allegations against American citizens—often relying on the claims of Imran Ahmed and the Center for Countering Digital Hate—must now correct the record, as the Guardian, the Independent, and Forbes recently began to do.

That means:

Issuing formal corrections and retractions for reporting that repeated CCDH’s claims without verification, context, or evidence.

Publicly acknowledging errors where lawful speech was mislabeled as “hate,” “misinformation,” or a threat to public safety.

Ending reliance on CCDH and similar foreign-linked advocacy groups as neutral or authoritative sources on American speech and civic life.

But the obligation does not stop with the press.

Judicial Record Correction Is Now Required

Any use, citation, or reliance on the so-called “Disinformation Dozen” report, CCDH’s fabricated research, or any derivative or repackaged material—whether in U.S. or foreign court proceedings, regulatory actions, parliamentary submissions, or expert reports—must be formally withdrawn and retracted.

These materials are not evidence.

They are methodologically discredited, demonstrably defamatory, and now exposed as advocacy documents masquerading as research, produced as part of a coordinated censorship and reputational warfare campaign. Their continued use in legal or quasi-legal proceedings constitutes a serious abuse of process.

Under basic principles of due process and evidentiary integrity, CCDH’s materials are irreparably tainted—the fruit of a poisoned tree. No court can legitimately rely on documents generated through false premises, undisclosed conflicts, foreign coordination, and narrative laundering through media and political channels.

Any judgments, filings, or enforcement actions that incorporated CCDH’s claims should be re-examined immediately, and any ongoing proceedings relying on them should strike those materials from the record.

Funders and philanthropic institutions face an equally urgent responsibility.

The 20+ organizations and donors that have financed, promoted, or platformed Imran Ahmed and CCDH—particularly after the emergence of leaked documents, congressional scrutiny, and now formal U.S. government action—must immediately:

Suspend and withdraw funding from CCDH and affiliated entities.

Conduct transparent reviews of how donor funds were used to target U.S. citizens.

Disclose any coordination between funded activities and government, regulatory, or platform enforcement actions.

There is no neutral ground here.

Continuing to support, fund, or amplify an organization now formally identified by the United States government as part of a global censorship apparatus is not a matter of opinion—it is a matter of complicity.

This is a moment for journalism to reclaim its credibility, for philanthropy to reclaim its conscience, and for courts and institutions to reaffirm a simple, non-negotiable truth:

No foreign actor, no NGO, and no self-appointed “disinformation” authority gets to decide which Americans are allowed to speak.

The record must be corrected.

The tainted material must be withdrawn.

And the funding must stop.

Learn more about—and support—my federal civil rights lawsuit addressing the Biden–Harris–era targeting of constitutionally protected U.S. speech by government agencies, NGOs, academic institutions, and major technology platforms, as well as my legal defense in other jurisdictions where the CCDH campaign has been used to attack me. Learn more and lend a helping hand here.