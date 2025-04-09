A recent peer-reviewed article by Finnish physician and researcher Dr. Nina Bjelogrlić, published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, presents one of the most decisive and courageous statements to date: childhood vaccines—particularly those containing aluminum adjuvants and mercury-based preservatives—are causally linked to autism and intellectual disabilities.

This is not a theory. It is a forensic analysis grounded in decades of toxicological research, epidemiological evidence, clinical observation, and biological plausibility. Her conclusions are not speculative; they are systematically aligned with every benchmark used in medicine to determine whether an exposure causes harm—including the famed Bradford Hill criteria for causality, translated into plain evidence anyone can see.

The result? The burden of proof is no longer on parents, whistleblowers, or independent researchers. It now lies squarely on those who mandated, manufactured, and monetized these interventions while dismissing the growing chorus of concern—and ignoring signals of harm hiding in plain sight.

A Link Hidden in Plain Sight

While health authorities have maintained for years that “vaccines do not cause autism,” the rates of autism have exploded—from 1 in 150 children in 2000 to 1 in 36 today. That’s not just a diagnostic phenomenon. That’s a crisis.

The ingredients implicated include:

Thimerosal , a mercury-based preservative that disrupts synapse formation, impairs antioxidant systems, and accumulates in the developing brain.

Aluminum adjuvants, used to stimulate the immune system, which bypass the body’s natural barriers and are known to persist in tissue and translocate to the brain, where they can act as neurological inflammagens.

These substances are linked to:

Oxidative stress

Mitochondrial dysfunction

Neuroinflammation

Synaptic pruning impairments

—all key features of the autism neurophenotype.

In one groundbreaking study cited by Bjelogrlić (Mold et al., 2018), brain tissue from individuals with autism revealed aluminum levels among the highest ever recorded in human neural samples.

No True Placebos, No Real Transparency

The foundation of vaccine safety has long rested on flawed protocols:

Vaccine trials rarely, if ever, use inert saline placebos. Instead, they use other vaccines or adjuvants , obscuring the baseline risk of harm.

Preclinical safety testing required for pharmaceuticals—like genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, and long-term toxicity studies—are almost universally waived for vaccines.

Even more damning is what happens after vaccines enter the market.

A landmark project conducted by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services developed an automated system to track vaccine adverse events in real time. It found that:

"Fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are ever reported" to VAERS, the CDC’s primary post-market surveillance system.

The system detected adverse events in 2.6% of vaccinations across 1.4 million doses, yet reporting remained virtually nonexistent. Worse, the CDC reportedly declined to collaborate or adopt the automated system, despite its proven ability to improve safety monitoring.

This is not scientific rigor. It’s regulatory theater, enforced by institutions that protect liability, not lives.

The Case for Causation

Dr. Bjelogrlić rigorously applies every measure of scientific causality and finds the vaccine-autism link meets them all:

Temporal relationship – Onset of autistic regression often follows vaccination events. Strength of association – Multiple studies show significantly increased risk with more vaccines or well-baby visits. Consistency – Findings are repeated across nations and methodologies. Biological plausibility – The neurotoxic properties of thimerosal and aluminum are well-documented. Dose-response relationship – More vaccines = higher risk. Coherence – The data align with what we know about brain inflammation and immune dysregulation in autism. Experimental support – In vitro and animal studies consistently show damage that mimics human pathology.

This isn’t speculation. It’s structured, scientific indictment.

Who Pays the Price?

Perhaps most sobering is this: national survey data, such as those collected by Joy Garner, found virtually no cases of autism among completely unvaccinated children. These findings have been neither refuted nor investigated—only ignored.

Meanwhile, parents worldwide report eerily similar experiences: a perfectly healthy, alert child regresses into silence, seizures, or developmental collapse shortly after a routine vaccination. These parents are ridiculed, silenced, or accused of coincidence.

But the pattern is no longer deniable.

Reclaiming Scientific and Parental Sovereignty

If the burden of proof has been met, then what comes next is not more debate—it is reckoning. Accountability. Reform. And above all, protection of our children.

We must demand:

Independent safety testing using inert placebos

Transparent reporting systems for adverse events

Legal liability for manufacturers and policymakers

The right to informed refusal for all families

This isn’t anti-vaccine. This is pro-child, pro-science, and pro-truth.

Let the data speak. Let the silence end. Let our children be protected—not sacrificed.

