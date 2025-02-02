🌟 ALL HANDS ON DECK NEEDED! 🌟

BREAKING: The Finance Committee vote is THIS TUESDAY at 10:00 am. We are at a pivotal moment as Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Health Secretary hangs in balance. This is our FINAL OPPORTUNITY to make a difference before the Senate's decisive vote next week!

🖥️Take Immediate Action Digitally:

1️⃣📧Email Your Senator Now – Regardless of where you are, let your voice be heard loud and clear. If you're a U.S. resident, directly email your senator here. Your input is crucial! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/final-rfk/

2️⃣🌍National and International Supporters – Show your support for Robert Kennedy Jr. by signing our statement of support here. Every signature counts! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/kennedy/

📞 Physical Action – Make That Call:📢 The Countdown is ON! We’re waiting on the edge of our seats for the Senate's vote. We expect it to happen within two weeks, and we'll update you the moment we know more.

In the meantime, we need to maintain pressure where it counts.

📞 If you're in the following states, please call these senators and urge them to support Robert Kennedy Jr. for a healthier future:

✅Lisa Murkowski (AK) – (202) 224-6665

✅Susan Collins (ME) – (202) 224-2523

✅Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) – (202) 224-2921

✅Bill Cassidy (LA) – (202) 224-5824

✅Andy Kim (NJ) – (202) 224-4744

🌟 This is a historic moment! The health of our nation and potentially the globe could pivot on this appointment. Let’s ensure our voices are heard and stand up for the future we desire. The fight isn’t over—your action could decide the fate of global health. Let's maintain the momentum and push through to victory!

#StandForHealthFreedom #SupportKennedy #YourVoiceMatters

ALREADY TAKE ACTION? PLEASE SHARE THIS WITH 5 OTHER PEOPLE!

Hearing Details here.