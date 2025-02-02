🚨🕒 URGENT: Act by Tuesday to Influence RFK Jr.'s HHS Vote! 🗓️🔥
Only TWO days before the opportunity to support this historic opportunity closes. Your action could make all the difference!
🌟 ALL HANDS ON DECK NEEDED! 🌟
BREAKING: The Finance Committee vote is THIS TUESDAY at 10:00 am. We are at a pivotal moment as Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Health Secretary hangs in balance. This is our FINAL OPPORTUNITY to make a difference before the Senate's decisive vote next week!
🖥️Take Immediate Action Digitally:
1️⃣📧Email Your Senator Now – Regardless of where you are, let your voice be heard loud and clear. If you're a U.S. resident, directly email your senator here. Your input is crucial! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/final-rfk/
2️⃣🌍National and International Supporters – Show your support for Robert Kennedy Jr. by signing our statement of support here. Every signature counts! https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/kennedy/
📞 Physical Action – Make That Call:📢 The Countdown is ON! We’re waiting on the edge of our seats for the Senate's vote. We expect it to happen within two weeks, and we'll update you the moment we know more.
In the meantime, we need to maintain pressure where it counts.
📞 If you're in the following states, please call these senators and urge them to support Robert Kennedy Jr. for a healthier future:
✅Lisa Murkowski (AK) – (202) 224-6665
✅Susan Collins (ME) – (202) 224-2523
✅Sheldon Whitehouse (RI) – (202) 224-2921
✅Bill Cassidy (LA) – (202) 224-5824
✅Andy Kim (NJ) – (202) 224-4744
🌟 This is a historic moment! The health of our nation and potentially the globe could pivot on this appointment. Let’s ensure our voices are heard and stand up for the future we desire. The fight isn’t over—your action could decide the fate of global health. Let's maintain the momentum and push through to victory!
that photo showing Kennedy in the middle is catching a moment where Kennedy is NOT in that room, mentally, looks like he grasped something very important.
I was extremely angry about his second day of hearing, stopped to listen to anything further AFTER RF Kennedy replied to Scott that he is 'for gene therapies and all what FDA is doing in that direction'. Given that ALL members of that hearing are CORRUPT and do not tell 100% truth, the situation is HOPELESS, in my opinion.
The only hope is in higher powers and in people from the streets, who grasped enough after 5 years of a complete TYRANNY, both medical, political, etc., and who won't bent to all the puppets.
DimWits elected far leftie White Dude Ken Doll Martin as Head of DuNCe. 👍🤣👍
Ground Hogg Daze, 🤣🤣🤣 2 White Guys